Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I once got a gift card to The Cheesecake Factory. That thing went unused on purpose.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've used
I've heard that you can convert certain gift cards into subscriptions to "entertainment" sites. Allegedly.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I instantly assume anything involving gift cards is some kind of criminal scheme.

You could have at least showed up and just payed for some random families horrible meal anonymously.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Britney Spears's dietitian
Youtube iD3qSbj5mkc
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I got one and decided to try it. Not happy.  The burger was mediocre, the fries were just OK.I ordered a peice of cheesecake to go and give her my gift card. It was declined. I asked her to try it again and it was declined again. I don't know if there was a problem with the card or the waitress. She could have easily switched cards when she went to ring it up. I caught a casheer  after he switched card on my husband. Never put the gift card on top of your purchase. Yeah, he did. If you do, don't turn your back on it. Uh-huh he did that. He starts searching himself thinking he forgot it. I saw him put it on the box. I look where he was standing. There were two cards sitting in a cubby, under the register. I had him call for a Manager. He said that they should not have been there. The kid stood there saying that they were two used up ones that customers left. I insisted he try them. Both had money on them and strangely one had the exact amount that was on our card. I was uneven because I had already used it. I worked retail for 20 years I never let anyone cheat me.

And Cheesecake Factory was a big disappointment. I would have been happier if I ate at Taco Bell. I could have eaten there twice for the outragious price they charged.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I went last month for the first time in 15(?) years. Got like a Korean chicken dish that was actually pretty damn good.
 
