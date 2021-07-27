 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSNBC)   Add HIPAA to the list of things anti-vaxxer are confused about   (msnbc.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Health care, Vaccination, Public health, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, Question, HIPAA rights, Health economics, right-wing congresswoman  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 7:50 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sadly, MTG increasingly seems to think that she's a freed Ugnaught.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


MTG is no Nick Nolte.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The average American consumer operates at a third grade level of understanding of healthcare and physiology.

This is why people think chest wall pain is a heart attack at 22, or think that HIPAA pertains to preventing mandatory disclosures for public health.

The political environment currently revolving around vaccine hesitancy and denial is a direct product of and further enabled by the deemphasizing science and the human body's anatomy and physiology during primary and secondary education.

See also: inter generational poverty and teen pregnancy.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They are talking about HIPPA, the Health Insurance Personal Privacy Act, which exists in their reality.

You are talking about HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which exists in actual reality.

Look it's all very complicated and physicists aren't really certain how a divergent timeline could merge back in.  Some suggest it's just a mass delusion, but I'm not certain, considering how deep their beliefs are.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Sadly, MTG increasingly seems to think that she's a freed Ugnaught.

[i.imgur.com image 334x334]

MTG is no Nick Nolte.


She'll be there in a few years.  Already she has flabby arms, a double chin, and splotchy leathery skin.  My guess is she hasn't been to her crossfit gym in years.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Granddaughter of Conrad Poohs didn't inherit the talent.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My doctor: "So, what's the reason you scheduled a visit today?"
Me: "Whoa, HIPAA violation."
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well....

I hate to defend them, but plenty of people don't understand HIPAA.

Definitely not to the level of ignorance shown by these folks.

But just here on fark you see people misunderstanding it.
 
LL316
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, I'm also confused about HIPAA.  Not to the extent that I go around claiming everything is a violation of HIPAA, mind you.  Just don't know what it's for.

/And yes, I just googled it.  Hopefully I retain that info this time.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"How are you, Ken?"

"HIPAA laws say you aren't allowed to ask me that."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: hubiestubert: Sadly, MTG increasingly seems to think that she's a freed Ugnaught.

[i.imgur.com image 334x334]

MTG is no Nick Nolte.

She'll be there in a few years.  Already she has flabby arms, a double chin, and splotchy leathery skin.  My guess is she hasn't been to her crossfit gym in years.


Or she hasn't paid her plastic surgeon (Trump Rules of Businessing #1:  Never pay anyone you don't have to) and that's all beginning to slide.


Off to write the Trump Rules of Businessing.  Any of you hacks think you can beat me to the publishers with this idea, well, you probably can and do a better job of it.  So, uh, have a great day.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: My doctor: "So, what's the reason you scheduled a visit today?"
Me: "Whoa, HIPAA violation."


You just try being a pharmacist after this law was passed.  It's really just a crapshoot.  They keep giving me insulin and blood pressure medicine, instead of herpes treatment, figuring I'm way too fat to get laid.  And of course, I can't correct them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Well....

I hate to defend them, but plenty of people don't understand HIPAA.

Definitely not to the level of ignorance shown by these folks.

But just here on fark you see people misunderstanding it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's an Obamacare rule!   Probably tells doctors to send your medical file to the Death Panels for review.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.