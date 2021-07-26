 Skip to content
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to break out the mandatory quarantines if they won't get vaccinated. There is NO excuse now.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yup. I've stopped caring entirely if they get vaxxed or not. Let them die at this point, we've given them every incentive to get vaxxed. Made it easier than peeing to get a shot. Gave you a lottery with higher odds than Powerball or Mega Millions to win a million dollars. We offered free pot for proof you were vaccinated.

If none of that got you to roll up your sleeve twice, then f*ck it. You're on your f*cking own. God help you if your ignorance kills your kids
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Running"?

That ship has not only sailed, it's lapped the planet a couple of times.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we just build a "B" Ark already so we can get back to advancing as a society?
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am but the almost daily tales of dumb backwoods rednecks dying on respirators for their gameshow host master who wouldnt touch their country ass with a ten foot gold back scratcher kinda evens it out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time for Biden to go Lincoln and declare war, and finally vaxx the antivaxx.  Full on hot vaxx war.  Depleted uranium vaxx rounds.  No prisioners, no surrender.  We go until everybody allive is vaxxed or non vaxxed.

problem solved.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it too late to dump all of the anti-vax Red Hats on some plague island or other?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: I am but the almost daily tales of dumb backwoods rednecks dying on respirators for their gameshow host master who wouldnt touch their country ass with a ten foot gold back scratcher kinda evens it out.


Gold-leafed backscratcher because he's a cheap asshat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
covid not running out of patients
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's hard to give a fat rats wet fart about people who turn down a vaccine in the US for months, when people in other countries still want it but can't get it.

If the only people who croaked from COVID were those that didn't get it but could, I'd no longer have a problem with it.   Actions, consequences, evolution, etc.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Vaccinated people need to deliberately catch COVID-19 and go to a den of the unvaccinated. If we can drive the death toll in their communities through the roof maybe these idiots will start to take it seriously
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My grandpa told me that during WW2 the block captain would round up all the men left in the neighborhood and go door to door at night when they would conduct air raid drills and beat the fark out of whoever refused to turn all their lights off or use their blackout curtains.

Funny how the same guy now refuses to get a vaccine because of the "libs." Or something equally as vague.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can we just build a "B" Ark already so we can get back to advancing as a society?


You do know the Golgafrinchans all died, right?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Time to break out the mandatory quarantines if they won't get vaccinated. There is NO excuse now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am goddamned sick of it.   People still come into the office where I work wearing masks, I point out they don't need a mask if they're vaccinated, they simply say they're not.

Don't want to get fired, so I don't say anything-- like "why are you being a stupid asshole?"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm so out, I'm starting to lose compassion for vaccinated people who put up with those shiatheads.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We'll be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: I am goddamned sick of it.   People still come into the office where I work wearing masks, I point out they don't need a mask if they're vaccinated, they simply say they're not.

Don't want to get fired, so I don't say anything-- like "why are you being a stupid asshole?"


I just say 'thank you for your concern'. It's not about my vaccination status, it's that I don't trust theirs.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People who are vaccinated are safe. People who aren't are not. At this point, it isn't due to lack of supply, but lack of interest. Sounds like adults made a personal choice, and its time to let the chips fall where they may.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: I am goddamned sick of it.   People still come into the office where I work wearing masks, I point out they don't need a mask if they're vaccinated, they simply say they're not.

Don't want to get fired, so I don't say anything-- like "why are you being a stupid asshole?"


I still wear a mask at the office because I don't trust everyone I work with even though I'm vaccinated. It's minimal effort on my part and still protects you more even if you're vaccinated.

/not those shiat masks, either.
//NIOSH N95s
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: I am goddamned sick of it.   People still come into the office where I work wearing masks, I point out they don't need a mask if they're vaccinated, they simply say they're not.

Don't want to get fired, so I don't say anything-- like "why are you being a stupid asshole?"


At least they are wearing the mask. Our angry Red Hats think that masks reduce the amount of oxygen in your bloodstream or JEEEEEEsus would rather you die than wear a face covering.

/ my phone wanted to complete that sentence as "face cobra"....which is a phrase I know that I've never typed before. Face leopard? Yes. Face cobra? No.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can we just build a "B" Ark already so we can get back to advancing as a society?


