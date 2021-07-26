 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   German police search man's basement, find pistols, assault rifles, antiaircraft cannon, a torpedo, and a WWII Nazi tank. Add some beer and that's a typical Florida weekend at the range   (bbc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Collectors
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That thing looks like it's in showroom condition.  Needs some Hugo Boss, leather boots, and you're all set.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in 2015. They are just figuring out the legal ramifications, now that they have finally figured out how to keep the tank from starting up and trying to head East on its own.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Back in 2015. They are just figuring out the legal ramifications, now that they have finally figured out how to keep the tank from starting up and trying to head East on its own.


"Local authorities were reportedly tipped off about the cellar's contents by colleagues in Berlin, who had earlier searched the home for stolen Nazi art."

this is going to get, um, interesting.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: OdradekRex: Back in 2015. They are just figuring out the legal ramifications, now that they have finally figured out how to keep the tank from starting up and trying to head East on its own.

"Local authorities were reportedly tipped off about the cellar's contents by colleagues in Berlin, who had earlier searched the home for stolen Nazi art."

this is going to get, um, interesting.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was looking for a pretty good time in Vegas with those babies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He had a Panther tank? He's hard core!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
O_O
...
Wow. Thats impressive.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That thing looks like it's in showroom condition.  Needs some Hugo Boss, leather boots, and you're all set.


I'm kind of wondering how they got it out of the house in one piece.

/ don't forget the field optics
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jake and Elwood hate basement nazis.
 
