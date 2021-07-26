 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, "Lettuce Be." It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, July 27, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
44
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jul 2021 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is some kind of squash plant that apparently grows cats.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is some kind of crazy long bean plant.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I dug up some of the early potatoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm currently just waiting for the tomatoes to start to ripen. Also I planted jalapeno and Thai chili peppers but The plants with peppers do not look like jalapeno or Thai chili... I do not have a picture handy though
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh I like this headline.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]


I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.


I'm still sad about my impatiens. Did you add nitrogen to your dahlias?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

fly_gal: meat0918: libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.

I'm still sad about my impatiens. Did you add nitrogen to your dahlias?


I did fertilize them yes. They still flop
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My garlic turned out well this year. Last year I left it in the ground way too long and the outer coating decomposed and the cloves started sprouting.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's that odd time of the summer when the early crops are done and it's too hot to plant much more so half the beds are empty.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: fly_gal: meat0918: libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.

I'm still sad about my impatiens. Did you add nitrogen to your dahlias?

I did fertilize them yes. They still flop


Shoot. I'll look it up. When did yours start blooming?  I have none yet really.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

fly_gal: meat0918: fly_gal: meat0918: libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.

I'm still sad about my impatiens. Did you add nitrogen to your dahlias?

I did fertilize them yes. They still flop

Shoot. I'll look it up. When did yours start blooming?  I have none yet really.


I had a blossom about a week and a half ago. It was whenever I sent you a picture of them
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.


Awesome.

I did one of those and a Carolina Reaper along with the ghost peppers a few years ago.

After adding just one scorpion to an entire crock pot of ham and beans, then throwing it all out because it was too hot, I went back to just ghost peppers.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: I dug up some of the early potatoes.

[Fark user image 425x425]

I'm currently just waiting for the tomatoes to start to ripen. Also I planted jalapeno and Thai chili peppers but The plants with peppers do not look like jalapeno or Thai chili... I do not have a picture handy though


We dug up some fingerlings today, and pulled a few cucumbers off the vine.

My bacon plant is coming along nicely as well.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: fly_gal: meat0918: fly_gal: meat0918: libranoelrose: This is the first ghost pepper to show up on this GIANT ghost pepper bush that came up this year.

There should be at least 100 of them with how many blossoms I see.

IF the plant makes it to winter.

Everything is a good month late this year.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

I have a Trinidad scorpion that is huge and is just now getting blossoms.

I'm still sad about my impatiens. Did you add nitrogen to your dahlias?

I did fertilize them yes. They still flop

Shoot. I'll look it up. When did yours start blooming?  I have none yet really.

I had a blossom about a week and a half ago. It was whenever I sent you a picture of them


Oh!  So mine aren't late then. Good to know. I didn't share a pic because it wasn't a good one. I plant mine with a tsp of blood meal. They like nitrogen. But I'm better at solving tomato issues.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

whatshisname: My garlic turned out well this year. Last year I left it in the ground way too long and the outer coating decomposed and the cloves started sprouting.

[Fark user image 425x573]

It's that odd time of the summer when the early crops are done and it's too hot to plant much more so half the beds are empty.


We've got some garlic growing out there next to the huge squash plant.

I haven't seen any of them in the kitchen yet.

That's a nice haul.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

meat0918: I dug up some of the early potatoes.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I'm currently just waiting for the tomatoes to start to ripen. Also I planted jalapeno and Thai chili peppers but The plants with peppers do not look like jalapeno or Thai chili... I do not have a picture handy though


Good looking potatoes! I've been digging up some Yukon Golds early. I really should have planted an early variety that produces lots of small potatoes. Recommendations anyone?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

whatshisname: meat0918: I dug up some of the early potatoes.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I'm currently just waiting for the tomatoes to start to ripen. Also I planted jalapeno and Thai chili peppers but The plants with peppers do not look like jalapeno or Thai chili... I do not have a picture handy though

Good looking potatoes! I've been digging up some Yukon Golds early. I really should have planted an early variety that produces lots of small potatoes. Recommendations anyone?


Nah, that's small potatoes.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: whatshisname: meat0918: I dug up some of the early potatoes.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I'm currently just waiting for the tomatoes to start to ripen. Also I planted jalapeno and Thai chili peppers but The plants with peppers do not look like jalapeno or Thai chili... I do not have a picture handy though

Good looking potatoes! I've been digging up some Yukon Golds early. I really should have planted an early variety that produces lots of small potatoes. Recommendations anyone?

Nah, that's small potatoes.


