(AZ Family)   Welcome to the Hotel Cannabis   (azfamily.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cannabis sleeping rooms are located on the west side of the hotel property where guests can partake in edibles, flower and vape

pretty much every hotel room I've ever stayed in has been a "cannabis sleeping room"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?


What, no, "Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?"  Really?  ;p
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Madman drummers bummers: You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?

What, no, "Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?"  Really?  ;p


It's rare enough that I get the boobies, you want me to think hard, too?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yippy Skippy my fellow Farkerz, I've been Vaping in Hotels & Motels for years.....So whats new about that????
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: The cannabis sleeping rooms are located on the west side of the hotel property where guests can partake in edibles, flower and vape

pretty much every hotel room I've ever stayed in has been a "cannabis sleeping room"


There's a few spots in the old Circus Circus where I'd be scared to get too high.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My introduction to more-or-less legal cannabis was in Vancouver BC in 2000 at a B&B called Sativa Sisters. It was wonderful.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nifty as long as you don't leave the hotel. Or better yet, don't go to someplace where it gets 120 degrees during the day

/Folks live in Arizona
//I stand by my statement
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Madman drummers bummers: You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?

What, no, "Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?"  Really?  ;p


The smell of colitis? Ewww
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that it's such a lovely place
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Madman drummers bummers: You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?

What, no, "Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?"  Really?  ;p

The smell of colitis? Ewww


Warm, no less.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Madman drummers bummers: You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?

What, no, "Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?"  Really?  ;p

The smell of colitis? Ewww


That's even worse than the warm smell of coitus.

/the regular kind, anyway
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEST Cannabis Hotel chef nameever

RTFA
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: anuran: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Madman drummers bummers: You can check out anytime you like, but... um... dude, what was I saying?

What, no, "Warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?"  Really?  ;p

The smell of colitis? Ewww

That's even worse than the warm smell of coitus.

/the regular kind, anyway


I mean, but, dude, what would the cold smell of coitus smell like?

Hehe, butt dude.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: BEST Cannabis Hotel chef nameever

RTFA


Reefer Sutherland?

/DNRTFA
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I smoke mega, and I don't think I've ever wanted to rent a bong (fta)
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So that's why Aunt Edna was so dead set on being driven to Phoenix. It all makes sense now
/I like that the link is from AZfamily
 
minorshan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Nifty as long as you don't leave the hotel. Or better yet, don't go to someplace where it gets 120 degrees during the day

/Folks live in Arizona
//I stand by my statement


So, go in the winter.

And as long as I'm in AZ this week might be the only time get to laugh at 98% of the US. While you guys experience the heat dome, AZ will be experiencing needed rain and abnormally low temps.

Today was 91f, 20% humidity. Amazing for AZ in July! And it will continue thru the week.

Curbside pickup is where it's at in AZ, never leave your ac.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I couldn't get stoned literally anywhere else in the world without issue;

it might almost be worth the trip to the surface of the sun.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Between guests, a more powerful cleaner is brought in for a deeper clean of the environment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the hotel will offer a car service to drive guests to a dispensary where they can also rent pipes and bongs.

For that "authentic" cannabis experience.
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Salmon: I smoke mega, and I don't think I've ever wanted to rent a bong (fta)


dude for real who rents a smoking utility? and how can they possibly clean it adequately??
 
The Fireman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better to quit smoking weed than to set foot in arizona.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Uncle_Sam's_Titties: Salmon: I smoke mega, and I don't think I've ever wanted to rent a bong (fta)

dude for real who rents a smoking utility? and how can they possibly clean it adequately??


A bong would be fairly easy to sanitize assuming it's made of a non-porous material.  Anything smaller like a pipe or a bowl would be a lot harder though.  That being said I wouldn't rent one, even if I still wanted to hit a bong, which I don't.

There's a weed bar/lounge in or near Vegas where you can order a bong hit, apparently.  I didn't catch the specifics of how it worked but I imagine some sort of mouthpiece/covering is used.
 
