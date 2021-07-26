 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   Dog is my copilot
21
Bslim [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Police are still investigating to determine the cause of the crash

pedigree.com
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
They were just following the lead dog...

i.pinimg.com
 
oopsboom
1 hour ago  
"This is terrible. These people just moved into this house. It's a brand-new house," neighbor Bob Joyce told WCVB.

and now theyve got 2 dogs
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Coulda been worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Those labs should at least have their CDLs revoked. And their driving logs checked.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
When Subaru commercials get real...
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Also, this may the first time in history where both the vehicle-and the occupants-will be impounded.
 
Flowery Twats
1 hour ago  
Dog 1: He was driving!
Dog 2: No, it was his fault!

Lather, rinse, repeat, ad infinitum...
 
Flowery Twats
1 hour ago  
Cat quietly slips away...
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
What is it with Massachusetts dogs and vehicle accidents?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
1 hour ago  
Hmmm, I guess fido was looking for it's master to come back and climbed up to look out the window. While doing so maybe put it's paws against the air brake buttons and pushed them in releasing them?

1 in a billion but it could happen I guess.
 
oopsboom
1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Hmmm, I guess fido was looking for it's master to come back and climbed up to look out the window. While doing so maybe put it's paws against the air brake buttons and pushed them in releasing them?

1 in a billion but it could happen I guess.


truck driver has everything he owns invested in his rig.  needs a quick insurance cash out.
leaves dogs in cab while in restaurant.
goes to bathroom, runs outside and pulls break, runs back inside.

"the dogs did it"
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: [Fark user image 625x468]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  
Friggin' dogs- start treating them like people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


source
Dog 'arrested' in Zeist for causing a traffic accident, had to go in the police car

"We transported a very special suspect today," the police wrote on Instagram. The photo shows a dog sitting in the back seat of the police car. This dog caused a traffic accident at the Oranjehof in Zeist, in which a car was slightly damaged.
And so the police suddenly found themselves with a dog in the back seat. The animal has been left with a vet, who is trying to find out who the owner is. "After a good conversation, both officers got a lick from this best crook," the police writes.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Newly remodeled, huh? Were the dogs named Chip and Joanna?
 
HighlanderRPI
45 minutes ago  
He shouldn't have named one of the dogs Jesus
 
Quigley_Wyatt
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