Mmm mmm mmm new potatoes
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Do you have a earwig problem? I did in my back yard. And I found out how to get rid of them!!!! Use a shallow bowl or a deep plate. Place olive oil in it. Not too much but maybe a half cup depending on the size. And leave it in the area.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Me after my zucchini has grown and there is so much of it:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Brussels are starting to make little sprouts. I'm so excited for fresh Brussels sprouts this fall.

We got a few ears of corn, but it was pretty sad.

Some of the tomatoes are starting to turn. I think we'll get quite a few of those for only two plants worth.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I haven't had a lot of luck with cucumbers in the past few years so this time I planted four slicing ones expecting just a few cukes.

Oops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The cukes are producing really well. Lots of salads and a little over a half gallon of refrigerator pickles. I also have my first tomato changing color!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have a bunch of daylilly starts but my garden is absolutely swamped with dandelions and rye grass, gonna be a week of hard work where I even get back to normal, not sure why this year blew up but... it is what it is.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Finally:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Uranus: Finally:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Oh Heck yeah
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I got native sunflower seeds. I double checked the website this morning, they are supposed to grow "up to 36 inches". (for reference the fence/barrier behind them is about 5 feet) I guess they like incredibly crappy soil?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, didn't know they do multiple flowers! This is one of the shorter ones that I could reach to photograph, it has at least four flowers starting.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Please excuse the blurriness... one of my bee balms, that I thought was dead, has new growth. I'm hoping it'll flower again but mostly I'm just happy it isn't dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Bonus Indian Blanket. Which have started flowering but are flopping all over the place. Seems weird to stake a wildflower but maybe they need it?

/plant newbie
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: Oh I like this headline.


Devil's Lettuce
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My blueberries are finally done for the year. I got 10 quarts frozen.

Everything else has gotten too much rain. Then add in the crows eating my tomatoes.

It's been kind of a rough first year.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: My garlic turned out well this year. Last year I left it in the ground way too long and the outer coating decomposed and the cloves started sprouting.

[Fark user image 425x573]

It's that odd time of the summer when the early crops are done and it's too hot to plant much more so half the beds are empty.


I pulled my garlic this week as well.  Not as big as I'd like, but I had done very little last year to really prepare the beds.  Good news is I will be able to plant a lot more this fall, and I should have a better bed for them.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: This is some kind of squash plant that apparently grows cats.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x1133]


I would like to learn more about this cat producing shrub.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is my harvest from Saturday
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I turned one of the cucumbers into tzatziki to go with kebabs.
I gave several cucumbers and squash to a neighbor.

The beet greens and most of the bok choi, plus some chard from the farmers market, got blanched to make soup base.  I grilled 3 squash and 4 onions, then pureed those and the greens with 4 quarts of reduced turkey stock in my Ninja blender.  Gave me 8 quarts of concentrated soup base, which are in the freezer now.

To make soup, thaw a quart out, put it in a big pot, add 2 quarts of boiling water, and then whatever vegetables you have on hand: sliced carrots, lima beans, diced potatoes, etc.  Throw in a couple handfuls of pasta or a cup of rice if you don't have any potatoes.  Bring to a heavy simmer for 30 minutes and you've got a very healthy and satisfying meal.

The rest of the bok choi got sauteed and served on top of risotto.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: This is some kind of crazy long bean plant.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]


My mother has friends from Rwanda who grow long beans, but they are green and white.  Any idea what variety that is?
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tried a few new things for me this year - zucchini, summer squash, peas, and watermelon. the zucchini started great and producing, then seemed to stop. have a little rabbit problem in the yard, and my nine year old won't let me take care of the issue ("daddy you're not going to hurt the rabbits with that shotgun, are you?"). put up a fence around them and those little bastards still got in. got a few zucchini at least.

peas are nice and the pods taste good. watermelon is coming along nicely - got a few of them growing.

otherwise - tomatoes are coming in. beets can be picked when needed. have more cucumbers to pick today - made my first batch of refrigerator pickles the other day. and the carrots? um, yeah. not sure what happened there...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

poconojoe: tried a few new things for me this year - zucchini, summer squash, peas, and watermelon. the zucchini started great and producing, then seemed to stop. have a little rabbit problem in the yard, and my nine year old won't let me take care of the issue ("daddy you're not going to hurt the rabbits with that shotgun, are you?"). put up a fence around them and those little bastards still got in. got a few zucchini at least.

peas are nice and the pods taste good. watermelon is coming along nicely - got a few of them growing.

otherwise - tomatoes are coming in. beets can be picked when needed. have more cucumbers to pick today - made my first batch of refrigerator pickles the other day. and the carrots? um, yeah. not sure what happened there...

