(Denver Channel)   Black and white sisters flying together...guess who get accused of trafficking who?   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I... hate... this... world...
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
"A concern was raised during the flight by another passenger who was sitting near the woman and child and suspected human trafficking. That passenger approached the flight crew with those concerns and subsequently completed a written report during the flight to document her observations. The captain was notified and felt an obligation to report the matter. Air travel is one of the most common means for human trafficking. Race played no part in the actions of the flight crew who were following established protocols"

It certainly played a part in the passengers actions... What a f*ckin tuesday she is!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
To be fair it would be hard for an 8 year old to traffic an adult.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Officer, she has this nice little white girl with her, and I'd be so ashamed if I didn't say nothing and something...sordid happened to her."

So, I guess it's progress that she wasn't thought to be the nanny immediately, but an entrepreneur?

People f*cking suck. Especially nosy old white ladies, because you know it wasn't some bald dude from Duluth that made the call.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Race played no part in the actions of the flight crew who were following established protocols

okay
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

chucknasty: Race played no part in the actions of the flight crew who were following established protocols

okay


It's established protocol to give in to nosy white ladies who are concerned when a white child gets adopted? Could have fixed up the whole thing by asking some questions right away, instead of a grilling at the end of the flight.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a less violent form of swatting.  The fact some anonymous person can force an encounter with law enforcement based on their bias is bad
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the meantime, Bailey and her family are considering filing a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines.

Do it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if she had been trafficking and no one bothered to ask?? won't somebody think of the children?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: In the meantime, Bailey and her family are considering filing a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines.

Do it.


Just lawyering up should land her a good chunk of "go away" money, but she should push for more with no NDA.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since COVID, many people don't want to return to work.
I don't want to return to people.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: But what if she had been trafficking and no one bothered to ask?? won't somebody think of the children?


Sometimes it's better to just not troll others.  Maybe you should give it a shot.  OR you know just put a /s at the end of a post.

Otherwise...FOAD
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Officer, she has this nice little white girl with her, and I'd be so ashamed if I didn't say nothing and something...sordid happened to her."

So, I guess it's progress that she wasn't thought to be the nanny immediately, but an entrepreneur?


You've come a long way, baby!
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Like, historically speaking?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nobody blames the air traffic controller
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
guess who got accused of trafficking who?

Yeah it would have been pretty weird if the 4 year old got accused of trafficking the 21 year old.

This story didn't need the extra clickbait, it's farked up enough on its own.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Black and white sisters
Flying together
Black and white sisters
Through stormy weather
Black and white sisters
One of them named Phyllis
Black and white sisters
Watchu talkin 'bout Willis?
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Redh8t: "A concern was raised during the flight by another passenger who was sitting near the woman and child and suspected human trafficking. That passenger approached the flight crew with those concerns and subsequently completed a written report during the flight to document her observations. The captain was notified and felt an obligation to report the matter. Air travel is one of the most common means for human trafficking. Race played no part in the actions of the flight crew who were following established protocols"

It certainly played a part in the passengers actions... What a f*ckin tuesday she is!


You left out the cherry on top;
Denver7 asked Frontier for a copy of that report and which established protocols flight crew were following but have yet to receive a response.

This happened on a week ago and the story was last updated Friday, so I'm guessing right now someone's very busy back dating company policy docs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They are taking "if you see something, say something" way too seriously.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't think you people understand, a concerned white passenger brought this to their attention, and when a concerned white person notifies the authorities, the authorities must jump!

/I made some ever so subtle highlights, see if you can spot them.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.


i'm outraged you are not outraged.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.


🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

asciibaron: GoldDude: Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.

i'm outraged you are not outraged.


🙄
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Black and white sisters
Flying together
Black and white sisters
Through stormy weather
Black and white sisters
One of them named Phyllis
Black and white sisters
Watchu talkin 'bout Willis?


Reminiscent of the mature mastery of form and metre that one finds in Horace or Virgil.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But it's not systemic,,,,
 
sleze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I guess the older one was accused of trafficking the younger one.  Did I guess right?
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't really blame the airline or the cops in this one.  If someone reports this kind of thing, they absolutely have to look into it.  All the blame falls on whatever racist POS reported it in the 1st place.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: In the meantime, Bailey and her family are considering filing a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines.

Do it.


Are airline staff mandated reporters? If so that lawsuit is DOA
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LL316: I can't really blame the airline or the cops in this one.  If someone reports this kind of thing, they absolutely have to look into it.  All the blame falls on whatever racist POS reported it in the 1st place.


Sure you can. One of the flight attendants walks over and discretely asks the lady a few questions instead of immediately choosing to have the police show up at the gate.  When it's determined that there's nothing amiss, the lady who made the complaint is pushed out of an emergency exit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LL316: I can't really blame the airline or the cops in this one.  If someone reports this kind of thing, they absolutely have to look into it.  All the blame falls on whatever racist POS reported it in the 1st place.


🙄

Actually. People should have to answer a series of questions as to why they think X. Period. WTF?
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬


If you can't stand up to scrutiny why would you be allowed to place somebody else up to scrutiny?
What in the actual fark seriously I'm seriously asking this
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: asciibaron: GoldDude: Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.

i'm outraged you are not outraged.

