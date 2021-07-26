 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deseret News)   The South is rising again   (deseret.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, U.S. state, Knight Ridder, The McClatchy Company, Infectious disease, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, Miami, health officials, new daily COVID-19 cases  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have seen this same story for a month now. It will drop once enough immunity is reached.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pretty good short hit list of America's stupidest places.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought Florida stopped releasing their numbers?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We have seen this same story for a month now. It will drop once enough ...


...Unvaccinated morons have died off.

Ftfm.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorta poetic the Southern Strategy ended in failure and death, all from their own obstinate approach... yet again.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We have seen this same story for a month now. It will drop once IF enough immunity is reached.


Good luck trying to convince the Southerners just to walk on two legs, let alone get a vaccine that would save their lives.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Areas of low vaccinations. Um Da.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My biggest problem with these stories?  They are happening after the census.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least the cigarettes are still cheap there. Smoke 'em if you got 'em
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this where we point out how awesome these folks were when it was "only a New York problem?"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't happen to a nicer group.

/Bless your hearts 💕
//tots and pears
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Judging by that list one could guess that COVID is spread sexually between siblings.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
With  Rebel Yell, they cried more, more, more.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh no, anyways
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Judging by that list one could guess that COVID is spread sexually between siblings.


Well, they're not gonna stop doing that, either.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: kdawg7736: We have seen this same story for a month now. It will drop once IF enough immunity is reached.

Good luck trying to convince the Southerners just to walk on two legs, let alone get a vaccine that would save their lives.


This guy gets it, we like to crawl on our knees for our corporate overlords.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When did Nevada relocate to the south?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a bittersweet schadenfreude. You know there are some innocents who can't get vaccinated who will get sick because of the idiots. On the other hand, they are far outnumbered by the idiots getting sick, as they so richly deserve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As a Pennsyltucky resident, I've been impressed with our vaccine results.

We've been spiking a bit, but still under 1k reported cases per day.
 
fiddley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm still not having the vaccine. Can't let those pesky dems think they were right.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shastacola: I thought Florida stopped releasing their numbers?


To the public.
 
Supadope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Delta Variant is the name of my Infectious Grooves cover band.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.