(Lexington Herald Leader)   Churchgoers with face masks will be removed, Tennessee pastor says. 'I'm sick of it'
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Christ like!
Much love.
Very religion
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now watch half the congregation leave, never to return.

Followed by the jabroni closing it down and leaving with the cash it has left.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope you get sock and die

/Problem solved
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The "boomer remover" sacramental wine will be popular at that congregation.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll blame "socialism" when they're all on ventilators.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* tiny keyboards and fat fingers
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: So Christ like!
Much love.
Very religion


Yeah, the Jesusy way is being ambiguous about whether mask wearing is okay or a mortal sin, wait until you die, then say "Yeah, all the people who said it was bad to wear masks were correct," and torture you forever if you got it wrong.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that's what folks wearing masks are specifically and actively trying to avoid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, to be fair... the church pot luck was going to kill them anyway.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Let those stupid fundigelical assholes kill one another off and remove themselves from the goddamn gene pool.  I am DONE putting up with their shiat and being nice about it.

"We are staying open," Locke said in his past Facebook video. "You ain't gotta wear a mask. We're not social distancing."

Stupid f*cker.

About two months later, hundreds of people reportedly defied mask mandatesin Washington state when they gathered to hear Locke speak.

Ah - not so stupid.  I wonder how much the completely voluntary you better give if you don't want to be shunned by your church"Love Offering" brought in.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I'm sick of it'

I'm sure he will be.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But we will still take a donation!
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's sick of all these monkey fightin' masks up in this monday friday church!
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So much for protecting your flock, eh?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From one clergyperson to another: fark off, and fark your stupid, selfish brand of whatever the fark you and your big but fragile ego are trying to accomplish.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You go, Pastor Stiggit!  Your congregation will never be closer to God than when they're on a ventilator praying they'll live through it.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cue the follow-up article where this pastor is on a ventilator begging his congregation to take this COVID stuff seriously...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another Freedom hater
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"And ye, they who donith the mask doth join the cloven hooved in eternal hellfire"

Ecclesiastes 4:20
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Over/under on this guy's karma coming home?  I'm gonna go with 30 days.
 
danvon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reads article... Yep,  Greg Locke. No surprise there. He's basically ground zero in the anti-mask movement.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So it's not only that you don't want to wear a mask, you want to force me not to wear a mask.

"Freedom" indeed.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Tennessee pastor." I hate painting people with a broad brush. I really do.

But... it just turns into "duh doy duh duh doy huh honk deh wee doy," after I hear those two words.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


When your repressed macho identity has a body count.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why does he hate personal freedom?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with these god damned people.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I hope you get sock and die

/Problem solved


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 450x450]

When your repressed macho identity has a body count.


I like the hand pulling out the bicep. Class all the way.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's up, Tennessee?  First your hospitals are suing patients, now your pastors are encouraging the spread...is someone in that state short-selling human well-being?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If anything should be removed it's that church's tax exemptions.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How long before someone shares a a photo of the pastors closet?

You can't whisper one thing in private and preach the opposite in publicLuke 12.3

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: thealgorerhythm: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 450x450]

When your repressed macho identity has a body count.

I like the hand pulling out the bicep. Class all the way.


He's an armpit sniffer.
 
spleef420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The pastor of the last church I regularly attended (2001) was from Tennessee...and a retired cop (THP).

He was an EPIC shiathead.
 
fat boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
heavenlyhedgies.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Waiting for health insurance companies to just deny paying for any covid related treatment for unvaccinated people unless the unvaccinated paid for a special insurance rider similar to one's used for sky diving or free climbing.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where oh where is Giant Meteor?

/i've had enough
//just end it
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
May pastor Greg Locke die in a pool of his own fluids.

Have a nice day.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's amazing how these guys know exactly how the afterlife works. Does the Bible literally say there's no frozen treats in Hell?
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kind of a win win for them.
 
danvon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: thealgorerhythm: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 450x450]

When your repressed macho identity has a body count.

I like the hand pulling out the bicep. Class all the way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's amazing how these guys know exactly how the afterlife works. Does the Bible literally say there's no frozen treats in Hell?


They have them, but only your least favorite flavor....brutal.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Narrator: Many look forward to the day he is literally sick of it. Sick of COVID, that is.
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: "And ye, they who donith the mask doth join the cloven hooved in eternal hellfire"

Ecclesiastes 4:20


4:20 you say. I'll toke to that.
 
fat boy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/pasto​r-​greg-locke-dunkin-donuts/

Trump-loving pastor threatens Dunkin' Donuts employee, chain changes mask policy
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What if one of the churchgoers is immune depressed because of oh I don't know cancer or leukemia. Do they get kicked out too?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know the christian god is fake because he never makes good on smiting these frauds.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: You go, Pastor Stiggit!  Your congregation will never be closer to God than when they're on a ventilator praying they'll live through it.


Sadly when they die they won't get the displeasure of knowing that there is the vastness of nothing. It's just gone.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We don't wear facemasks at my church.  We're all vaccinated, and the priest has seen the CDC cards.  People are welcome to attend and wear facemasks if they're not, but we also do personal spacing, too.  Half the pews are blocked off (not that there's a big attendance, but still.)
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: "And ye, they who donith the mask doth join the cloven hooved in eternal hellfire"

Ecclesiastes 4:20


so I'm gonna tangent here for a minute....what gave animals with cloven-hooves such a bad rapport?  Are they particularly more filthy than say, any other animal like say, any one of the mite-infested, poo-slinging primates?

How did the hooves become such a pivotal mammalian attribute?


/now I want some bacon
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: ImpendingCynic: It's amazing how these guys know exactly how the afterlife works. Does the Bible literally say there's no frozen treats in Hell?

They have them, but only your least favorite flavor....brutal.


So Orange Julius stores were actually gateways to damnation? It all makes sense now.
 
