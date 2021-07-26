 Skip to content
 
(WBKO Bowling Green)   The dream of millions of siblings, realized at last   (wbko.com) divider line
54
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF?
What size "BBs" were they using? Ball bearings, pichinko balls (11mm)?
What did the guy actually die of?

Yes, I know that modern BB guns are a lot more powerful than your Daisy Red Rider.
The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - . . .

The Bowling Green Massacre.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Bowling Green Massacre was a premonition ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....shoulda skipped adding the picture.

/ not just for timing, but also the sake of eyes
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shot his eye out.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: ....shoulda skipped adding the picture.

/ not just for timing, but also the sake of eyes


Bro you're not kidding, that is absolutely terrifying.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stewart was standing in the parking lot when Hargis shot him, according to police.

"Whaddya gonna do, shoot me with a stupid BB gun?"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in the Afterlife, my mother is yelling, "SEE?? I TOLD YOU!!"
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never really understood why people go out in the woods, pretend to be GI Joes, and voluntarily get shot with these things.

An idiot's hobby.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: WTF?
What size "BBs" were they using? Ball bearings, pichinko balls (11mm)?
What did the guy actually die of?

Yes, I know that modern BB guns are a lot more powerful than your Daisy Red Rider.
The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22


I bought a break barrel (no pumping) air rifle a few years ago for under $120 and it is around 1,100 fps out the barrel with a .177 pellet. Just use it for pest removal. There are some expensive once with bigger rounds. Unless she shot him at point blank in the eye I have hard time believing the a BB or pellet was the sole cause of death.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they shoot his eye out? And was it a Red Rider rifle?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: ....shoulda skipped adding the picture.

/ not just for timing, but also the sake of eyes


Yeah. Damn dude that was f*cked up. Please spare us next time you get the urge to post something so gnarly.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: WTF?
What size "BBs" were they using? Ball bearings, pichinko balls (11mm)?
What did the guy actually die of?

Yes, I know that modern BB guns are a lot more powerful than your Daisy Red Rider.
The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22


IIRC as a kid my Crossman BB/.177 pellet gun could get a pellet going over 700fps. Not supersonic, but enough to do some damage. I hardly ever tried shooting targets with that much pressure. I think that would be 10 pumps. 3-4 pumps kept the trajectory pretty flat for a small target 25' away. Usually aluminum cans, sometimes paper targets.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that high muzzle velocity air guns are a way for felons to skirt the firearms prohibitions. Crossbows also.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling bullshiat. Maybe the guy fell and hit his head, heart attack.. something like that after she shot him. Or it wasn't a bb gun.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imfdb.orgView Full Size
th.bing.comView Full Size
imfdb.orgView Full Size


Lasky:That's not a real gun, is it Clark?

Clark:Are you kidding? This is a Magnum P.I.

Lasky:It's a BB gun!

Clark:Don't tempt me. I could put an eye out with this thing.

Lasky:You couldn't even break the skin with that thing.

Clark:Yeah I could. It could lodge in the skin and cause a very bad infection.

Lasky: That's an old wive's tale Clark. I'm telling you. [Gets out of the rollercoaster car; Clark fires the pistol; Lasky groans in pain and sits back in the seat]

Clark:See I told you. I warned you.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll agree with the other posters that more information is needed. This doesn't really make sense as the story stands right now.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be interesting to see what the cause of death at the autopsy is.  Did the shooting of BBs trigger a heart attack, cause him to flee and he fell hitting his head.  I just can't see the BB doing enough damage in of themselves to cause lethal damage.  Certainly, she could still be held liable if her action caused his death in this alternative manner.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22


I have a hand pumped pellet gun we use for.....god i hate the word because i sound like yosemite sam......varmint on the farm.

20 years ago it would have been a .22.

I have no doubt it could take out a person with a well placed, or "lucky" shot.

Its treated as any other firearm should be.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: I think that high muzzle velocity air guns are a way for felons to skirt the firearms prohibitions. Crossbows also.


Dukes of Hazzard did it first.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My pellet gun of choice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
5 round magazine, 15 shots per charge, 3000 PSI, accurate, and quiet when you shoot. I use 145 grain Nosler ballistic tip hollow points.
 
chicken_little [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my sister was a toddler, my brother accidentally shot her with a BB gun when she suddenly ran out in front of him. That BB is still in her neck because it would've been more dangerous to try to remove it because it very nearly got her carotid. It came very close to killing her.

