PaulRB [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Other than that, how was the party?
 
mrparks
30 minutes ago  
A brick of what? Guns?
 
fortheloveof
29 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Other than that, how was the party?


Went out with a bang!
 
dryknife
26 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Other than that, how was the party?


Mama told me not to come.
 
sinko swimo
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  
Next up: the NRA lobbying to outlaw bricks. This wouldn't have happened if everybody had had guns. Everybody knows that guns don't kill people.
 
Habitual Cynic
23 minutes ago  
When bricks are outlawed, only outlaws will have bricks.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
Roger Waters wanted for questioning.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  
Because he was masked?
 
Father_Jack
19 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
get real
18 minutes ago  
Earlier a stoning....now bricks, can't wait for peebles
 
Snarfle
16 minutes ago  

get real: Earlier a stoning....now bricks, can't wait for peebles


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

get real: Earlier a stoning....now bricks, can't wait for peebles


I guess all those Farkers who compared Texas to the Middle East will now have to compare it to Los Angeles.
 
I'm no expert but...
14 minutes ago  
I guess he cemented his own fate
 
Father_Jack
14 minutes ago  
Glad the police were able to .... cobble this together. I'm sure they left stone unturned.

They got the clues laid out and made a wall of evidence.


hmm. brick puns are harder to come up with than you'd think.
 
Larva Lump
12 minutes ago  
Winterlight

Roger Waters wanted for questioning.

He has an alibi. He was sitting this one out with Gerald Bostock, and he really didn't mind.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
8 minutes ago  
Lissen up maggots!  In this man's Army, the standard brick is THE weapon of defense and offense.  Yew maggots will now learn the safe operation of and the maintenance of the standard brick.

In front of you is one brick, standard, red.   When I tell you to pick...  MAGGOT! DO NOT TOUCH THAT BRICK UNTIL I TELL YOU TO! it up, you will pick it up.   Pick it up.  Note the sharp edges.  A brick does not care if you are the enemy or not.  A brick sole mission is to crush a skull or be part of a building.  Maybe old streets.  But you will use a brick to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.

When your target is in range, you will sight the target using your eyes.  Calculated any crosswinds and the haul back and let fly.  Do not do any of this until you are instructed to do so!

Who dropped their brick?  MEDIC!   Get this maggot off my range.  Secure his brick.  Limp away in shame, maggot.

See what I mean when I say a brick has no friends?   No, maggots, hold your brick in your dominant hand.  The one you write with, maggot.   Get a firm grip on your brick and pull back thusly.  Picture a target approaching and let that sucker fly.  I did not say lob your brick, maggot.   That can be easily dodged by your enemy and now you have been struck by a commie broomstick!  You are dead, maggot.....
 
imauniter [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  
Everybody must get stoned
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
7 minutes ago  
Don't mess with Father Jack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
7 minutes ago  
Brick - Dazz (12 Inch Version)
Youtube oIUvR5JTB3c
 
RustyShock
3 minutes ago  
Later tonight on TUCKER:

"Gun Rights activist murdered by anti-gun mob."
 
MillionDollarMo
1 minute ago  
I think America could solve a lot of problems if instead of guns everyone open carried bricks.
 
Larva Lump
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
Is anyone else getting ads for home repair in Russian on that Fox news site? Can anyone explain that? Or am I just losing what's left of my mind.
 