Well, that would only (maybe) get the portion that rent. The ones that own property wouldn't be very likely to volunteer to leave this planet, even if you told them Mars was the new Trumpistan.
 
alice_600
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: I am goddamned sick of it.   People still come into the office where I work wearing masks, I point out they don't need a mask if they're vaccinated, they simply say they're not.

Don't want to get fired, so I don't say anything-- like "why are you being a stupid asshole?"


I'm vaxxed but I wear a mask because I know I could still carry it and not everyone can have the vaccine. Not only that but I am on immune compromised myself due to my Psroatic arthritis medicines that make me mobile.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: We'll be fine.

[Fark user image 850x478]


That entire episode was more responsible than we in the United States have been.  Not even on the same scale of responsible.

Those who have chosen the plague are absolutely...

Look, I have former students in Ukraine I would cheerfully take doses to, if it were allowed (and I had a means of transport) who are literally worried about death for themselves/their families because the vaccines are thin on the ground over there.  We are throwing away doses here.
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
maniacbastard: Vaccinated people need to deliberately catch COVID-19 and go to a den of the unvaccinated. If we can drive the death toll in their communities through the roof maybe these idiots will start to take it seriously

Doesn't it feel good to be morally superior to other humans? To see them as lesser beings than yourself? SUCH a good feeling. Almost godlike.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: I am but the almost daily tales of dumb backwoods rednecks dying on respirators for their gameshow host master who wouldnt touch their country ass with a ten foot gold back scratcher kinda evens it out.


I still worry about those who want to get vaccinated but can't (children under 12, the immunocompromised, etc.), and those who will be unable to get medical care because hospitals are filling up with plague rats.
 
alice_600
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: whidbey: I am goddamned sick of it.   People still come into the office where I work wearing masks, I point out they don't need a mask if they're vaccinated, they simply say they're not.

Don't want to get fired, so I don't say anything-- like "why are you being a stupid asshole?"

I still wear a mask at the office because I don't trust everyone I work with even though I'm vaccinated. It's minimal effort on my part and still protects you more even if you're vaccinated.

/not those shiat masks, either.
//NIOSH N95s


Yeah for some of us a little paranoia is a good thing.
 
Already Disturbed
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once the kids are vaccinated, I truly won't give a shiat.  For now, these assholes are walking mutation and transmission vectors.  This country clearly cannot make meaningful progress with so many stupid people so I am fine with a massive die-off among the dumb.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm about to go Dr. Hibbert on their asses.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/username does not check out
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter, because our government won't step in to do anything. They've decided not pissing off the Nazis is more important than protecting public health.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ran out of patience.

to be fair i ran out of patience with the willfully, pridefully stupid long ago.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am about at this stage, personally.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Already Disturbed: Once the kids are vaccinated, I truly won't give a shiat.  For now, these assholes are walking mutation and transmission vectors.  This country clearly cannot make meaningful progress with so many stupid people so I am fine with a massive die-off among the dumb.


Have Biden issue an EO stating that kids can get vaccinated.  Including inside the uteri of the birthing person.  Then, we get the war of vaxx.

Problem solved.
 
goatharper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Our angry Red Hats think that masks reduce the amount of oxygen in your bloodstream or JEEEEEEsus would rather you die than wear a face covering.


Here too.

And yeah, I understand that those who can't get vaxxed are at risk, but that is the fault of the anti-vaxxers, not me. I did my part. At this point, me wearing a mask is a waste of time because half of my state isn't vaxxed and won't mask. They are killing the vulnerable, not me. And frankly, at this point I have no farks left to give. I did my part. Whatever happens is on the anti-vaxxers.
 
thornhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As one comedian put it.

This is like if the Titanic had enough lifeboats, and some people said, "I'll take my chances with swimming."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd stop caring but I feel bad for my neighbor's eleven year old girls, who can not get vaccinated yet, and others like them who are at risk because of the idiots. We should be done with this by now.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Most elected Republicans haven't been explicitly anti-vaccination. Indeed, even before the last couple weeks many have made low volume statements saying they've been vaccinated and encouraging others to do so. But they've almost all participated in the effort to make vaccine resistance into a kind of freedom movement - banning government or private businesses from using vaccine passports, banning mask mandates, politicizing debates over school reopenings. As a party they've leaned into valorizing vaccine resistance and banning any private or governmental efforts to place the burden of the consequences of non-vaccination on those who choose not to be vaccinated.