This is probably the most rednecky story I have about my family. It's in the running, in any case.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: So the Bowling Green Massacre was a premonition ?

[Fark user image image 850x612]


Looks like Beavis
 
chicken_little [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yeah, you could definitely kill someone with a BB gun, though it might take either a lucky or an unlucky shot, depending on your point of view.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: ....shoulda skipped adding the picture.

/ not just for timing, but also the sake of eyes


You still win. That picture is . . . terrifying!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: blender61: The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22

I have a hand pumped pellet gun we use for.....god i hate the word because i sound like yosemite sam......varmint on the farm.

20 years ago it would have been a .22.

I have no doubt it could take out a person with a well placed, or "lucky" shot.

Its treated as any other firearm should be.


Pellets are way cheaper and quieter. Still take out the 10/22 once in awhile just because.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: blender61: WTF?
What size "BBs" were they using? Ball bearings, pichinko balls (11mm)?
What did the guy actually die of?

Yes, I know that modern BB guns are a lot more powerful than your Daisy Red Rider.
The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22

I bought a break barrel (no pumping) air rifle a few years ago for under $120 and it is around 1,100 fps out the barrel with a .177 pellet. Just use it for pest removal. There are some expensive once with bigger rounds. Unless she shot him at point blank in the eye I have hard time believing the a BB or pellet was the sole cause of death.


Got a .22 single pump for father's day. Purpose was to shoot cans hanging from a tree to scare the canada geese off of my grass by my lake frontage. Damn poop monsters.

Told, then showed, it to my farmer neighbor next door. Because, well, I'm a novice. Haven't really played with one since the 80's.  The one I had growing up would take out chipmunks, not much power. Had to pump a bunch of times. More like a 'fark you! You shot me, asshole.' Kind of thing.

He takes out rabbits with a similar one. I was rather surprised it has that much power behind it. He then proceeded to offer me free rabbit dressing service if I tag any. He just farms the land. Doesn't live on it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the dream these days was to have sex with your siblings.  I don't get kids these days.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: So the Bowling Green Massacre was a premonition ?

[Fark user image image 850x612]


She about to use force lightning?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: So the Bowling Green Massacre was a premonition ?

[Fark user image image 850x612]


Looks to me like that which is casting some sort of a protection spell over the person with the gun...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: WTF?
What size "BBs" were they using? Ball bearings, pichinko balls (11mm)?
What did the guy actually die of?

Yes, I know that modern BB guns are a lot more powerful than your Daisy Red Rider.
The  pellet guns have really come a long way. .117 / .20 / .22


It was probably actually a pellet gun
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case you believe the crap your parent's generation talks, consider my Father, you shot my Grandmother with a bb gun while she was bending over the oven.

Yeah, I am guessing there is absolutely no way those guys were better behaved than my generation.

For the real dirt, talk to your grandparents, ask them what their children were like as children. Lots of blackmail potential in chatting with your grandparents from time to time.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicken_little: So yeah, you could definitely kill someone with a BB gun, though it might take either a lucky or an unlucky shot, depending on your point of view.


CSB: I had an issue with a very particular squirrel jacking up my roof. I tried traps, but i just ended up with other random wildlife that was mildly annoyed by the process. I still have a raccoon that i don't know how he fit into the trap that gives me a dirty look, and was a ever so fun process to set free. I think we are both embarrassed about the whole experience.

But i live in jersey. BB\Pelet gun = real gun. Like, you need your permit, FID, etc. Should i take a crack at Mr. Squirrel, its a serious thing. I get it. I'm cool with our gun laws here.

Unless you are correctly licensed.....Then its a FINE for unlawful discharge. 25 bucks.

Getting a BB gun in NJ and making sure all the boxes are checked is a comically time consuming and expensive process, since nobody sells them because of the law, and i actually had to do a transfer and pay a pretty sizeable multiple of the cost of the gun, not to mention an embarrassing call with a lawyer, and find someone in another state that would deal with it and transfer me a bb gun.

My only hope is the second to last thing that went through that squirrels head, was a consideration of the effort that I went through to put something through it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: I think that high muzzle velocity air guns are a way for felons to skirt the firearms prohibitions. Crossbows also.


