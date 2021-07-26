 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Not news: man gets stoned at party. News: man gets stoned at party. Fark: you just said the same thing twice. Subby: just click the link   (the-sun.com) divider line
58
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like his friends, had just about enough of his shiat.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, a lot more Hard-core Orthodox Jews in Texas than I would have guessed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, a lot more fundamentalist Muslim nut jobs in Texas than I would have guessed.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reasons #12 and 35 not to go to Texas.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of sin-less people were present apparently.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Dylan - Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 (Audio)
Youtube fm-po_FUmvM
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The suspect allegedly shot a total of three people, before he was killed by partygoers.
"Fort Worth police say the crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman," a local reporter said.

Gee, I'm just so happy that our nation is floating on a vast sea of guns that pretty much any random asshole can have as many as they want of.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC.

Are the rocks OK?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock and Roll!!!
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the stones okay?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the one without sin?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in Texas which I think borders the U.S..
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Were there any women there?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lottery is in JUNE, you morons.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Who was the one without sin?


Jesus?
(Peace be upon him)
I'm guessing he wanted to kick things off himself. That's why the statement isn't "let only those without sin throw the stones" rather "let he without sin cast the first stone".
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, which Abrahmic religion is this? The article doesn't give us any names.

Based on the fact that people defended themselves with rocks instead of a ritualistic execution, it really could also be desperate people of any religion.

/all it takes is a good guy with a rock, good aim, and some friends
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock beats gun. Who knew?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand your ground with a rock.

NOT GUILTY.
 
mcscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird thing is, stoning to death is what some Muslim cultures do under various interpretations of sharia law. Are we saying Texans are starting to embrace Sharia law? That would be wierd.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Rock beats gun. Who knew?


Since when is a score of 3 to 1 a win for the 1?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcscott: Weird thing is, stoning to death is what some Muslim cultures do under various interpretations of sharia law. Are we saying Texans are starting to embrace Sharia law? That would be wierd.


Since texans are one step away from being christian ISIS, its not really that weird.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah! Just submitted this with the headline "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a crowd who throw stones. No Subby is not mixing metaphors."
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is weird.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcscott: Weird thing is, stoning to death is what some Muslim cultures do under various interpretations of sharia law. Are we saying Texans are starting to embrace Sharia law? That would be wierd.


In response to a Houston Chronicle letter to the editorthat criticized a new Texas abortion law, Republican state Rep. Matt Schaefer on Sunday tweeted "FACT: Even the Taliban oppose abortion. #txlege."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These farkers rock hard!
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my stones when you pry them from my cold, dead hands!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you put a gnome in your stone garden. They're great at cheer leading mob violence
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All joking aside:

1) Rocks can be easily fatal.  Thrown with enough force and/or killing intent, it takes surprisingly few of them.
2) The police report is going to be terrifying reading.  My guess is that the pelting continued for longer than someone might suspect.

I wonder how many people got involved, and I pray nobody captured this on video.  Nobody needs to see this.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jz4p: All joking aside:

1) Rocks can be easily fatal.  Thrown with enough force and/or killing intent, it takes surprisingly few of them.
2) The police report is going to be terrifying reading.  My guess is that the pelting continued for longer than someone might suspect.

I wonder how many people got involved, and I pray nobody captured this on video.  Nobody needs to see this.


I disagree.

The deceased guy was shooting people, killing one.

The pelting should be ongoing.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Democratic Republic of Texassistan.
/throw a stone at his head until he's dead clap..clap..clap..clap...
//what? outta bullets?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's OK.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: This is why you put a gnome in your stone garden. They're great at cheer leading mob violence
[Fark user image 276x183]


that gnome would have whooped his ass.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jz4p: All joking aside:

1) Rocks can be easily fatal.  Thrown with enough force and/or killing intent, it takes surprisingly few of them.
2) The police report is going to be terrifying reading.  My guess is that the pelting continued for longer than someone might suspect.

I wonder how many people got involved, and I pray nobody captured this on video.  Nobody needs to see this.


I don't need to see it but I want to.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcscott: Weird thing is, stoning to death is what some Muslim cultures do under various interpretations of sharia law. Are we saying Texans are starting to embrace Sharia law? That would be wierd.


I have a feeling that the defenders weren't native Texans.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there were a lot of stoners at this party.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Jz4p: All joking aside:

1) Rocks can be easily fatal.  Thrown with enough force and/or killing intent, it takes surprisingly few of them.
2) The police report is going to be terrifying reading.  My guess is that the pelting continued for longer than someone might suspect.

I wonder how many people got involved, and I pray nobody captured this on video.  Nobody needs to see this.

I disagree.

The deceased guy was shooting people, killing one.

The pelting should be ongoing.


You disagree... with what, exactly?  I don't see any statement you made which contradicts any of my post.

/Though I would think that the pelting should by all means stop by now, given that it's been 15 hours.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: mcscott: Weird thing is, stoning to death is what some Muslim cultures do under various interpretations of sharia law. Are we saying Texans are starting to embrace Sharia law? That would be wierd.

I have a feeling that the defenders weren't native Texans.


Yeah, not many Paleo-Indians left ...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: mcscott: Weird thing is, stoning to death is what some Muslim cultures do under various interpretations of sharia law. Are we saying Texans are starting to embrace Sharia law? That would be wierd.

Since texans are one step away from being christian ISIS, its not really that weird.


These Texans might not be the kind of Texans you are thinking of.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Reasons #12 and 35 not to go to Texas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: A lot of sin-less people were present apparently.


Only takes one.

/ Oh Me.  Thanks a lot, Mom!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: JFC.

Are the rocks OK?


Did they hurt his gun?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Rock beats gun. Who knew?


Damned good thing he didn't attack them with Paper, then.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: The Irrelevant Gamer: Rock beats gun. Who knew?

Since when is a score of 3 to 1 a win for the 1?


The article is unclear on if the victims had rocks.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: He's OK.

[i.imgur.com image 598x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: The Democratic Republic of Texassistan.
/throw a stone at his head until he's dead clap..clap..clap..clap...
//what? outta bullets?


Real Texans would never pick a name for themselves that includes the word "Democratic".
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jz4p: leeksfromchichis: Jz4p: All joking aside:

1) Rocks can be easily fatal.  Thrown with enough force and/or killing intent, it takes surprisingly few of them.
2) The police report is going to be terrifying reading.  My guess is that the pelting continued for longer than someone might suspect.

I wonder how many people got involved, and I pray nobody captured this on video.  Nobody needs to see this.

I disagree.

The deceased guy was shooting people, killing one.

The pelting should be ongoing.

You disagree... with what, exactly?  I don't see any statement you made which contradicts any of my post.

/Though I would think that the pelting should by all means stop by now, given that it's been 15 hours.


That's what I disagree with.

We should set the body up somewhere well ventilated in a gibbet and let passerby toss rocks at it. Sic semper shooteris.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Off topic, but witnessed a girl smoke a joint then almost drown at the lake a few day ago.  Her and boyfriend passing one back and forth, then decide to go swim out to the bouy.  She barely made it back, and boyfriend was not much more help.  She was so baked she couldn't even stand up and get out of the water.  People had to carry her out.

Anyway, don't start shooting people if you don't want to be stoned to death I guess.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They didn't say whether they took anyone into custody, so I'm assuming the cops just said, "stand your ground; no problemo. Play stands; no penalty."
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The guy made the fatal mistake of bringing a gun to a rock fight.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.