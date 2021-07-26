 Skip to content
 
(Politicus USA)   1950: People sneaking into a porno shop in disguise so they won't be outed & shamed. 2021: People sneaking into a Covid vaccine clinic so they won't be outed & shamed   (politicususa.com)
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Missouri doctor, Dr. Priscilla Frase of Ozarks Healthcare  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning: some vaccine recipients are reporting firm erections lasting 30 to 45 minutes.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no porno shops in the 50s.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people should move. The grass sometimes isgreener in other pastures.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Warning: some vaccine recipients are reporting firm erections lasting 30 to 45 minutes.


I think you found a great angle to increase vaccinations.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah....uhm..... you are looking real sharp, baby. Poke me. Hard.  Let your life giving juices flow . If I'm really lucky poke me again. Mmmmmmm
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: There were no porno shops in the 50s.


Yeah. And girls don't fart.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: wademh: Warning: some vaccine recipients are reporting firm erections lasting 30 to 45 minutes.

I think you found a great angle to increase vaccinations.


Fauci says it's not true. He also denied that vaccination is associated with an average weight loss of 10 - 15 pounds and increased libido in women aged 30 - 55.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: There were no porno shops in the 50s.


True. But there were plenty of bookstores for refined gentlemen.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How is it sneaking in if you already have a mask on?


Vaccines are marital aids.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When it comes to politics, Americans are remarkably unable to just casually go, "Yeah, I mean, at first I thought ______, but when I looked into it more and considered the variables, maybe my first assumption wasn't right."

It's completely fine in other areas, buying a car/motorcycle, house, people we date, outfits or haircuts that look dumb, things it's a good idea to eat, and so on. But when it comes to politics, nobody's ever made a mistake.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fake news.
This is just a rumor to scare you and break the ranks of people who don't want to inject barely-tested treatments into their body, from companies that legally can never be sued.
Hold steady people.

/relax, pulling your leg
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, they'll catch on eventually.

"Hey - how come none of your family is dead?"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee. Maybe they could, you know, wear a face covering to help them not be recognized. Naw. Crazy talk. That would not work. They would look like a bank robber, or something.
Glasses. That would work. It works for Clark.

:)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Round here it's the other way around. The unvaccinated are trying to hide it for fear of being shamed.

Which isn't great either for obvious reasons. I know of at least one unvaccinated teacher who's trying to quietly fly under the radar and back into the classroom.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: How is it sneaking in if you already have a mask on?


Vaccines are marital aids.


It's over in a second and you barely feel it?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, Ankles Monthly,you are so worth the hassle.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: toddalmighty: There were no porno shops in the 50s.

True. But there were plenty of bookstores for refined gentlemen.


Did you say we're finding gentlemen?  Huzzah!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is simultaneously sad and pathetic.

*opens disguise shop, and gets a clinic set up for Halloween*
 
gaspode
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember a guy in London in the 80s who used to ride around the tube with a shopping bag full of dirty videos.. plain covers but the titles could be read sticking out the top.

Same bag of videos for years. Never did or said or wore anything weird just carried his bag of 'discrete' porn around.

I assume he just got off on the idea people were noticing them and we shocked. Have to respect that kind of commitment spanning years.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Uranus: This is simultaneously sad and pathetic.

*opens disguise shop, and gets a clinic set up for Halloween*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
