(CBS New York)   ♫ Ladle, ladle, ladle. Just make my farking day. ♫ Cuz if I get my ladle, you'd better farking pray. ♫   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.


I got it
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Meshuga headline, Subby!  Farkers are pretty hip.  Not a bunch of schlemiels.

//I got bupkis
//zay gezunt
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.


The Broflovskis Sing "The Dreidel Song" - SOUTH PARK
Youtube mqvrwqIOIy0
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Pizza goin' out. CAMAHHHNN!"

/u stink loser
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pizza Peel Guy gets honorable mention.

Also I'm surprised it didn't end like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: feckingmorons: Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.

I got it


Me too.
Does he think it's impossible for us to have Jewish friends?
I mean, South Park even did it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: feckingmorons: Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.

[YouTube video: The Broflovskis Sing "The Dreidel Song" - SOUTH PARK]


Heh and there it is!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was one hell of a fracas for a pizza joint holy shiat..
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lindalouwho: MaudlinMutantMollusk: feckingmorons: Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.

I got it

Me too.
Does he think it's impossible for us to have Jewish friends?
I mean, South Park even did it.


I was the projectionist when we showed Fiddler on the Roof at my school
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I decry this Mook on Mook violence.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect time to steal a free slice.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It all started because one of them was overheard saying, "I like Chicago Pizza better."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pizza place is so badass that The Noid's body STILL hasn't been found.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: That was one hell of a fracas for a pizza joint holy shiat..


I think it was more of a ruckus. Perhaps a donnybrook.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This goy knows his pupick from his punim. Those brewhe's will probably eat pineapples on their slice.
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll be at home before the even put the phone down to come & arrest everyone.......oh & that's w/a Free pizza too......!!!!!!
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hitting customers is always satisfying
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Should I read this to the tune of that "lay, lady, lay" song by that nice Zimmerman fellow?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I couldn't help but lol when that one guy started beating motherf*ckers with that pizza paddle.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: Hitting customers is always satisfying


rideshareguy.com.auView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Oy, now that is how you write a headline. Well done subby.


The goys will never get it.


biatch, Raffi sang that song to me when I was 4. How obscure do you think Jewish children's melodies are?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wish the clip was longer -- I would like to know what's going on and how the fight started.
 