[Fark user image 425x239]


Soil is probably too compacted. I had the same problem last year, Try adding sand next year.

So, are tomato plants supposed to be 7' tall? I feel like these bastards are half sunflower. I've probably got 50 tomatoes (roma, beefmaster) that aren't ripe yet, and  have no idea what I'm going to do with a bushel of tomatoes. Lots of sauce; I might even have to can this year.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Soon...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't know how other Detroit-area-ers have ripe tomatoes already, this is one of my bumble bee cherry plants and it's the only one with any color. All the others are laden with green and waiting. Eggplant too, I've got a bunch of blossoms and one Italian that's the size of a ping pong ball, while a couple of miles away friends are picking theirs already. And I thought I'd gotten an early start this year :/

Oh well. Patty pans have been producing well, zukes are surprisingly under control, cukes are going great including a bunch of volunteers I hadn't noticed, so I'm getting pickling cucumbers out from between tomato and winter squash plants. Corn is starting to tassel while less than four feet tall; my hopes aren't high but maybe I'll at least get some fall decor out of it. Neighbor's corn and sunflowers are ridiculous, I'll drop a picture of his driveway planter in here later.

I've done one batch of pesto (need to do more, most of the basil's going to seed and a friend who grows garlic gave me a few cloves), one round of fridge pickles, and a double batch of zucchini bread so far. I might can the next batch of pickles so they don't take up an entire shelf of the fridge. There's a bag of fresh mozzarella balls in the fridge just waiting for enough ripe cherry tomatoes that I can start living exclusively on caprese salad.

Allllmost makes up for the disgusting weather that keeps me hiding indoors until the mosquitoes come out.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: Soil is probably too compacted. I had the same problem last year, Try adding sand next year.

So, are tomato plants supposed to be 7' tall? I feel like these bastards are half sunflower. I've probably got 50 tomatoes (roma, beefmaster) that aren't ripe yet, and  have no idea what I'm going to do with a bushel of tomatoes. Lots of sauce; I might even have to can this year.


I'll do that next year - thanks for the tip

and when I was young, we had a large freezer we kept outside. when we had extra ripe tomatoes, we'd just freeze them whole. whenever we needed a tomato for soup or to make a sauce, my mom would just plop them in boiling water a few seconds to remove the skin, then chop them up for whatever she needed. in a few weeks I'll be jarring a ton of sauce - my daughter isn't a fan of much of my cooking, but she loves my fresh sauce
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Anoria: Soon...
[Fark user image 425x318]

Don't know how other Detroit-area-ers have ripe tomatoes already, this is one of my bumble bee cherry plants and it's the only one with any color. All the others are laden with green and waiting. Eggplant too, I've got a bunch of blossoms and one Italian that's the size of a ping pong ball, while a couple of miles away friends are picking theirs already. And I thought I'd gotten an early start this year :/

Oh well. Patty pans have been producing well, zukes are surprisingly under control, cukes are going great including a bunch of volunteers I hadn't noticed, so I'm getting pickling cucumbers out from between tomato and winter squash plants. Corn is starting to tassel while less than four feet tall; my hopes aren't high but maybe I'll at least get some fall decor out of it. Neighbor's corn and sunflowers are ridiculous, I'll drop a picture of his driveway planter in here later.

I've done one batch of pesto (need to do more, most of the basil's going to seed and a friend who grows garlic gave me a few cloves), one round of fridge pickles, and a double batch of zucchini bread so far. I might can the next batch of pickles so they don't take up an entire shelf of the fridge. There's a bag of fresh mozzarella balls in the fridge just waiting for enough ripe cherry tomatoes that I can start living exclusively on caprese salad.

Allllmost makes up for the disgusting weather that keeps me hiding indoors until the mosquitoes come out.


I'm just west of Ann Arbor.  My cherry tomatoes are producing - I've been picking a few oranges ones every day for the last week, and the purple ones are juuuuuuuust about there.  The big tomatoes are getting close.

This is the second year in a row that I've gotten squat from my eggplants.  Going to give it another try next year; staggered starts indoors, really well-prepped bed with full sun, spray religiously for leaf miners.  I got great results in my old place, in just a postage-stamp garden, so I don't know what the deal is.
 
August11
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: libranoelrose: This is some kind of crazy long bean plant.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 729x1500]

My mother has friends from Rwanda who grow long beans, but they are green and white.  Any idea what variety that is?


That looks like a Chinese noodle bean. I'm growing those myself, but they are just getting started.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.