Can confirm.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Calling bullshiat. Maybe the guy fell and hit his head, heart attack.. something like that after she shot him. Or it wasn't a bb gun.


A lucky shot through the carotid might do it.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eurotrader:

Pellets are way cheaper and quieter. Still take out the 10/22 once in awhile just because.

Yup, My BIL laughs at me when i pull it out.

I paid like 8 bucks for a hundred rounds. you woke up at 5am to run out to walmart and dropped god knows what because you hear they had more rimshot coming in.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: It will be interesting to see what the cause of death at the autopsy is.  Did the shooting of BBs trigger a heart attack, cause him to flee and he fell hitting his head.  I just can't see the BB doing enough damage in of themselves to cause lethal damage.  Certainly, she could still be held liable if her action caused his death in this alternative manner.


Maybe he clubbed him to death with it...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

LineNoise: chicken_little: So yeah, you could definitely kill someone with a BB gun, though it might take either a lucky or an unlucky shot, depending on your point of view.

CSB: I had an issue with a very particular squirrel jacking up my roof. I tried traps, but i just ended up with other random wildlife that was mildly annoyed by the process. I still have a raccoon that i don't know how he fit into the trap that gives me a dirty look, and was a ever so fun process to set free. I think we are both embarrassed about the whole experience.

But i live in jersey. BB\Pelet gun = real gun. Like, you need your permit, FID, etc. Should i take a crack at Mr. Squirrel, its a serious thing. I get it. I'm cool with our gun laws here.

Unless you are correctly licensed.....Then its a FINE for unlawful discharge. 25 bucks.

Getting a BB gun in NJ and making sure all the boxes are checked is a comically time consuming and expensive process, since nobody sells them because of the law, and i actually had to do a transfer and pay a pretty sizeable multiple of the cost of the gun, not to mention an embarrassing call with a lawyer, and find someone in another state that would deal with it and transfer me a bb gun.

My only hope is the second to last thing that went through that squirrels head, was a consideration of the effort that I went through to put something through it.


Airsoft gun. No dead squirrel, but it would definitely get the point across.

Short of shooting an eye out, anyhow.
 
Flincher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LavenderWolf: Driver: ....shoulda skipped adding the picture.

/ not just for timing, but also the sake of eyes

Bro you're not kidding, that is absolutely terrifying.


She probably screams like a banshee during sexy times.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kraig57: My pellet gun of choice.[Fark user image 850x616]5 round magazine, 15 shots per charge, 3000 PSI, accurate, and quiet when you shoot. I use 145 grain Nosler ballistic tip hollow points.


How many shots til you cum?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank god they're not going by the internet's definition....
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Kraig57: My pellet gun of choice.[Fark user image 850x616]5 round magazine, 15 shots per charge, 3000 PSI, accurate, and quiet when you shoot. I use 145 grain Nosler ballistic tip hollow points.

How many shots til you cum?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kraig57: My pellet gun of choice.[Fark user image 850x616]5 round magazine, 15 shots per charge, 3000 PSI, accurate, and quiet when you shoot. I use 145 grain Nosler ballistic tip hollow points.


I can picture the squirrels exploding, and not with delight.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Okay...
I did shoot my little brother in the forehead with a daisy red rider bb gun given to me by a cop that lived on the corner. But that was 1976...we did things like that.

/ I still have that bb gun.
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Took out many a chipmunk with crossman 10 pump bb/pellet gun as a kid, knew all their calls, and could imitate some of  them.  They do great flips.  It took 8 + years for the chipmunks to repopulate a particular rock wall.

Tried a .22 shotgun type shell once with my bolt action, thought it was really cool looking,  the chipmunk shook it off and a laughed at me.

Never wasted a 12 gauge shell on chipmunks, only on other larger fauna.  Rabbits like to zig zag, doesn't matter with a 12 gauge.  Not recommended for deer hunting, suggest using a rifle.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Might have accidentally shot my stepfather in the head with a richochet.

As it turns out, the proper response was not laughing like a drake...
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put one of these bad boys into a .177 or (worse) a .22 pellet gun and I can verify it will pass completely through a snapping turtle the size of a trash can lid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Might have accidentally shot my stepfather in the head with a richochet.

As it turns out, the proper response was not laughing like a drake...


We raised Mallards so I am really getting a kick out of this reply.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
