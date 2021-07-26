 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   You want to go to a bar and do shots? You better go get a shot first   (cnn.com) divider line
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a guy runs in to a bar and yells, "Quick, bartender! Quick, quick! I need three shots of tequila right away!!! QUICK!" The bartender looks at the anxious man and quickly pours out three shots of tequila on the bar. The man immediately downs all three of them in a row. "Wow, you sure drank those fast", the bartenders says.
"Well, you'd do the same if you had what I have!", the man says.
"Oh my God", replied the bartender, "What do you have?"
The man says, "Seventy-five cents."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glamour shot?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're just at %49.1 full vaccination now despite it being eligible for everyone over 12 for months now and it's free, easy, painless quick and mostly widely accessible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
'Murica, I am disappoint
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or they could just stay true to form, be a selfish plague rat piece of shiat, lie about it, and get people sick, which is what is actually going to happen.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: So we're just at %49.1 full vaccination now despite it being eligible for everyone over 12 for months now and it's free, easy, painless quick and mostly widely accessible.
'Murica, I am disappoint


America will always rise up and surprise you.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People wanting to go to coke parties are going to have no idea if they need a phone number or monofilament to enter.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: So we're just at %49.1 full vaccination now despite it being eligible for everyone over 12 for months now and it's free, easy, painless quick and mostly widely accessible.
[Fark user image 150x150] 'Murica, I am disappoint


Why do you hate feedumb?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An expert said it.
Expert = elitist.
Elitist = una-'murican.
Therefore all true patriots must lick the urinal cakes.
Study it out.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: berylman: So we're just at %49.1 full vaccination now despite it being eligible for everyone over 12 for months now and it's free, easy, painless quick and mostly widely accessible.
[Fark user image 150x150] 'Murica, I am disappoint

Why do you hate feedumb?


Is that like a stupid tax?
 
drayno76
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Vern: berylman: So we're just at %49.1 full vaccination now despite it being eligible for everyone over 12 for months now and it's free, easy, painless quick and mostly widely accessible.
'Murica, I am disappoint

America will always rise up and surprise you.


Who is surprised? Disappointed? Yes of course! I have been disappointed by my country repeatedly, for 45 years now. Surprised, not even remotely.  Hell I planned my lock-down around the contagion of Floridian stupidity. I planned for 36 months of lock-down and I'll honestly be impressed if we've reached the necessary ~80% vaccination rate to obtain genuine herd immunity in that timeframe.

The first 50% was the easy part. Now we have to put on peer pressure like we're high school weed dealers begging our friends to buy one dime bag at time so we can afford thatused Ford Mustang. Yeah, we probably won't get that car until our first year of college, but we got to start somewhere.

Honestly it was easier selling seed-filled ditch weed to redneck jocks in the 90's, than it is to convince anyone who's not already vaccinated at this point.
 
don't understand
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have no problem drinking alone.

All alone.

All by myself.

Just drinking by myself.

Where's the waitress? I spilled my drink.
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Shouldn't" is as useful as teats on a bull. Let's go with may not. Shan't. Are prohibited. I'm sick to death of pleading with idiots to be reasonable.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Or they could just stay true to form, be a selfish plague rat piece of shiat, lie about it, and get people sick, which is what is actually going to happen.


Is ALREADY happening, which is why cases are spiking again.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just checked Canada's number up to July 17: about 70% had received at least one dose, 80% of people above 12. 50% were fully vaccinated, 57% of people above 12. Vaccination rate seem great, 43% were fully vaccinated 2 weeks before that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Or they could just stay true to form, be a selfish plague rat piece of shiat, lie about it, and get people sick, which is what is actually going to happen.


You do realize the plague rat narrative just helps drive a wedge, right?

I get it, you did your part, doing well, next to nothing and getting a shot, and are a bit sad that isn't much now seeing as most reasonable people are vaccinated and the things (doing nothing) you get to lord over people that make you feel better about them are slipping away.

