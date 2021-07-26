 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Facebook is building its own 'village' in the Bay Area, which will include a supermarket, pharmacy, cafes, and a 'town square' where anti-vaxxers, flat-earthers, and insurrectionists will have free reign to accost all passers-by   (sfgate.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but the company is balking at suggestions that they're making their own "city."

Surely they can trust this piece of shiat:

thumbor.forbes.com
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The holy Trinity of American stupidity.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it helps alleviate the housing shortage then I believe it is a worthwhile idea to investigate
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... cameras on every block, in every business, in every home, in every...single...room.

Hello, Willow Village resident! Enjoy your suspiciously cheap housing. Remember: you are the product.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And they can rate the looks of area women.
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh good so at least there will be more then one company store.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Willow Village - planned to cover 1.6 million square feet at the current site of an industrial warehouse complex -

I see what Zuck did there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will the businesses' doors require patrons to watch an ad before they enter?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can get paid in Facebook bucks for all your shopping needs.

And no worries about security, Facebook's going to be hiring these guys to keep everyone in line:

history.com
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: "but the company is balking at suggestions that they're making their own "city."

Surely they can trust this piece of shiat:

[thumbor.forbes.com image 416x416]


i.pinimg.com
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is it going to look like one of those cookie cutter outdoor fashion villages with it's faux "this is like an artsy street in a town with character" fake Disney like boulevards which are inexplicably filled with the idle rich even at 11am on weekday.

God damn, just remembering the last time I had to go to one makes me want to vomit.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should respond by creating Fark Village: we'll have nuttier squirrels and more luminous streetlights than those losers at Facebook. Just be careful where you sit if you're wearing loose boxers.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Residency will also require actively participating in FB social network for social "points"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: "After their decrease in popularity, and the collapse of the companies that built them, many ended up as all but ghost towns."

That's not correct at all.  Journalism is dead.  It's supposed to say "ended up as all butt ghost towns".  They're less dangerous than regular ghost towns but but they don't smell very good.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: You can get paid in Facebook bucks for all your shopping needs.

And no worries about security, Facebook's going to be hiring these guys to keep everyone in line:

[history.com image 850x637]


Hey, Zuck's just reading off the scrip.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
it's not going to look at that different from Palo Alto or Redwood city except facebook branding will probably be visible.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is FB's attempt to make it harder to leave because having FB on your resume is pretty much poison in the tech universe.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wall it up, throw in cricket bats and butter knives, then film the proceedings for a month.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hello?  911? My f*cki*g house is on fire.

We're sorry.  Obscenities are a violation of our terms of service.  *click*

Hello?....Hello?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am getting sick of these companies and CEOs who are out to try and control the world. Other than the obvious political farksticks, I really hope these people like Farkerburg, Bezos, Musk, etc... die a horribly painful, public, and humiliating death, or that the masses finally get sick of their shiat and hunt them down and Ghadaffi them.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x561]


Fark user image
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can see where this is going.
Fark user image
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I can only presume that pizzas will be delivered courtesy of Uncle Enzo.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why would they need a pharmacy?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: I am getting sick of these companies and CEOs who are out to try and control the world. Other than the obvious political farksticks, I really hope these people like Farkerburg, Bezos, Musk, etc... die a horribly painful, public, and humiliating death, or that the masses finally get sick of their shiat and hunt them down and Ghadaffi them.


it's difficult   to attack somebody while polishing their helmet
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Why would they need a pharmacy?


Why wouldn't a neighborhood need a pharmacy?

This sort of mixed-use development is way better than a monument to suburbia like what Apple did.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is this any different to the Fortune 500 utopia known as Manhattan? Scale?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buserror: OgreMagi: Why would they need a pharmacy?

Why wouldn't a neighborhood need a pharmacy?

This sort of mixed-use development is way better than a monument to suburbia like what Apple did.


*whoosh*
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How much better are the accommodations, versus Foxconn in China?

/ Asking for a friend.
 
