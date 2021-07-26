 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Man who went missing while searching for man who went missing found dead weeks after other missing person found dead   (quesnelobserver.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, disappearance of David Robert Greatrix, Manning Park, remains of a second man, Princeton Ground Search, bizarre twist, 25-year-old electrical engineer, Foul play, published author  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 8:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I sense a pattern.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: The search for Greatrix was complicated by large amounts of bear scat in the area.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Skeeeeyy-Beddddodododod-BOP
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Its a pretty Canadian way to go, I would think.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 400x313]

Its a pretty Canadian way to go, I would think.


Well, you can't say he never amounted to shiat...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/going to hell.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For him, it was the last day of his life.  For the bear, it was a Tuesday business lunch.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Greatrix, bad navigation.
 
fat boy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He had a tender heart says friends, bear.
 
Were_Outta_Bort_License_Plates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*wiggles, swages, reams ear*

Is there an echo in here?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Circle of life.  Some creatures' fate is to serve as nourishment for critters above them in the food chain...then as nourishment for creatures below them on the food chain.  The alternative is to live long and then serve a nourishment to those below you on the food chain.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yo dawg...
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x282]
/going to hell.


You forgot your ticket, Sir...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
One day you're walking in the woods, the next day you're bear poop.  It's the circle of life.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x282]
/going to hell.


Window or aisle seat?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: I sense a pattern.


Was it the nonstop pop-ups before any content appeared?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I used to do a bunch of wilderness search and rescue.  As I got older and my knees reminded me of how old I was, I was relegated to either hasty searches or base "wait if we need you" duties.

Many of those "wait if we need you" duties were navigating medics to volunteers.

God bless them, they mean well, but christ stay at home.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another victim of the sunk-cost fallacy.
 
Insain2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Darwin starts off w/a joke, If Pete were wandering in the woods & Repete killed Pete then who'd be left.......????
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Petey4335: [Fark user image 425x282]
/going to hell.

Window or aisle seat?


Rocket sled.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.