This.  At what point do we figure out they're a f*cking danger to humanity and need to be stopped?

They thought that would supercharge their already happy prospects for 2022 by riding an anti-vax or anti-vax mandate wave. And now they're thinking they may have miscalculated.

I hope to hell no one lets them pivot.  Push this shiat in their faces every minute of the goddamn campaign.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guys don't be so mean out loud or you'll hurt antivaxer feelings and then where will we be? You're supposed to coddle them like some kind of mattress salesman or something
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is it too late to dump all of the anti-vax Red Hats on some plague island or other?


If my calculations are correct, Australia's asleep right about now...
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thornhill: As one comedian put it.

This is like if the Titanic had enough lifeboats, and some people said, "I'll take my chances with swimming."


Worse, they're chopping holes in OUR farking lifeboats.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Having grown in up White Trashistan and having been surrounded by rabid fundies, gun humpers and other assorted right wing drones most of my life, I finally ran out of patience and tolerance after 2020. Fark weapons-grade stupidity, fark Nazis and fark Nazi wannabes.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
difficulty: every unvaxxed person i know (coworkers and family) is younger than 35 (if over 11 and eligible). all skew politically liberal, or totally apathetic who don't even vote.

these are not trumpers and Qvidiots, they are misinformed people who never learned to think critically in school and have been taught not to trust scientists. they are not watching fox news and listening to alex jones. but they DO trust random tiktokkers and people on switch and twitter and FB and youtube, for some insane reason.

so THAT is probably a mark of how badly the entire US public education system is broken.

and i kinda feel this is NOT the fault of everyone who is millenial or younger. i don't want them all to die or suffer long covid, but i sure as shiat can't convince any of them that the FB "the vaxx will kill your future babies" thing is a malicious myth by linking them to mayo clinic or CDC or WHO sources. they don't trust "experts".

and it's going to get worse for the survivors. kids don't grow up dreaming of working for NASA or curing cancer anymore, they dream of being an "influencer" on their preferred media stream and breaking 1,000,000 followers. they don't believe knowledge is power, only that "likes" and followers make you an important person.

america is doomed, even if a fully vaxx-defying variant never arises. (but it probably will. within a year.)
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Joe USer: ImpendingCynic: Can we just build a "B" Ark already so we can get back to advancing as a society?

You do know the Golgafrinchans all died, right?


The Golgafrinchans miscalculated. They got rid of the people who were protecting them from telephone-borne diseases. We've learned from their error.
 
PunGent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wantingout: Doesn't it feel good to be morally superior to other humans?


Nope.  Humans, in my book, use tools, logic, and science.

Your ilk has opted out of all those things, so...it's like feeling superior to a rutabaga or something.

Not really all that much of a rush, frankly.  You set the bar so very, very low.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm way past that point.

Carrot no work, try stick.

Time for FDA to approve for general use. Then the Feds can mandate all federal workers of any type need to show proof of a first shot within two weeks and the second shot within a month+2 weeks after.
Failure to comply is termination.
Same for federal contractors. Companies too.

I imagine that some states and major companies would follow suit.
About time the insurance companies start issuing statements saying "If you ain't vaccinated, you ain't covered for anything COVID related" people are going to start thinking.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Time to break out the mandatory quarantines if they won't get vaccinated. There is NO excuse now.


Why save their lives when they're just gonna continue to be fascist racist treasonous scum for the rest of their lives?

Let them farking die already.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

somedude210: Yup. I've stopped caring entirely if they get vaxxed or not. Let them die at this point, we've given them every incentive to get vaxxed. Made it easier than peeing to get a shot. Gave you a lottery with higher odds than Powerball or Mega Millions to win a million dollars. We offered free pot for proof you were vaccinated.

If none of that got you to roll up your sleeve twice, then f*ck it. You're on your f*cking own. God help you if your ignorance kills your kids


Or if their ignorance kills my kids...
 
