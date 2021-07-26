 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Proving a negative is all the rage these days   (sacbee.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Life imitates that joke about the leprous gigolo... things were going great until business just fell off.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stigginit!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do they live with themselves?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you really want to cater to plague dogs, then enjoy losing 60% of your clientele. I don't think your Orecchiette with cime di rapa is going to draw folks in the same way when you remind folks that you are hogging all the COVID variants for you and your customers.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll pay $5 to every person who walks into that restaurant to use the washroom and gives it a nice healthy crop-dusting on the way out.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: How do they live with themselves?


Hopefully not very long.
 
valenumr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is beyond the pale. Whatever happened to personal freedom with these jaggoffs?
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
*checks local demographics concerning pro or aniti-vaccine sentiments*

*Makes calculated choice*

*Profits?*
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In three months when he closes his doors he will blame those deep state libral crisis actors for his failure.

Bank on it.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am convinced that some of the shop owners are doing this so they get sued (by customers or government) and can cite it as a reason shops who don't want non-vaccinated people to come in shouldn't be allowed to do that either.
And for attention.
They will go to gofundme for their legal expenses and pocket the rest.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rent Party: In three months when he closes his doors he will blame those deep state libral crisis actors for his failure.

Bank on it.


Post hoc, ergo propter hoc.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know... I'm glad the border is closed.  Although *somehow* this time it is staying closed because of the US, not Mr. Pretty Hair.

Hopefully once Delta gets going full swing in the US, the long predicted devastating third wave, deadlier, more contagious, and if I understand the research right, more or less immune to the vaccines we have, Mr. Apologist will have to say "I'm sorry, we are closing the border again on our side too..."

JFC...  I know the average IQ is low, and that half the world is even farking dumber...  but you assholes are basically begging to die a slow horrible death from a preventable farking virus.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've eaten at dis place and lemme tell yous guys, ya gotta have the linguine with clams sauce.  Them clams don't just come out of any can.  And it's home made linguine.  I went back into the kitchen one time and cooks had all these lines of flour lined up to make the pasta.  It a was-a-beautiful!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A bunch of people came in at first and then slowly tapered off to very few.  You can't explain that.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rent Party: In three months when he closes his doors he will blame those deep state libral crisis actors for his failure.

Bank on it.


remember the breakfast spot in colorado that opened in spite of the librul pandemic rules?

https://www.denverpost.com/2020/07/28​/​c-and-c-castle-rock-restaurant-closed/​

/i drove by it on the way to my chiropractor in the same minimall last week.
//its another chiropractor office now :D
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If you really want to cater to plague dogs


Fark user imageView Full Size


Plague dogs gotta eat, too!

/aww, I made myself sad.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plague dogs, plague dogs! Whatcha gonna do. Whatcha gonna do when they come for you.
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It will always amaze me a bit how many Americans consider anything they don't like treasonous un-American.
 
culebra
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also see: striking yourself in the groin with a mallet.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity", said the stupid, anti-American traitor.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A local station flashed a chryon reporting this, but said it was an Orange County restaurant. My first thought was "I wonder where in Huntington Beach it's located."

Huntington Beach is the worst.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They spelled "declaring" wrong.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Treasonous and anti-American? That's right

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've eaten at dis place and lemme tell yous guys, ya gotta have the linguine with clams sauce.  Them clams don't just come out of any can.  And it's home made linguine.  I went back into the kitchen one time and cooks had all these lines of flour lined up to make the pasta.  It a was-a-beautiful!


Hint: when the lines of flour are lined up on a mirror, they're not making pasta.
 
