(KCRG)   That's not a real gun   (kcrg.com)
17
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Police then showed up at McNabb's home, and a brief standoff ensued before McNabb was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"You'll never pull the trigger! You don't have the guts!"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Police then showed up at McNabb's home, and a brief standoff ensued before McNabb was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun."

I bet when he was arrested, that he threw up all over the place.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

That's not even the real McNabb!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Um, yes it is.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Whar Rhodes Scholar, whar?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You're supposed to say, "That's not a gun", present a bigger gun, and then say, "That's a gun." An Australian accent is optional, but - and I can't emphasize this enough - the bigger gun is not.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What are you gonna do, shoot me?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]
That's not even the real McNabb!


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size

'It's a Magnum PI'
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that the Neighbor had a Darwin Award in mind when he said that.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And I swear that I don't have a gun...
Youtube BGfnlEDoajw
 
shinji3i
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 320x240]
That's not even the real McNabb!


Why would you post a .gif of Tiger Woods? Did he do something with a gun recently?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So is this the new "what are you gonna do, stab me?"
 
