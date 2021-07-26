 Skip to content
(WJCL Savannah)   Covid signs a flashin' / Our grannies and old men passin' in the night / The distant moanin' of that pain / Seems to play the sad refrain of the right   (wjcl.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The maga -q-anon-anti-vax-freedumb-fighter mora​ns are going to melt the fark down when restrictions start coming back all over the place.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brook Benton - Rainy Night in Georgia
Youtube bDRbF80NKDU
 
anfrind
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Most of them would rather die than endure the slightest inconvenience to protect the health of their communities.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN??
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a town you live in.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Their mobile site is trash. Full screen popup? Yes. Request for my location? Yes. Request to send notifications? Yes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN??


The Cable to get fixed?

On a more serious note...all they had to do was lean into "The Miracle Trump Shot".
 
ThePea
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Howard Johnson's right about Van Johnson's being right!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Half (wit) sister refuses to get vaccinated. She's an idiot Trumphumper. Package deal.

Mom is 82. She finally had to draw the line. She isn't welcome without a vaccine.

This was a long time coming in many ways, just odd that it was the vax that pushed it over the line. I feel bad for mom if her daughter's stupidity ends up seriously hurting herself, she'll be really sad.. But I can't bring myself to feel anything for my half sister. Just useless and dangerous.

It all sucks. This shiat is splitting up families as sure as the Civil War, and has claimed about as many lives in this futile needless stupidity.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think they're going to have a tough time convincing the majority of vaccinated people to take measures to protect the willfully ignorant from themselves at this point.

Anti-vaxxers have thrown themselves under the bus after they've shown they wouldn't hesitate to throw others. Let them die.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: WHAT DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN??


They thought the hoax was going to end after the election.

These people believe all problems are hoaxes, except for the hoaxes that Fox News makes up.
 
