(KSL Salt Lake City)   Eight dead after getting caught in a sandstorm on (A) Mars, (B) Africa or (C) Utah   (ksl.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Darude - Sandstorm
Youtube y6120QOlsfU
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To live in a city that's shaped just like your state is something that I find interesting

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: [YouTube video: Darude - Sandstorm]


Why are you the way that you are?

/I had a headache, now I have a Darude headache.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: To live in a city that's shaped just like your state is something that I find interesting

[Fark user image image 850x765]


That's not a city, that's an intersection.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of like what happens whenever there is dense fog on I-5 in the Central Valley.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
call me crazy but when my vision is impaired and i can't see where i'm going, i slow down.

wait, did speed kill them or did the sand kill them?

/yeah, i know 'the sudden loss of blood'
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby, they didn't die from inhaling sand or having their skin scoured off by the haboob, they died from driving with no visibility and getting in a 22 car pile up.

protip: if it is raining, or snowing, or foggy, or the air fills with sand, to the point you can barely see, pull off the road THEN. do not wait until you can see nothing but one set of tail lights then blindly follow them.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: cman: To live in a city that's shaped just like your state is something that I find interesting

That's not a city, that's an intersection.

[Fark user image image 850x765]

That's not a city, that's an intersection.


It has more streets than the town I grew up in.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: syrynxx: [YouTube video: Darude - Sandstorm]

Why are you the way that you are?

/I had a headache, now I have a Darude headache.


That was da rudest way to begin a thread.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need to learn to pull over when visibility gets bad. Seriously. It is one of the most valuable driving lessons I learned growing up south of Buffalo.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: subby, they didn't die from inhaling sand or having their skin scoured off by the haboob, they died from driving with no visibility and getting in a 22 car pile up.

protip: if it is raining, or snowing, or foggy, or the air fills with sand, to the point you can barely see, pull off the road THEN. do not wait until you can see nothing but one set of tail lights then blindly follow them.


Dude, I have to be to the gym in 26 minutes...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: subby, they didn't die from inhaling sand or having their skin scoured off by the haboob, they died from driving with no visibility and getting in a 22 car pile up.

protip: if it is raining, or snowing, or foggy, or the air fills with sand, to the point you can barely see, pull off the road THEN. do not wait until you can see nothing but one set of tail lights then blindly follow them.


They died in a sandstorm. And the speed limit is 80 there so if it hit suddenly ... you can see the evidence in the photos.

/subby
//How come you don't have more of your own greens?
///probably way to literal
😝
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: subby, they didn't die from inhaling sand or having their skin scoured off by the haboob, they died from driving with no visibility and getting in a 22 car pile up.

protip: if it is raining, or snowing, or foggy, or the air fills with sand, to the point you can barely see, pull off the road THEN. do not wait until you can see nothing but one set of tail lights then blindly follow them.


and watch out for sand worms. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the safety features and self driving feature with save me through the use of lasers and magnets!
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if the limit is 80 most people are driving 85-90. Been through there many times.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised.  I was going to answer "A".
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: To live in a city that's shaped just like your state is something that I find interesting

[Fark user image image 850x765]


Yo, we heard you like Utah, so we put Utah in your Utah so you can Utah while you Utah!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: [YouTube video: Darude - Sandstorm]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: But the safety features and self driving feature with save me through the use of lasers and magnets!


If the visibility is that bad the driver assist system will clearly state "fark this, I'm out."  Well, not literally, but it would probably be a better warning if it did.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: People need to learn to pull over when visibility gets bad. Seriously. It is one of the most valuable driving lessons I learned growing up south of Buffalo.


How far south?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Mock26: People need to learn to pull over when visibility gets bad. Seriously. It is one of the most valuable driving lessons I learned growing up south of Buffalo.

How far south?

How far south?


Close enough to get hit by just about every snow storm that rolled in off of Lake Erie.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: luna1580: subby, they didn't die from inhaling sand or having their skin scoured off by the haboob, they died from driving with no visibility and getting in a 22 car pile up.

protip: if it is raining, or snowing, or foggy, or the air fills with sand, to the point you can barely see, pull off the road THEN. do not wait until you can see nothing but one set of tail lights then blindly follow them.

