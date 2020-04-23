 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Want to go to beauty school? Get ready to have a massive amount of debt that goes with it   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    Obvious, Debt, Cosmetology, Cosmetics, Education, Beauty school programs, cosmetology schools, Waxing, high levels of student loan debt  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanna make a lot of money? Open a beauty school!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Want to go to beauty school? Get ready to have a massive amount of debt that goes with it

Even if you dropout:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

[Fark user image 400x400]


Go back to high school, even if you are 30.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
beauty school drop out grease
Youtube 0TOxhzAm7fY


The vocational program my daughter wound up taking in high school got her prepared to get her Cosmetology certification--which she received a day before she graduated high school. Unfortunately for her, once she actually got her first few jobs, she realized that she'd wasted her time because she really hated a lot of the women she had to work with. She, luckily, hadn't thrown in a ton of money into things, save for equipment for herself, thanks to the program being part of the vocational department at her school.

She got a job later as nursing assistant, and tested into a program at her hospital that paid for her CNA training, and is going to front her half of the cost for schooling as an LPN. And offers assistance if she wants to get her RN. And likewise they offer a bit less assistance if she wants to go for her MSN. She is MUCH happier on the job in the hospital though.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: it takes more hours of training to be a cosmetologist in Texas than it does to be a peace officer.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe it's me, but you'd think this would be a profession where you could just do the research without a "school" being the expensive middleman.
 
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am curious to see how these stats compare to other tech schools like plumbing, welding and IT.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have Biden outlaw beauty schools. Problem solved.

Beauty boot camp instead.  Everybody learns the one acceptable version of hair cutting.  A number 1 length buzz cut.  That way we have hair equality.

Party leaders may have a number 2, because they are more equal.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

To be fair, it is almost never acceptable to kill your customers if you're a cosmetologist.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ugh.
Its always embarrassing when some old white Trump follower tries to make with the funny.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The analysis, conducted by libertarian organization Institute for Justice, highlighted how cosmetology schools are tapping on billions of dollars in federal aid and coronavirus stimulus funding

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

More like a surrealistic guerilla.   And his shiat is pretty funny sometimes.  Lighten up.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
clip.cafeView Full Size

Don't you know that eating that stuff can give you very large breasts? Oh, my God! I'm too late!
 
Weaver95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Pennsylvania, hairdressers can't have a license if they have a criminal felony record. Rapist clergy on the other hand are good to go. They're not licensed by the state so they can break as many laws as they want.
Make of this what you will.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well I guess somebody just had  first taste of the filthy side of that business
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trump follower?  I am actively praying Biden nukes them.  I am vaccinated.

I am part of the collective.  True equality would be one singular hair style.  Efficient and frees people from thoughts about hair style.  Allowing more energy towards making the collective grow.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I think there's a lot of hygiene-related training involved, like cleaning make-up brushes between clients and how and when equipment has to be sterilized.

All I know is someone told me Paula Abdul got a nasty infection from a manicure and I thought 'Okay, that's another profession that's way weirder/most complicated than I'd assumed.'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The girls that went to our HS Boces, cosmetic school had the best weed. Even better then the guys that went to automotive body repair class.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"We've seen too many of these schools promise students a better life only to leave them worse off than they started"

It's a good thing this only effects Beauty Colleges and is certain to be appropriately regulated going forward. I'd hate to think where this country might end up if this were ever to extend into the college system at large.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok wait, 33 days to be an EMT?
*Insert oblig joke about laying pipe here*
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Good idea!

Wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Earning shiat wages after paying beaucoup bucks for schooling is a real problem.

But watching Youtube videos isn't an actual replacement for real training.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Your socialism material would absolutely kill if this was 1986.

And I was 85 years old.
 
