(WOWT Omaha)   Your city appreciates your concerns about the historic fountain needing cleaned, but dumping soap into it only makes a cool bubble display   (wowt.com) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder how it dawned on them to dial it in and spread this joy.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I wonder how it dawned on them to dial it in and spread this joy.


Someone palmed an olive.
 
Bucky Katt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's a fountain not an irish spring
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"needing cleaned"?  Needing edited.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Things we must never put in water fountains.
 
almejita
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
passportocean.comView Full Size


Things we must put in water fountains.
 
real_kibo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You're supposed to add a box of green fabric dye in with the detergent, so you get bright green foam! I learned that in college.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Most fountains look better with soap in them.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [Fark user image 315x423]

Things we must never put in water fountains.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"What happens is when that soap suds and lubricant in the soap suds get inside the inner works of the fountain, it starts to erode the rust and the lime buildup that's inside of the fountains works," Mayor Walsh says.

Somehow I think the rust and lime buildup might be a bigger issue than the bubbles...
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's too bad that the water is always so cold in those Fountains, otherwise it would be a great place for the Homeless to get a good Clean up.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

acouvis: "What happens is when that soap suds and lubricant in the soap suds get inside the inner works of the fountain, it starts to erode the rust and the lime buildup that's inside of the fountains works," Mayor Walsh says.

Somehow I think the rust and lime buildup might be a bigger issue than the bubbles...


"That rust and lime buildup then starts to clog the fountain drains, spouts, and filters.

We shut the fountain all the way down, go in, clean the filter, start it up, let loosened particles re-emerge, shut it down, clean the filter," he says. "It happened earlier this year so we estimate it's about $2500 of taxpayer money to clean it."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: acouvis: "What happens is when that soap suds and lubricant in the soap suds get inside the inner works of the fountain, it starts to erode the rust and the lime buildup that's inside of the fountains works," Mayor Walsh says.

Somehow I think the rust and lime buildup might be a bigger issue than the bubbles...

"That rust and lime buildup then starts to clog the fountain drains, spouts, and filters.

We shut the fountain all the way down, go in, clean the filter, start it up, let loosened particles re-emerge, shut it down, clean the filter," he says. "It happened earlier this year so we estimate it's about $2500 of taxpayer money to clean it."


Vinegar and baking soda could be used periodically to reduce the buildup.  The part the mayor didn't say was that eventually the rust and buildup would force the fountain to be cleaned anyway.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

real_kibo: You're supposed to add a box of green fabric dye in with the detergent, so you get bright green foam! I learned that in college.


Oh great, give them ideas.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

daffy: real_kibo: You're supposed to add a box of green fabric dye in with the detergent, so you get bright green foam! I learned that in college.

Oh great, give them ideas.


Well, the mayor says throwing eggs at houses may be fun.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

acouvis: Smackledorfer: acouvis: "What happens is when that soap suds and lubricant in the soap suds get inside the inner works of the fountain, it starts to erode the rust and the lime buildup that's inside of the fountains works," Mayor Walsh says.

Somehow I think the rust and lime buildup might be a bigger issue than the bubbles...

"That rust and lime buildup then starts to clog the fountain drains, spouts, and filters.

We shut the fountain all the way down, go in, clean the filter, start it up, let loosened particles re-emerge, shut it down, clean the filter," he says. "It happened earlier this year so we estimate it's about $2500 of taxpayer money to clean it."

Vinegar and baking soda could be used periodically to reduce the buildup.  The part the mayor didn't say was that eventually the rust and buildup would force the fountain to be cleaned anyway.


I can't tell if you are being serious.

In a lot of water systems there is relatively small amounts of buildup, scale, etc, throughout the lines. Yes, it needs to be kept under control to some extent. But it is also perfectly fine to let a certain amount build up.

Breaking it apart all at once, otoh, causes significant issues.

Soaping the fountain was not good, and cost money. It likely broke off too much, too fast, in too large of chunks, thus clogging everything up. This could be true even if the current level of buildup in the pipes is very minor.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

acouvis: Vinegar and baking soda could be used periodically to reduce the buildup.


Oh, and afaik this doesn't do shiat to clean pipes. When used together the only benefit is the exact location the two mix, where the foaming can be somewhat useful for reaching places. The rest of the time all the vinegar and baking soda that reacts is wasted, leaving only a small amount of one of the two to do any actual cleaning.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 570x717]


Oh! Yes please!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Drews kissin cousins are gonna be sooo pissed...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Perhaps we should throw Baby Ruths in, instead.
 
