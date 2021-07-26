 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   Who does number 2 work for?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Abuse all the children you like, just don't mess with the money.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vatican prosecutors have alleged a jaw-dropping series of scandals

Yeah, my jaw isn't exactly dropping.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got the orange suits. Just need to stencil the ID numbers on them.

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Francis, who as absolute monarch wields supreme legislative, executive and judicial power in Vatican City

Wow. There must be an awful lot of watery tarts and swords there.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's not the child rape scandal.  Lovely.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa satan?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can never truly know.

kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey how about a courtesy flush over there pal?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Abuse all the children you like, just don't mess with the money.


You guys clamoring about child abuse are missing the point. The Vatican has a very complex financial system. Basically, every time a priest molests a child, he has to put a dollar in the Child Rape Jar. That's how they pay out the child abuse settlements. If someone is stealing from the rape jar, The Church can't pay out settlements. Not without raping a LOT more children. It's a viscous cycle, made worse by the guy stealing from the rape jar. He's the real criminal, by encouraging, nay, nearly requiring more child rapes to take place, in order to pay the legal bills.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ha! How'd they narrow it down to only those ten..??

/ worlds biggest racket
// publicly endorsed pyramid scheme.
 
whitroth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So who hired these crooks? Given that it takes a year or more, esp for this kind of case to come to trial... was it the *former* #1?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Charge em with possession of stolen property then return the money to the people the church stole it from.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If there is an afterlife, and Hell for sinners and those who don't accept Jesus blah blah blah, then these people, who are leaders of Christianity, wouldn't be acting this way.

I quit Christianity a long time ago, in part because the leaders themselves show, through their behavior, that they don't believe.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Marcus Aurelius: Abuse all the children you like, just don't mess with the money.

You guys clamoring about child abuse are missing the point. The Vatican has a very complex financial system. Basically, every time a priest molests a child, he has to put a dollar in the Child Rape Jar. That's how they pay out the child abuse settlements. If someone is stealing from the rape jar, The Church can't pay out settlements. Not without raping a LOT more children. It's a viscous cycle, made worse by the guy stealing from the rape jar. He's the real criminal, by encouraging, nay, nearly requiring more child rapes to take place, in order to pay the legal bills.


brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, we are back to this scandalous behaviour again? Did the Reformation teach the Faithful of the Roman and Catholic Church nothing?

As an Atheist I would sooner sit this one out.

Do you want Protestants? because this is how you get Protestants. Pour moi, très peu, merci. I'm a bit Gallican.

Rome is Rome and Paris is Paris, and may the two Harlots never meet and join forces against the Poor in Spirit and in Pocket.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"In a closed society where everybody's guilty, the only crime is getting caught. In a world of thieves, the only final sin is stupidity." - Hunter S Thompson
 