They died in a sandstorm. And the speed limit is 80 there so if it hit suddenly ... you can see the evidence in the photos.

/subby
//How come you don't have more of your own greens?
///probably way to literal
😝


i never started submitting my own threads until the pandemic. having 13 doesn't bother me. what bothers me is when i see an article i believe FARK would have a lot to say about, and see a few submissions on, and NONE of them go green.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: leeksfromchichis: cman: To live in a city that's shaped just like your state is something that I find interesting

[Fark user image image 850x765]

That's not a city, that's an intersection.

It has more streets than the town I grew up in.


It has more businesses than the town I grew up in as well.

That doesn't mean it's not an intersection village.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: That's not a city, that's an intersection.


It's Utah. If the roads have names, or are paved, it's a city.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Utah?
YOU LIVE IN A DESERT!  AHHHHH!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: But the safety features and self driving feature with save me through the use of lasers and magnets!


We have very safe self driving vehicles. They're called trains and we mostly stopped building them after 1950. Other countries have them.
 
Gratch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A friend of mine knows one of the families involved.

The Dad drove to St. George (town in southern Utah) the day before.  Mom was supposed to meet him there the next day, and was driving down with their daughter and two sons, along with the Dad's brother and his son.  They got caught in the wreck, which killed everyone in the car except the youngest son.  He made it, with some pretty severe injuries.

I can't even begin to imagine the hell that poor dad is going through right now.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [YouTube video: Darude - Sandstorm]


That's the one that goes dadadada dadadada dadada dadada da dadadada.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you live in a desert . . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Mock26: People need to learn to pull over when visibility gets bad. Seriously. It is one of the most valuable driving lessons I learned growing up south of Buffalo.

How far south?

How far south?


Orlando
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: But the safety features and self driving feature with save me through the use of lasers and magnets!


I don't know what the state of the tech is right now but if they can land a plane in thick fog by instruments only, it doesn't seem outlandish to me that eventually they can come up with a way for the cars to navigate roads and obstacles in low-visibility situations.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: maxandgrinch: But the safety features and self driving feature with save me through the use of lasers and magnets!

I don't know what the state of the tech is right now but if they can land a plane in thick fog by instruments only, it doesn't seem outlandish to me that eventually they can come up with a way for the cars to navigate roads and obstacles in low-visibility situations.


One is water vapor, the other is flying dust.  Different materials.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: maxandgrinch: But the safety features and self driving feature with save me through the use of lasers and magnets!

I don't know what the state of the tech is right now but if they can land a plane in thick fog by instruments only, it doesn't seem outlandish to me that eventually they can come up with a way for the cars to navigate roads and obstacles in low-visibility situations.


They already have lidar and radar on cars, it's the software that's the issue. Landing on instruments is one thing; they're already lined up on the runway and there are no obstacles in the way. They just have to get to the ground in one piece. Driving on a road with curves and obstacles is a whole other ball of wax.
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

luna1580: powhound: luna1580: subby, they didn't die from inhaling sand or having their skin scoured off by the haboob, they died from driving with no visibility and getting in a 22 car pile up.

protip: if it is raining, or snowing, or foggy, or the air fills with sand, to the point you can barely see, pull off the road THEN. do not wait until you can see nothing but one set of tail lights then blindly follow them.

They died in a sandstorm. And the speed limit is 80 there so if it hit suddenly ... you can see the evidence in the photos.

/subby
//How come you don't have more of your own greens?
///probably way to literal
😝

i never started submitting my own threads until the pandemic. having 13 doesn't bother me. what bothers me is when i see an article i believe FARK would have a lot to say about, and see a few submissions on, and NONE of them go green.


At least you can vote on those and maybe nudge them along?
 
Gneisskate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And don't forget to kill your double when you encounter them.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That was a serious letdown in terms of expectations set up by the headline. In other news, stillsuit sales have tripled.
 
