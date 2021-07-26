 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Yes, but these are probably the same fanny-pack wearing halfwits who think you're supposed to stand on the left side of a Metro escalator   (postguam.com) divider line
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That's probably true. But if you just say something loudly on the escalator about how the last Segways are about to get rented, they'll probably start moving pretty quickly.
 
I've been to DC enough that even dressed like a tourist, a docent from the National Building Museum thought I lived there. We were on the Metro and I had to stand. She asked me something (I forget now what it was) that pretty much only a resident would need to know.

I was on a business trip there another time when I got off my plane at DCA, went to the Metro, changed trains, and was riding up the escalator to go to my hotel. It suddenly hit me I had done all that without consciously looking at a map or the station signage.
 
My husband and I live next store to Disney and he works there. People seem to know that we are not tourists. We do the fanny pack and Mickey clothes, but they seem to smell it on us. It is really funny to, because when we tell them he works there, many of them ask, "Does he play Geppetto?" The first time it happened, I looked at him and realized that he does look amazingly like him. Now when I get mad at him I just call him that.
 
There is NOTHING etiquette-wise that is too, "No one would do that!" or "That's too farking obvious to even say." to tell people on there.  No matter how farking creepy or disgusting it is, you will always find Randy Marsh's spiritual siblings

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I have professional training for dealing with fast ferals in dc metro stations.
 
Why stand on an escalator to begin with. Its not a farking carnival ride. It speeds shiat up and boosts capacity.
 
During peak usage, standing on the escalator in pairs actually increases its capacity.  You'll get more people through per hour than having big gaps on the left as people power walk through.

https://slate.com/technology/2016/01/​s​tanding-on-escalators-faster-than-walk​ing-according-to-transport-for-london-​trial.html

Research from the University of Greenwich in 2011 indicated that on average about 75 percent of people will stand on escalators while the other 25 percent walk. Right away you can see how reserving half of an escalator's real estate for only one-quarter of the people who use it might not make sense. And people tend to create more following distance on the walking side of the escalator versus the standing side. Transport for London's simulations preliminarily showed that using a whole Holborn Station escalator for standing would allow 31.25 more people per minute to board the escalator (112.5 people on the escalator per minute versus 81.25 people per minute with a walking lane).
In fact the three-week experiment in 2015 had even better results than the Transport for London researchers predicted based on the Greenwich research. For example, one escalator that normally transported 12,745 people between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on a typical week was able to move 16,220 because of standing rules. But the Guardian reports that commuters pushed back, calling the trial "stupid" or yelling, "This isn't Russia!"

This is a similar quality in other systems, where going slower allows traffic to better utilize leading and following space to increase capacity, such as on highways.
 
Still people to one side, moving people to the other.  You wanna walk up 300+ steps, allons y.
 
Vaccines work. Just enough to stop covid from becoming severe or even killing you. BUT, you can still catch covid. Which means that, yes, you may become sexually dysfunctional or sterile if you are male. Being old, that doesn't scare me as much as the fact that getting covid lowers your IQ. Significantly. That scares the crap out of me. I don't want dementia; I am already feeling the impact of age on my brain. I'm already moderna'd, but I'm considering getting a pfiezer jab just to widen the response a bit. Even asymptomatic infection can become long-haul.
 
That is about twice as many steps as you would find in the longest escalator in the world.

(typically ~20 a story)
 
The proper method is to stand on the right, then move left, up, right, and down - thus making a square. Change directions every three times 'round.
Bonus skill: Move diagonally.
 
I farking love being a tourist in DC. Get to stay in Arlington and eat at that Afghan chicken place with the FBI fanart all over the walls.

Because the stairs move you
 
It never ceases to amaze me that every escalator-walker in the world has never figured out the route to the stairwell. Especially since they're so hell-bent on wanting to climb stairs.
 
This only works on Konami escalators.
 
Tourists are a--holes.

/living near DC, lived in Hawai'i.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I defense of these tourist who don't "know" the right way to be on an escalator, I've seen plenty of locals do stupid things in the subway. stand in the doorway and not move out of the way even during rush hour, wear their fully loaded backpacks on their backs on a full train. People stopping at the end of the escalator instead of continuing to move forward. And other silly stuff. At least tourists have the excuse of being tourists. If you've lived in the city for at least a year, you should have figured out things, unless you're an asshole.

I've realized that when I've travelled, even to places in Europe where I didn't have a clue, if I acted like I knew what I was doing then people thought I was a local. And I liked the DC Metro. It's easy to get around by.
 
