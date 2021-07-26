 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   What's up dock?   (necn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Toot at it again
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three people were on the boat at the time of the crash, two women and a 3-year-old. The woman operating the boat was a newer boater, Hogg said."

Phew. I was worried for a moment that the boat was being controlled by two chocolate Labrador retrievers.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks. I enjoy boating, but no thanks. All proper respect to the natural forces involved but it is the people that scare the fark out of me.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pier pressure ..
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale.


A whale of a tale I must add!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have taken a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Little Toot at it again


Dem Duke Boys tho
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These cases show the importance of using spacers and bumpers to keep the boat away from the dock and pier.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buffetoblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You don't know the power of the dock side.
 
