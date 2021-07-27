 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Tens of thousands of people from all over the world descended on Tokyo in the middle of a pandemic and what happened next is EXACTLY WHAT EVERYONE SAID WOULD HAPPEN   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.


Same reason people go to Away team's stadiums for outdoor viewing. It's social.

/and stupid right now, but I think that's the reason
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll all get on planes and carry the variant back to their homes.  Great.

Holding these games was the height of folly.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: And they'll all get on planes and carry the variant back to their homes.  Great.

Holding these games was the height of folly.


The European football cup was the height of folly, because spectators were allowed. Buy hey, the UEFA officials really need those bonuses!

I'll grant the Olympics a close second in terms of folly, though.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a nightmare.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lobotomy survivor: Great_Milenko: And they'll all get on planes and carry the variant back to their homes.  Great.

Holding these games was the height of folly.

The European football cup was the height of folly, because spectators were allowed. Buy hey, the UEFA officials really need those bonuses!

I'll grant the Olympics a close second in terms of folly, though.


History shows again and again how nature points up the folly of man.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: History shows again and again how nature points up the folly of man.


...and yet, no one has learned any lessons.

Whomever decided to keep the games this year needs to be arrested for assault with a deadly virus.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.

Same reason people go to Away team's stadiums for outdoor viewing. It's social.

/and stupid right now, but I think that's the reason


Foreigners aren't currently allowed into Japan. It's closed to tourism and any non-essential travel.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.


The real question is: What will happen at the Winter Olympics?

"The Olympic village has been scrubbed, and all athletes have requested asylum in Beijing.  No fact-finding missions.  We look forward to hosting the summer Olympics!"
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked. SHOCKED. Well, not that shocked. --Some guy, ~3000AD
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like there is this highly contagious virus that we know spreads among people that are in close contact in confined spaces without proper PPE, and everyone on the planet has known this since about May of last year.

Next they will be teliing us that there is a safe, highly effective vaccine available that keeps you from getting it.

At this point I would be willing to bet if the WHO and the NIH put out a public notice warning people not to walk into oncoming traffick 30,000 people a day would do it to prove that they are not going to have their freedoms restricted and be dictated to by their government.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: It's almost like there is this highly contagious virus that we know spreads among people that are in close contact in confined spaces without proper PPE, and everyone on the planet has known this since about May of last year.

Next they will be teliing us that there is a safe, highly effective vaccine available that keeps you from getting it.

At this point I would be willing to bet if the WHO and the NIH put out a public notice warning people not to walk into oncoming traffick 30,000 people a day would do it to prove that they are not going to have their freedoms restricted and be dictated to by their government.


Next thing you know, there will be a vaccine you can take so you don't have to care about any of this. and people who don't take it have brought the results on their own head.

/vaccinated so i don't give a shiat.
//anyone who isn't is stupid
///three
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you read the article the cause of the spike in cases is the delta variant as seen elsewhere. The Tokyo spike is a danger to the Olympics, and onward transmission when they go home, not the other way around.

Getting people to stay home and watch the games on TV might actually help.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: ColonelCathcart: syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.

Same reason people go to Away team's stadiums for outdoor viewing. It's social.

/and stupid right now, but I think that's the reason

Foreigners aren't currently allowed into Japan. It's closed to tourism and any non-essential travel.


Locals and expats still exist in Japan and still go out to bars and watch the Olympics.

Have you been to Tokyo? It's literally the place that doesn't sleep.

Also, see Anthony Bourdain:

https://trakt.tv/shows/anthony-bourda​i​n-parts-unknown/seasons/2/episodes/7
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can see all kinds of amazing things when you watch the Olympics. One thing that surprises me is people in Japan (not Japanese) who are not wearing masks. That is pretty unusual for me. Naomi Osaka lost. Too bad, but that just means that people will look at some different sports and activities.

A viral video I was just shown by a family member a few minutes ago shows a guy from the US group who was extremely excited to be at the all you can eat buffet for sports people. He was ECSTATIC to be eating roll sushi, tuna and shrimp sushi, some shuumai, and some gyoza. Um. OK. It was pretty pedestrian stuff, but .... anyway.... no mask. And he was huffing and puffing everyone's air right there at the buffet.

And apparently, when visitors were told that they don't need a mask when eating, they are just not bringing masks to the buffet at all. I have seen several videos of people just loitering around maskless in common areas, which they are not supposed to do.