🙄


https://www.businessinsider.com/how-fl​ight-attendants-are-trained-to-spot-hu​man-trafficking-victims-2019-7

"A young passenger and an adult are traveling together but don't look alike and don't have the same last name."

i'm not sure if you know this, but human trafficking on airlines is a MASSIVE issue.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: I... hate... this... world...


Fark user imageView Full Size


word
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
whom
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

asciibaron: waxbeans: asciibaron: GoldDude: Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.

i'm outraged you are not outraged.

🙄

https://www.businessinsider.com/how-fl​ight-attendants-are-trained-to-spot-hu​man-trafficking-victims-2019-7

"A young passenger and an adult are traveling together but don't look alike and don't have the same last name."

i'm not sure if you know this, but human trafficking on airlines is a MASSIVE issue.


This story is about a member of the public. This story isn't about flight crew procedures and protocols.
🙄
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: asciibaron: waxbeans: asciibaron: GoldDude: Races could have been reversed, or any two visually-distinct races, and the same situation remains.  A 21-year woman travelling with a 4-year old child that is obviously not biologically-related to her.  Questions were asked, and situation was determined that the child was not in danger. End of story.

i'm outraged you are not outraged.

🙄

https://www.businessinsider.com/how-fl​ight-attendants-are-trained-to-spot-hu​man-trafficking-victims-2019-7

"A young passenger and an adult are traveling together but don't look alike and don't have the same last name."

i'm not sure if you know this, but human trafficking on airlines is a MASSIVE issue.

This story is about a member of the public. This story isn't about flight crew procedures and protocols.
🙄


maybe that member of the public read one of many news articles  over the past few years about human trafficking... it clearly raised enough red flags for the captain to get involved.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You guys know nothing. When I went to the airport to pick up my niece the flight attendents pounced on me to make sure I wasn't stealing her and made her confirm info that she knew who I was.

The races were reversed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

asciibaron: .. it clearly raised enough red flags for the captain to get involved.


So? The US government was directly involved in housing discrimination.
Being in a position of authority/power doesn't mean a farking thing!
JFC!
 
LL316
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LL316: I can't really blame the airline or the cops in this one.  If someone reports this kind of thing, they absolutely have to look into it.  All the blame falls on whatever racist POS reported it in the 1st place.

🙄

Actually. People should have to answer a series of questions as to why they think X. Period. WTF?
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬


If you can't stand up to scrutiny why would you be allowed to place somebody else up to scrutiny?
What in the actual fark seriously I'm seriously asking this


If someone reports a case of child trafficking and the airline doesn't call in the professionals and that child is actually being trafficked, they're 100% in the wrong.  Right?  They're paid to either A - fly the plane or B - Tell you to put your seatbelt on.  They have no choice but to call the authorities.  And when they call the authorities, the cops have no choice but to ask questions.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LL316: waxbeans: LL316: I can't really blame the airline or the cops in this one.  If someone reports this kind of thing, they absolutely have to look into it.  All the blame falls on whatever racist POS reported it in the 1st place.

🙄

Actually. People should have to answer a series of questions as to why they think X. Period. WTF?
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬


If you can't stand up to scrutiny why would you be allowed to place somebody else up to scrutiny?
What in the actual fark seriously I'm seriously asking this

If someone reports a case of child trafficking and the airline doesn't call in the professionals and that child is actually being trafficked, they're 100% in the wrong.  Right?  They're paid to either A - fly the plane or B - Tell you to put your seatbelt on.  They have no choice but to call the authorities.  And when they call the authorities, the cops have no choice but to ask questions.


What does any of that have to do with questioning the person setting this off? Seriously.
This is just like Zimmerman.
List to the stupid 911 call. He provided zero farking information that's why he felt the cops needed to be dispatched.
In I've seen cops yell at an elderly lady as to why she had called.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sue the racist POS that reported this in the first place.  Also sue Frontier for not calling out that racist POS.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: asciibaron: .. it clearly raised enough red flags for the captain to get involved.

So? The US government was directly involved in housing discrimination.
Being in a position of authority/power doesn't mean a farking thing!
JFC!



yes the captain has a duty to the passengers, you clearly are too stupid to comprehend that.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: In the meantime, Bailey and her family are considering filing a lawsuit against Frontier Airlines.

Do it.


Why? no seriously, Why?   $$$$$ opportunity , oh, people were whispering, but suing?  I think they got their word out.  as was said above, someone mentioned their concerns, was cleared up, if anything blame the guy making the complaint not the airline.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: You guys know nothing. When I went to the airport to pick up my niece the flight attendents pounced on me to make sure I wasn't stealing her and made her confirm info that she knew who I was.

The races were reversed.


That's a different situation.  The police weren't notified in your case.

I recently flew, and there were two unaccompanied minors on the flight.  I was transporting a passenger in a wheel chair, so I was up at the front of the line at the same time as those kids fairly often.  Their was a formal handoff from family, to airline personnel, to airport personnel (connecting flight) to airline personnel, to airport personnel, and I assume to family.

You went through the standard procedure.
 
oopsboom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
once the passenger filed a written report the flight crew was almost certainly bound by policy to report it to police.

if you want to be upset be upset at the reporting passenger and the way the police handled it.
 
