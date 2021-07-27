 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Ladies and gentleman, this is your Captain speaking. In accordance with our new fuel conservation requirements, we'll be gliding in for our final approach. Please do not be alarmed when we turn off the engines. Thank you   (cbsnews.com) divider line
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Commercial airlines already conserve fuel. They're not dead-stick landing aircraft. Yikes, subby.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wouldn't kill them to glide the last few miles.

Or maybe it would.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guss we'd better get out our Flying Machines then for my next trip to Cancun then.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No more racing the airline on the next runway?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are all going down.

Together.

Laurie Anderson - O Superman [Official Music Video]
Youtube Vkfpi2H8tOE
 