So what I want to note is that people are not really engaging brains when they come, and all bets are off on how this is going to turn out. I don't expect any earth shattering tragedy for Japan, but some people are already sick, and foreigners were seeking treatment even before the opening ceremony, so.... it is not good. There will be bad outcomes for people who are not being careful.
 
fargin a
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think Japan wants to play a big role in the dystopia or end time story.

The nuclear reactor meltdown is legit straight out of a sci-fi book - tsunami takes out power, thing blows up, now the fuel is melting through the floor and robots chasing it.

Now pandemic olympics.

Next, Godzirra!?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So thousands of people go to Tokyo, and Tokyo's cases increase.

Meaning those people aren't in other parts of Japan.  Has the total case rate in Japan seen an increase in rolling average? Or is it steady?

The article only gives half the information needed to actually be informed, instead of just being panic porn.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unleash... YAKUZA!!!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: Someone Else's Alt: It's almost like there is this highly contagious virus that we know spreads among people that are in close contact in confined spaces without proper PPE, and everyone on the planet has known this since about May of last year.

Next they will be teliing us that there is a safe, highly effective vaccine available that keeps you from getting it.

At this point I would be willing to bet if the WHO and the NIH put out a public notice warning people not to walk into oncoming traffick 30,000 people a day would do it to prove that they are not going to have their freedoms restricted and be dictated to by their government.

Next thing you know, there will be a vaccine you can take so you don't have to care about any of this. and people who don't take it have brought the results on their own head.

/vaccinated so i don't give a shiat.
//anyone who isn't is stupid
///three


Don't have anything more to add.  That last part just needed to be said again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: pschwarz0717: Someone Else's Alt: It's almost like there is this highly contagious virus that we know spreads among people that are in close contact in confined spaces without proper PPE, and everyone on the planet has known this since about May of last year.

Next they will be teliing us that there is a safe, highly effective vaccine available that keeps you from getting it.

At this point I would be willing to bet if the WHO and the NIH put out a public notice warning people not to walk into oncoming traffick 30,000 people a day would do it to prove that they are not going to have their freedoms restricted and be dictated to by their government.

Next thing you know, there will be a vaccine you can take so you don't have to care about any of this. and people who don't take it have brought the results on their own head.

/vaccinated so i don't give a shiat.
//anyone who isn't is stupid
///three

Don't have anything more to add.  That last part just needed to be said again.


Other than the whole, y'know, children not being able to get it.
But, like my kindergarten teacher always used to say, to hell with the kids!
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are people even watching the Olympics?

The events, aside from the actual players, have people all masked up. The venues are nearly deserted.

What groups are doing in their private lives is obviously much more difficult to control. Of course foreign goobers living in Japan are going to ignore rules and common sense and descend on Tokyo to become vectors, but I don't know of any Japanese person, even those living in Tokyo, trying to get close to the games. All events are freely watchable with no ads on NHK.

Let's see what happens. The measures that are used for the Olympics have given Japan 1/40th of the rate of deaths that the US has experienced. If the measures are followed properly, then things should not get too bad. If they are not followed properly, then why is that on Japan?

And without question, all personnel returning from the games should be quarantined and tested by their own countries.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's almost like Covid is a highly contagious disease. Who knew?
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BorgiaGinz: ColonelCathcart: syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.

Same reason people go to Away team's stadiums for outdoor viewing. It's social.

/and stupid right now, but I think that's the reason

Foreigners aren't currently allowed into Japan. It's closed to tourism and any non-essential travel.

Locals and expats still exist in Japan and still go out to bars and watch the Olympics.

Have you been to Tokyo? It's literally the place that doesn't sleep.



Yes, I've been to Tokyo, and my point still stands. Japan is currently under a state of emergency until August 22. Attendance in bars and restaurants is limited and their hours are restricted. If you think Roppongi is rocking, you are misinformed. 

Also, see Anthony Bourdain:

https://trakt.tv/shows/anthony-bourdai​n-parts-unknown/seasons/2/episodes/7

Dude, I lived and worked in Asia for a decade. i don't need to watch Bourdain, I lived it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pschwarz0717:

Next thing you know, there will be a vaccine you can take so you don't have to care about any of this


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
2fardownthread:

2848 new cases in Tokyo of covid TODAY.  A record breaker.

