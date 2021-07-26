 Skip to content
 
Over one thousand Activision Blizzard employees sign letter condemning the latest failed patch
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm curious if the number of employees signing this open letter is significant enough that the company can't really take punitive action against them without risking destroying itself.

These employees need to unionize now.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I'm curious if the number of employees signing this open letter is significant enough that the company can't really take punitive action against them without risking destroying itself.

These employees need to unionize now.


According to the Googles, A/B has 9500 employees - this is over 10% of the company that is pissed off enough to put their name on it.

Also, firing anyone who signed the letter would put the company in serious legal peril - I doubt even Bobby Kotick would be that dumb and arrogant.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: TWX: I'm curious if the number of employees signing this open letter is significant enough that the company can't really take punitive action against them without risking destroying itself.

These employees need to unionize now.

According to the Googles, A/B has 9500 employees - this is over 10% of the company that is pissed off enough to put their name on it.

Also, firing anyone who signed the letter would put the company in serious legal peril - I doubt even Bobby Kotick would be that dumb and arrogant.


Beyond the serious legal peril they're already in?

Honestly, at this point, the entire industry needs a reworking. It's clear the publisher driven model does not work anymore because the devs are forced to put out shiatty products that just piss off their fanbase. Fans are demanding better of their gaming, devs are failing, not for lack of trying, but because the publishers care only about the bottom line.

Toss in the toxic workplace culture that is allowed to perpetuate because of a false belief that people will keep coming back to the product and it's clear something has to change in the industry.

Indie games and indie tier devs are where the fans will turn to, at least on PC.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On July 20, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a complaint against Activision Blizzard accusing the Call of Duty and Overwatch publisher of a "frat boy" workplace culture based on a two-year investigation.

Man, making a blanket comparison that equates frat boys with the sort of people who run Blizzard? That's just cruel. I mean, I know frat boys have their own issues and all, but there's no reason to go straight for the jugular like that.

I mean, I saw this video clip for the first time just the other day (skip to about 4:23 or so). It's all anybody should ever need to see to understand why it's time to burn this entire worthless enterprise to the ground, and their crappy games has nothing to do with it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OptionC: - I doubt even Bobby Kotick would be that dumb and arrogant.


Never underestimate the evilness of Kotick
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

somedude210: Fans are demanding better of their gaming


They won't get it until they stop giving these companies their money.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too bad their games are shiate.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I mean, I saw this video clip for the first time just the other day (skip to about 4:23 or so). It's all anybody should ever need to see to understand why it's time to burn this entire worthless enterprise to the ground, and their crappy games has nothing to do with it.


That's just, wow.  The fact they feel completely comfortable giving an answer like that out loud in public at a convention makes me very hesitant to imagine how they talk about women behind closed doors.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's amazing that the industry went from almost entirely nerds to being overwhelmed with code-bros so quickly.

But, I imagine most kids in college want to make games or make websites. I assume both of those jobs pay crap? Although, knowing my huge company and our IT situations, I can't imagine businesses pay much better.
 
covalesj
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And it was at this point that we can effectively see that the magic that brought us Warcraft, Starcraft and WoW is effectively dead.

Having management sucks.
But having to deal with any of  the latest incarnation of corporate BS, including all the diversity and inclusion shart will make it impossible to really make kick ass creative games there.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Activision should have been disbanded a long time ago and it's best talent off to greener pastures.
I blame you Pitfall! for everything! /jk
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well.  I am not playing River Raid until they fix this.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Step 1:  We need to hire more women and minorities
Step 2: OMG this company's culture is toxic. Who would've thought the people who made Call of Duty were a bunch of obnoxious alpha jerks?
Step 3:  Everyone "nice" quits, protected male jerks stick around

Repeat, wipe hands on pants.  In my experience you're better off finding a new job versus changing a company's culture. The culture is ingrained in ALL of the management and their favorite underlings. Are you going to change that?

Nope.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

covalesj: But having to deal with any of  the latest incarnation of corporate BS, including all the diversity and inclusion shart will make it impossible to really make kick ass creative games there.


How is cracking down on a hostile work environment which actually lead to a coworker's suicide back for the creative process?
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

somedude210: Indie games and indie tier devs are where the fans will turn to, at least on PC.


THIS.

I am already there. I have over 650 games on Steam and a lot of them are indie stuff. I will just start working through those and picking up new ones that interest me.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Summoner101: covalesj: But having to deal with any of  the latest incarnation of corporate BS, including all the diversity and inclusion shart will make it impossible to really make kick ass creative games there.

How is cracking down on a hostile work environment which actually lead to a coworker's suicide back bad for the creative process?


/FTFM
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"We have a real culture of thrift. The goal that I had in bringing a lot of the packaged goods folks into Activision about 10 years ago was to take all the fun out of making video games."

---Bobby Kotick(all around piece-o-shiat)
 
