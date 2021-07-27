 Skip to content
 
(Citrus County Chronicle)   Meet one of the volunteer puppy raisers who teaches basic manners & socializes their charge before sending her off to train for their future job as a guide or service dog. Let the Sunshine in to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (chronicleonline.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Miss Lady Lulu turned one-year old on July 15th! ♥♥
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.flhr3-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

petguide.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Happy birthday Miss Lady Lulu!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

There's a pet store in Springfield that sells Puppy Cake Mix. The birthday kit comes with the cake mix, icing and a single candle. They use carob in place of chocolate and there are a lot of different varieties available.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Wow, how time flies! Happy belated birthday, Lulu!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Wow that is cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

The place is called All American Pet and not only do they sell dog-safe cake mixes, but gelato too.

Dog treats
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

very cool!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Whenever I see a service dog, I feel badly because I want to pet it for being a good dog. :(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
RUFF!

Woke up Monday and felt like crap.  And not just because of the Monkey Mark.  Felt like I was coming down with a slight flu.  Don't think it's the delta, I've had both shots.  I think my visit to the hospital to see my neighbor exposed me to enough disease bags that I caught a summer bug or something like that.

Anyhow, chilled, feverish, loss of appetite, then gorging myself, fatigued all the time.  Been sucking down the Vicks Dayquill every 4-5 hours.  If I can just get over it this week, I'll be able to visit neighbor lady again at the old folks home/physical therorama!

And a doggy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!

Woke up Monday and felt like crap.  And not just because of the Monkey Mark.  Felt like I was coming down with a slight flu.  Don't think it's the delta, I've had both shots.  I think my visit to the hospital to see my neighbor exposed me to enough disease bags that I caught a summer bug or something like that.

Anyhow, chilled, feverish, loss of appetite, then gorging myself, fatigued all the time.  Been sucking down the Vicks Dayquill every 4-5 hours.  If I can just get over it this week, I'll be able to visit neighbor lady again at the old folks home/physical therorama!

And a doggy...
BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

You might want to get tested anyway before you visit your neighbor. Breakthrough COVID infections are rare, but they do happen and (assuming your neighbor is vaccinated) it can be a problem for older folks because their immune systems aren't as responsive or as strong as it used to be.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Hope you feel better soon, DLC!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
For those of you not on Facebook - It's the Snuffyboat!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and its Captain!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: For those of you not on Facebook - It's the Snuffyboat!!!
\o/

Paahhhteee Baaaahhhhggeee!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Snuffybud: For those of you not on Facebook - It's the Snuffyboat!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
@ snuffybud:

Over the sea
Let's go men
We're coming right up
We're coming right up again

Nobody knows
Where or when
We're coming right up
We're coming right up again
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 754x853]


I... I might need one of these!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Smart Pig Trained Like A Dog | The Dodo
Youtube swNx08zfREU
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