Turns out, holding big events in a pandemic is bad, even when someone posts walls of text on niche message boards.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: ColonelCathcart: syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.

Same reason people go to Away team's stadiums for outdoor viewing. It's social.

/and stupid right now, but I think that's the reason

Foreigners aren't currently allowed into Japan. It's closed to tourism and any non-essential travel.


I would consider flying 9,000 miles to play a few games of ping pong the definition of  "non-essential travel."
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have an idea. Let's ban spectators from this big open air stadium so instead people can cram into bars and living rooms to watch the games. That's should do the trick.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can anyone rescue these people from this hellscape?

After quarantining at Juntendo University in Bunkyo-ku, these guys went to the Olympic Village. Have a look at the buffet and the accommodations. Count the people without masks. You might need two hands. Probably not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYkI7​t​QOiYc
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Can anyone rescue these people from this hellscape?

After quarantining at Juntendo University in Bunkyo-ku, these guys went to the Olympic Village. Have a look at the buffet and the accommodations. Count the people without masks. You might need two hands. Probably not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYkI7t​QOiYc


Wow, are you still watching South Park?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bowen: 2fardownthread: Can anyone rescue these people from this hellscape?

After quarantining at Juntendo University in Bunkyo-ku, these guys went to the Olympic Village. Have a look at the buffet and the accommodations. Count the people without masks. You might need two hands. Probably not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYkI7t​QOiYc

Wow, are you still watching South Park?


Which reminds me, I need to go back and watch that first season again.  I wish they would make more, but I guess I'm stuck with it.  They always cancel the good stuff after the 1st season.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: 2fardownthread:

2848 new cases in Tokyo of covid TODAY.  A record breaker.

Turns out, holding big events in a pandemic is bad, even when someone posts walls of text on niche message boards.


Yes. It's a record. But it's a Missouri-scale record. It was headed that way before the Olympics. I am not seeing a reason to be alarmed.

Usually what happens is that things tighten up as people see the numbers go up. I am most concerned about athletes and visitors. They are going to keep infecting each other if they don't follow the rules.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2fardownthread:

Which is why you would not be invited to be a member of my pandemic response team.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: ColonelCathcart: BorgiaGinz: ColonelCathcart: syrynxx: Baffling why people would come there when spectators aren't allowed.

Same reason people go to Away team's stadiums for outdoor viewing. It's social.

/and stupid right now, but I think that's the reason

Foreigners aren't currently allowed into Japan. It's closed to tourism and any non-essential travel.

Locals and expats still exist in Japan and still go out to bars and watch the Olympics.

Have you been to Tokyo? It's literally the place that doesn't sleep.


Yes, I've been to Tokyo, and my point still stands. Japan is currently under a state of emergency until August 22. Attendance in bars and restaurants is limited and their hours are restricted. If you think Roppongi is rocking, you are misinformed. 

Also, see Anthony Bourdain:

https://trakt.tv/shows/anthony-bourdai​n-parts-unknown/seasons/2/episodes/7

Dude, I lived and worked in Asia for a decade. i don't need to watch Bourdain, I lived it.


You don't think there are big house/apartment watching parties?

Come on. Japanese need their social fix.

I wouldn't be surprised if there are some yakuza speakeasies that have popped up either.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bowen: 2fardownthread: Can anyone rescue these people from this hellscape?

After quarantining at Juntendo University in Bunkyo-ku, these guys went to the Olympic Village. Have a look at the buffet and the accommodations. Count the people without masks. You might need two hands. Probably not.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYkI7t​QOiYc

Wow, are you still watching South Park?


Very funny. I checked the link. The YouTube name of the video is Tokyo Olympic Games Village. The video was made by a member of the Irish team. He seems like a nice guy. Granted it only goes up to his first day, but it shows where they are, their transportation, and how people are masked up.

I don't know why people want to demagogue the Olympics, but look. This is an event that historically highlights international cooperation through competition. It has importance for the world. It is not Spring Break or something like that. I really hope there are no particularly bad consequences. Presumably, the athletes and their groups have been vaccinated and/or quarantined. They are taking adequate precautions and are being sequestered.

I will put up a video of a guy who is actually there against some joker at Channel 4 New York, but you do you.

/ I used to watch South Park. Go see the pizza fight thread and have a brawl.
 
