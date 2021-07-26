 Skip to content
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pictured here doing what he loves most: riding studs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Tbh, tho, he has way more bottom energy going on if you ask me.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long til he becomes a millionaire thanks to Fox News and GoFundMe?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, gaaawwlee!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thank goodness they caught him. Because you never hear of racists in the American military.

THE END OF MILITARY CONDITIONING OF RIGHT WING RACISTS FOREVER
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'm losing my eyesight because for some reason the angle it's taken at this picture made me think he was a quadriplegic or that he was writing a mechanical force I can't decide yes I might have had a stroke
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now he is free to enlist and train in the next Meal Team 6 coup attempt.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: So now he is free to enlist and train in the next Meal Team 6 coup attempt.


Yeah.
Hes on perma-watch list.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the charges were dropped because he squealed on all his Nazi buddies.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are you administratively separated without a court martial?  Who gets to make that decision?  I'm curious about the process and whether it can be used more aggressively.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Considering how many racist, white supremacist and neo-nazis are in the service, this one must have written some 90 page racist manifesto and posted someplace public or something.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: How are you administratively separated without a court martial?  Who gets to make that decision?  I'm curious about the process and whether it can be used more aggressively.


Administrative is typically the service member and the service mutually agreeing that it is in the best interest of both parties to simply let the service member quit.

It has been used allot instead of court martial action. When I was in the Navy, guys that were outed as gay used to get this or people that washed out of boot camp etc.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Possessing steroids? He must have a weak ass lazy workout routine.  1 set of push-ups, 1 set of bicep curls, take steroids, OMG I'm so ripped. I was more jacked than him when I was a high school kid with no roids or pharmaceutical help.  Traitor Oath keeper scum will probably take him in if he wants to stick with losers and their mentality.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ah yes.  The master race who couldn't score high enough on the ACT to get into college and had to join the military in order to have ANY hope of a future that did not include the phrase "Do you want fries with that?"
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: How are you administratively separated without a court martial?  Who gets to make that decision?  I'm curious about the process and whether it can be used more aggressively.


Administrative separations are easier for the service, specifically because they don't require a courts-martial, and the Separating Authority is usually just the first flag officer in the member's change of command.  The tradeoff is that the worst possible characterization of service you can get with an ADSEP is "Other Than Honorable."  Anything worse ("Dishonorable" or "Bad Conduct") requires a courts-martial.

The overwhelming majority of the ADSEP cases I handled while I was in were for positive drug tests, although we did have one for homosexual conduct before "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was ended.
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a police department near you....
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flincher: So now he is free to enlist and train in the next Meal Team 6 coup attempt.


A freshly minted butter bar isn't going to be able to lead his way out of a wet paper bag, so come to think of it maybe Meal Team 6 should get him on board.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chewd: Coming soon to a police department near you....


yarp.   Without a proper court martial his record is not trashed, so a police job is a certainty.

He will be happier there.  He can abuse American minorities instead of murdering foreign darker people.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flincher: So now he is free to enlist and train in the next Meal Team 6 coup attempt.


He'll be training them, given his military background.

"Bring guns next time, guys. That's day one stuff."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chewd: Coming soon to a police department near you....


Depends on the State. He'd be hard pressed to get Certified in Georgia. POST looks at Other Than Honorable discharges pretty dimly.
 