You had your moment, but how about you engage in a less derogitority conversation so maybe we can whittle away at people on the fence about vaccination who don't want to have to feel that doing so puts them in your camp.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Or they could just stay true to form, be a selfish plague rat piece of shiat, lie about it, and get people sick, which is what is actually going to happen.

You do realize the plague rat narrative just helps drive a wedge, right?

I get it, you did your part, doing well, next to nothing and getting a shot, and are a bit sad that isn't much now seeing as most reasonable people are vaccinated and the things (doing nothing) you get to lord over people that make you feel better about them are slipping away.

You had your moment, but how about you engage in a less derogitority conversation so maybe we can whittle away at people on the fence about vaccination who don't want to have to feel that doing so puts them in your camp.


Fark them. Fark that. They've had almost a year to get the shot. If they haven't yet they never will. I have no regard for them at all. They don't care about us, they only care about pleasing a piece of shiat that will never, ever care about them, and patting each other on the back about how they're sticking it to the rest of us. They're too stupid to realize that they're only screwing themselves, and at this point I'm willing to let them have exactly what they want.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh look. Another vaccination thread. Seriously, how many times can the usual suspects jerk each other off while calling everyone they disagree with plague rat, Trumper anti-vaxxers?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Fark them. Fark that. They've had almost a year to get the shot. If they haven't yet they never will. I have no regard for them at all. They don't care about us, they only care about pleasing a piece of shiat that will never, ever care about them, and patting each other on the back about how they're sticking it to the rest of us. They're too stupid to realize that they're only screwing themselves, and at this point I'm willing to let them have exactly what they want.


You might want to take a look at the demographics of vaccine hesitancy, and consider what large groups of people beyond trump supporters you are talking about.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good. Bring on the vaccination passports.  Personal inconvenience is the only thing that'll convince these selfish, stupid, twits to get the shot.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Until that's a mandate, it doesn't matter.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

drayno76: Vern: berylman: So we're just at %49.1 full vaccination now despite it being eligible for everyone over 12 for months now and it's free, easy, painless quick and mostly widely accessible.
'Murica, I am disappoint

America will always rise up and surprise you.

Who is surprised? Disappointed? Yes of course! I have been disappointed by my country repeatedly, for 45 years now. Surprised, not even remotely.  Hell I planned my lock-down around the contagion of Floridian stupidity. I planned for 36 months of lock-down and I'll honestly be impressed if we've reached the necessary ~80% vaccination rate to obtain genuine herd immunity in that timeframe.

The first 50% was the easy part. Now we have to put on peer pressure like we're high school weed dealers begging our friends to buy one dime bag at time so we can afford thatused Ford Mustang. Yeah, we probably won't get that car until our first year of college, but we got to start somewhere.

Honestly it was easier selling seed-filled ditch weed to redneck jocks in the 90's, than it is to convince anyone who's not already vaccinated at this point.


Force is almost literally our only option.

The government won't do that, so we're f*cked.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Adolf Oliver Nipples: Or they could just stay true to form, be a selfish plague rat piece of shiat, lie about it, and get people sick, which is what is actually going to happen.

You do realize the plague rat narrative just helps drive a wedge, right?

I get it, you did your part, doing well, next to nothing and getting a shot, and are a bit sad that isn't much now seeing as most reasonable people are vaccinated and the things (doing nothing) you get to lord over people that make you feel better about them are slipping away.

You had your moment, but how about you engage in a less derogitority conversation so maybe we can whittle away at people on the fence about vaccination who don't want to have to feel that doing so puts them in your camp.


Hey so uh, what's your plan for engaging disillusioned voters? Because bullying them doesn't work, either.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark moderates:  "Look, you have to meet anti-vaxxers on their level. Calling them names and dismissing them doesn't help."

Also Fark moderates: "Man, f*ck anyone who doesn't vote for Democrats. They're entitled, selfish brats. F*ck 'em all."

Once again siding with conservatives and attacking progressives, I see.
 
