(WCVB Boston)   Governor Charlie Baker reminds Massachusetts residents that he is indeed a Republican by trying to scrap COVID-19 workplace safety measures during the Delta-variant surge   (wcvb.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next week: Massachusetts businesses wonder why they are having hiring difficulties.
 
etoof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised to learn that these religious farkers think they are ushering in the rapture.

Maybe normal people can get some peace and quiet.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, we all knew there were no "good" Republicans.  Shame they needed to prove us right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Biggest Masshole

/coming this fall
//Thursday nights on Fox
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, Republicans are death cult enthusiasts. Every last one of them.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not like Massholes have much to live for now anyway.
Oh, no. the world will be deprived hearing them complain about Tawwwwwwwwmmy leaving.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like Governor Barker ought to have this woman's comments cleaned up by a mod with a Misinformation tag.  Who does she think she is, anyway?  Some sort of doctor acting in a practical public health capacity?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Bill used to think that Charlie Baker was so damn smart. I tried to tell him..."Bill, he's just smart for a Republican.""

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what the zombie apocalypse looks like, sans hanging flesh but with all of the mindless lumbering.
 
smunns
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The president just said only the unvaccinated are the pandemic
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Just a reminder, Republicans are death cult enthusiasts. Every last one of them.


What's worse, to reject a measure of protection, or to exaggerate it?  Exaggeration seems to me to be the bigger evil.  It's like sending someone into deep water with a scuba tank that reads 'Full' when it's really 3/4ths empty.

At least the unvaccinated person understands that they're in peril.  The vaccinated person doesnt understand that they might not even be able to share an elevator with a spreader without becoming one themselves.

These ladies get it.  Let's see how long it takes for Fark Virology to catch on.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Whatever, dude. Everybody's doing it. Just drop all the restrictions and safety protocols. Everywhere. Let this shiat run rampant and mutate and just annihilate us. Time to get this, the dumbest of all possible apocalypses, farking rolling.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

smunns: The president just said only the unvaccinated are the pandemic


This is a truthful statement.  Biden didn't just say that, this is what Biden believes.  This is why he's been so lackadaisical with his pandemic mitigation efforts.  He thought that only the unvaxed were going to get sick.  There's a name for that.  It's called Democide.  And it's about to blow up in his face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Necrophiliacs are gonna have a banner year
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: smunns: The president just said only the unvaccinated are the pandemic

This is a truthful statement.  Biden didn't just say that, this is what Biden believes.  This is why he's been so lackadaisical with his pandemic mitigation efforts.  He thought that only the unvaxed were going to get sick.  There's a name for that.  It's called Democide.  And it's about to blow up in his face.

[Fark user image image 385x750]


What the hell is this nonsense?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

smunns: The president just said only the unvaccinated are the pandemic


What I heard 'We can control the virus now. We just need everyone who is physically able to get get vaccinated. The unvaccinated are now the problem that we are having a hard time figuring out'

What you heard 'Hurr durr, he done called us deplorable'
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Peter von Nostrand: Just a reminder, Republicans are death cult enthusiasts. Every last one of them.

What's worse, to reject a measure of protection, or to exaggerate it?  Exaggeration seems to me to be the bigger evil.  It's like sending someone into deep water with a scuba tank that reads 'Full' when it's really 3/4ths empty.

At least the unvaccinated person understands that they're in peril.  The vaccinated person doesnt understand that they might not even be able to share an elevator with a spreader without becoming one themselves.

These ladies get it.  Let's see how long it takes for Fark Virology to catch on.


Yeah, not gonna lie, if your contention is that the unvaccinated get it and the vaccinated don't, then your handle is needs to be backhand.slapped.the.sense.out.of.me
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image image 425x566]


Someone wants to go out with a wheezy bang.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A bunch of these workplaces regs went away in Michigan as well.  No more six feet stickers on the floor. No more mask mandate either.
 
