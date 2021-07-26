 Skip to content
 
If only there was a way to identify Crazy before you knocked on someone's door
    Amusing, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I can understand Penn, but Teller? Really?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has Marty and Wendy Byrd on that list.

Umm...Ozark is not a documentary
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow, despite Hillary, Bill AND Chelsea Clinton being on that list, I can't see The Cos anywhere on there. Seems a li'l...incomplete.
 
punji_stick [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the fact that there's a business card from the Police shoved in his door.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well my first name is on there with no last name so I'm
Safe
Not Safe
IDK
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary Swank is on there twice ...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL

"Matt Damon?"
"Ben Affleck?"
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: He has Marty and Wendy Byrd on that list.

Umm...Ozark is not a documentary


Only because the show is set in the wrong decade.
The Lake is pretty darn commercialized these days, and the feds watch it quite closely for anyone spunking money through there.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helen ...

No last name, so must be all 30 of 'em.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He also has Trump/Ivanka/Jr/Eric on there.

Weird fellow.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Angelina Jolie goes to knock on the door, sees her name on the list, and walks off the porch dejectedly.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hello?  Crazy guy? It's me, the cat next door.  Let me in.  I'm not on your list.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a heart beside Mark Wahlberg's name.  Is this just a passive-aggressive list of everyone he's stalked who subsequently took out restraining orders on him?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: There's a heart beside Mark Wahlberg's name.  Is this just a passive-aggressive list of everyone he's stalked who subsequently took out restraining orders on him?


Marky Mark knows the plants have it out for everyone, and appreciates the warning.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bill Belicheck?
Ann Landers??
Alan Hale Jr???

This guy is nuts.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Jennifer Anniston
Nick Cage
Angelina Jolie
Tommy Lee Jones
Liv Tyler"

If any of these people are disappointed that this guy doesn't want them on his porch, they can come over to my place. Just, y'know, have a beer.

/ Okay, maybe not Angelina Jolie, she kind of terrifies me
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or stuck it in.  But by then it's far too late.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Hillary Swank is on there twice ...


She likes Swank.

/kinky!
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What *is* Alfonso Ribero up to these days? Someone start a fund to pool some cash that we can toss his way to show up on his doorstep, blast some Tom Jones and, uh, you know...

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Hillary Swank is on there twice ...


No, that's Hilary's Wank
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dammit, Sylvie, you farked up the timeline so much! See what happened to Sheldon Cooper!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HILLARY SWANK in all caps.

She knows what she did.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Ok, I can understand Penn, but Teller? Really?


I can understand.  you separate couples to ask if they feel safe with their partners in their home.  He's really looking out for Penn.  Teller is the quiet psycho type.  He can wait outside.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who are 237 people who will never be in my kitchen?
 
Gough
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

punji_stick: Love the fact that there's a business card from the Police shoved in his door.


I'm assuming that's from a "Wellness check".  The guy probably shouted at them to get off his property.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

punji_stick: Love the fact that there's a business card from the Police shoved in his door.


As far as i can tell, he's cool with Sting.

/Salma Hayek?
//really?
///weirdo
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
O'Shea Jackson AKA Ice Cube is on there. Must not've liked The High Note.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Combustion: Bill Belicheck?
Ann Landers??
Alan Hale Jr???

This guy is nuts.


Were those names the first tip-off or did you have an inkling of that before you saw them listed?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What he might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see that Gary Glitter is not on those lists. So that says a lot about that neighbor.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A REAL neighbor would tell him about dry-erase boards...
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you think everyone is an arsehole, you are the arsehole.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i wonder if is is the guy who owns the car i've seen near my work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll bet a lot of those people would want to visit, just because they've been told they can't. This may be a brilliant ploy. I'm going to put a sign up on my bed that says "No Crackers for Scarlett Johansson!"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Obamas and Bushes are good to go but the US Supreme Court and people from Chicago are right out?
/okay, I'll give him that last one
 
freidog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can I just go and write myself in, or do I need to ask the CIA to transmit my name to the Stone-Cutters through his dental fillings to get added to the list?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK.

So perp has no computer.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He has Mekhi Phifer and Michelle Pfeiffer listed next to each other.  That's a weird pair to have on there.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: OK.

So perp has no computer.


Perp?
 
epyonyx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Hillary Swank is on there twice ...


She's that good an actress.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HawgWild: LOL

"Matt Damon?"
"Ben Affleck?"


Wait I agree with that pair
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait - am I the only one who likes this?

I mean, not for my front door, but for my office at work...
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's been my anecdotal observation, from being a paper boy, Census worker, trick or treater, that the houses you want to stay away from are the ones festooned with patriotic and/or religious crap.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

epyonyx: [i.pinimg.com image 328x720]


Rebuttal:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alicia Keyes? I mean, OK, I can understand Woody Harrelson. If he showed up, he'd probably just cut your head off with some garden shears or something. But Alicia Keyes?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DMX, lmfao
 
