 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   In other news, the Olympic ban of Russia is going about as well as expected   (aol.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Russia, Olympic Games, Russian colors, 2014 Winter Olympics, Russian song, Winter Olympic Games, Russian chant, World Anti-Doping Agency  
•       •       •

1132 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 26 Jul 2021 at 5:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian athletes who pass a drug test are allowed to compete. Just not for Russia.

It is Russia itself that is banned.

Don't punish the athlete for dumb shiat their country does. This is the lesson learned from 80/84.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who beat us at men's volleyball?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The IOC should have banned Russians, entirely.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So who beat us at men's volleyball?


The Russian women's team.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So who beat us at men's volleyball?


Busy man.  Plays baseball and volleyball?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The olympics not showing Taiwan's flag is a farking travesty. Tell the chicoms to get farked.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Suck my medal count WADA.
//538 says Motherland is 4 medals ahead of plan
/3 ChucklesSovietly
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What dopes!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To recap just some of the story: In Sochi, the Russians constructed a building adjacent to the drug-testing lab and then cut a hole in the wall. Each night, after the lab closed, workers passed dirty athlete samples out and clean samples in.

Two predictable things happened: Russia won the most medals. Not a single Russian tested positive. When they got done doping the Olympics, they then did the same at the Paralympics as well, which seems particularly pathetic. Russia won the most medals there, too, of course, more than three times the next-best country.

Russia should never be allowed to host or compete in the Olympics ever again.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Krokodil is not a performance enhancing drug dammit! It is part of who we are. And let us back into the G-8 while you're at it. /s
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Russia should never be allowed to host or compete in the Olympics ever again.


Its stupid to punish a clean athlete or an entire nation for decisions of a handful of people who wanted to look good.

Should Japan or Germany be allowed to compete or host, ever again, because of that pesky trying to take over half the world stuff and atrocities that went with it, which also caused the cancellation of the games in the process?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia?  You mean Northwest Taiwan?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The olympics not showing Taiwan's flag is a farking travesty. Tell the chicoms to get farked.


I love comments like this. You get to play, "Ok, guess subbies political position, but subtract the hot take from reddit at the moment from it...."

I'll go with you are a Bernie supporter, who is REALLY into pokemon.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The IOC should have banned Russians, entirely.


Yeah, I mean... I'd feel bad for the athletes, but if they aren't going to ban the Russian athletes themselves then they need to be a lot more strict about wiping Russian symbolic representation out of the Games entirely.

Create an independent athletes bin, kind of like the refugee team, that everyone from banned nations gets dumped into rather than let them negotiate this "ROC" bullsh*t.  That group should have a standardized uniform that doesn't show any national colors, restrict the music that they can play during routines, and play an Olympics standard song during medal ceremonies.  They're there for themselves, not for a nation, and make it clear that outward attempts to represent their nation publicly will get them DQ'd or medals forfeited.  If they don't like that, don't compete.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: To recap just some of the story: In Sochi, the Russians constructed a building adjacent to the drug-testing lab and then cut a hole in the wall. Each night, after the lab closed, workers passed dirty athlete samples out and clean samples in.

Two predictable things happened: Russia won the most medals. Not a single Russian tested positive. When they got done doping the Olympics, they then did the same at the Paralympics as well, which seems particularly pathetic. Russia won the most medals there, too, of course, more than three times the next-best country.

Russia should never be allowed to host or compete in the Olympics ever again.


Ever again might be too long.  I'd give them a decade long ban.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
F*ck Russia....everyone should have been banned.  This "ROC" thing is a joke.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hopefully Biden nukes Moscow during the Olympics.  Let these roid rage Russian athletes climb the podium then.

The athletes should renounce Russian citizenship to compete.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So who beat us at men's volleyball?


Am i the only one who remembers that summer or two where mens volleyball was HUGE like 25, 30 years ago?.

Like, i swear i had MULTIPLE nintendo games based around it. Everyone tried to play volleyball. Like whoever were the big stars were dinner table conversation wherever you went.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geotpf: foo monkey: To recap just some of the story: In Sochi, the Russians constructed a building adjacent to the drug-testing lab and then cut a hole in the wall. Each night, after the lab closed, workers passed dirty athlete samples out and clean samples in.

Two predictable things happened: Russia won the most medals. Not a single Russian tested positive. When they got done doping the Olympics, they then did the same at the Paralympics as well, which seems particularly pathetic. Russia won the most medals there, too, of course, more than three times the next-best country.

Russia should never be allowed to host or compete in the Olympics ever again.

Ever again might be too long.  I'd give them a decade long ban.


That's only two Olympics.  Not long enough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: To recap just some of the story: In Sochi, the Russians constructed a building adjacent to the drug-testing lab and then cut a hole in the wall. Each night, after the lab closed, workers passed dirty athlete samples out and clean samples in.

Two predictable things happened: Russia won the most medals. Not a single Russian tested positive. When they got done doping the Olympics, they then did the same at the Paralympics as well, which seems particularly pathetic. Russia won the most medals there, too, of course, more than three times the next-best country.

Russia should never be allowed to host or compete in the Olympics ever again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Geotpf: foo monkey: To recap just some of the story: In Sochi, the Russians constructed a building adjacent to the drug-testing lab and then cut a hole in the wall. Each night, after the lab closed, workers passed dirty athlete samples out and clean samples in.

Two predictable things happened: Russia won the most medals. Not a single Russian tested positive. When they got done doping the Olympics, they then did the same at the Paralympics as well, which seems particularly pathetic. Russia won the most medals there, too, of course, more than three times the next-best country.

Russia should never be allowed to host or compete in the Olympics ever again.

Ever again might be too long.  I'd give them a decade long ban.

That's only two Olympics.  Not long enough.


It's 5 Olympics, if you're including both summer and winter games.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've seen intel reports about the shenanigans they pull beyond doping. Let's just say that they are not above manipulating the draw to get their people into the best possible path to the medal round.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
..|.,

That's for Russia

.
.
_
.
'

That's for the horse they rode in on.
 
docilej
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is as bad as the '92 Winter Games where the former USSR (now a collection of separate countries)was able to compete as a 'united team'.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.