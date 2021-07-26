 Skip to content
 
(Tyler Paper) Weeners Having solved all other crime, Texas has now become the first state to make hiring a prostitute a felony   (tylerpaper.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and they say conservatives can't let go of the past...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, more voter intimidation.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sex workers are independent contractors.  You aren't hiring them any more than you are hiring a plumber or hiring an Uber driver.  You are purchasing a service, not hiring someone.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$1 says most involved with passing that bill hire prostitutes.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: Great, more voter intimidation.


How do you figure?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Politicians outlawing whores because they don't like the competition
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does that include hiring lobbyists?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's just for the female variety. The GOP's rent boys are safe.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Naido: Great, more voter intimidation.

How do you figure?


Just a dumb joke, with the premise that hiring prostitutes = electing politicians.  Don't read too much into it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: $1 says most involved with passing that bill hire prostitutes.


Nah, they retain the services of escorts. Hiring a prostitute is for little people.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think prostitutes are offering more of a rental agreement
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know what I'm talkin' about
Just let me know if you wanna go
To that home out on the range
They gotta lotta nice girls...
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) - A Lil' Ole Bitty Pissant Country Place Scene (2/10)
Youtube Ad2-FiCzJxc
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
selling's legal.  sex is legal.  why isn't selling sex legal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smeag0l
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
More union of church & state.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's one way to reduce democratic and libertarian voters while the 'patriots' will continue to just take and rape.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now I'm curious...is there any legal basis for the notion that you aren't allowed to create new laws designating criminal offenses until you have solved all outstanding criminal claims and secured convictions?  Because if so, beware: those so-called libertarians trying to decriminalize things like drugs and prostitution are about to drop the hammer on all the other nice legal things you like once the books are cleared...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Over/Under for a CPAC/Christian Right leading figure doing just that and TX AG not pursuing charges....?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems regressive.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Technically it's not a purchase, more like a rental.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More women hating from the GOP.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Over/Under for a CPAC/Christian Right leading figure doing just that and TX AG not pursuing charges....?


That's all any law is to a Texas prosecutor, a suggestion.  So much for the spirit of the Equal Protection clause.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even more reasons for Ted Cruz to go back to Mexico.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You don't hire prostitutes, you hire escorts for a 'date'.  And if things go well, then what happens between consenting adults is perfectly legal.

/not that I would know anything about that
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The condom is $50.00, the test is free.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Per the article, it's part of a human trafficking countermeasure. And I suppose it's better than charging the prostitutes and letting the johns off. What I'm a little unclear on is whether you can still buy pizza.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Technically it's not a purchase, more like a rental.


You may be renting a person but you are purchasing a service.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if she's a good typist though? What your clerical staff do in their free time shouldn't reflect on their employer!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Technically it's not a purchase, more like a rental.


says you. when I am done with that pussy you won't be able to return it to the store as gently used since it will be destroyed.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Sex workers are independent contractors.  You aren't hiring them any more than you are hiring a plumber or hiring an Uber driver.  You are purchasing a service, not hiring someone.


I see a major fallacy in your argument.  While most prostitutes should not be charged with a crime, most plumbers should.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But officer I wasn't paying her for sex, I was paying her to get out of the car once we were done.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: Per the article, it's part of a human trafficking countermeasure. And I suppose it's better than charging the prostitutes and letting the johns off. What I'm a little unclear on is whether you can still buy pizza.


You're not supposed to read the article.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Silly republicans.  They're busy farking each other's wives.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Silly republicans.  They're busy farking each other's wives.


The bill was introduced by a Democrat.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
breaking bad wendy
Youtube 7Rw0A8jE18s
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
back to minimum wage job
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nevada has the much better approach. Brothels register as businesses and are regulated to ensure they're taking appropriate STD precautions and treating their staff properly under labor laws. Pimps are illegal.

There's always going to be people who want that service, and there's always going to be people willing to provide it for a living. If it's consensual, between adults, and no one is being exploited, then who cares?
 
