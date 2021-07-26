 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Central Florida's largest hospital chain updates status from 'yellow' to 'red' as COVID-19 cases surge at ludicrous speed, presenting the terrifying prospect of the entire state of Florida going to plaid   (clickorlando.com) divider line
55
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What Florida COVID-19 infection rates may look like.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DeSantis didn't Fauci Florida, he Dumb and Dumbered FL.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floridians!? Oh shiat; there goes the planet.

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we considered using tactical nuclear weapons?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought firing and harassing the lady who kept track of the numbers was going to solve this!!!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have we considered using tactical nuclear weapons?


It _is_ the only way to be sure.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle went plaid in the 90s. May god have mercy on their souls.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adamata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And.....?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all of these liberal crisis actors flooding Floridian hospitals?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what DeSantis wanted.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have limited hospital beds and must give them out to people who are serious about their health. If you did not get a vaccine but are here today because you caught covid-19 as a result of your own idiocy, please find your way to the nearest exit.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres still 91% isopropyl at CVS dont panic yet..
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heaven's waiting room indeed.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As abhorrent as Scott was...I often wonder if he might have handled a medical emergency like this just a little better.

But then again, Red Tide Rick, so highly doubtful.

He did always do well during hurricane emergencies, which gave him grrat sound bites to run when he campaigned for Senate.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's nothing a pious tweet from Marco Rubio can't fix.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Theres still 91% isopropyl at CVS dont panic yet..


You want the 70% stuff. You need water to help permeate the germs cell walls and to slow evaporation.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only one entity in Florida which can step in and get DeSantis to stop double down....

{FrankStallone.jpg}

Nope, not this time.....

{OrangeGuy.jpg}

I can't even laugh at this....

{DisneyLogo.jpg}

Yup. Money talks. It's how Turtle got to tell people to start getting vaccinated.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are not all idiots in Florida. Many of us got our shots. The article did say that if you got the short there is less then 1% chance of catching it. The way things are going there could be a lot less idiots living here soon.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's mostly Trump voters...

/If this is how Florida goes blue so be it.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't get vaccinated, then RUN to the closest ER for help when they get Covid and can't breathe anymore.

Pussies.  Have the courage of your convictions and die at home.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should all go on nice cruise to get away from it all.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is farking exhausting
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: We are not all idiots in Florida. Many of us got our shots. The article did say that if you got the short there is less then 1% chance of catching it. The way things are going there could be a lot less idiots living here soon.


Less than 1% chance of hospitalization of you catch it. The efficacy rate against Delta isn't as high as everyone would like. But, you won't die.

1031 positive cases just reported in Orange County. Percentage of those unvaccinated...I mean I could have ya guess, but yeah, 100%.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Marcos P: Theres still 91% isopropyl at CVS dont panic yet..

You want the 70% stuff. You need water to help permeate the germs cell walls and to slow evaporation.


Oh I use it to clean my bong
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Florida going to plaid may look like:

fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because this shiat doesn't just affect the unvaccinated:

A level red status means hospitals will defer all non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgeries effective Tuesday. Patients will be notified if their surgeries need to be rescheduled.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Because this shiat doesn't just affect the unvaccinated:

A level red status means hospitals will defer all non-time-sensitive elective outpatient surgeries effective Tuesday. Patients will be notified if their surgeries need to be rescheduled.


Yep.  Selfish stupid farking coonts refusing to be vaccinated are now farking shiat up for everyone else.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis is so awesome! He's going to be President!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I thought firing and harassing the lady who kept track of the numbers was going to solve this!!!


Last I heard, they were chanting "lock her up".....
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
good
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd gladly throw some money at a PAC that's only purpose is doxxing Trumpers and their journey from denial to the morgue.  Something in mobile format would be just peachy.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All my relatives in Florida (retired New York Democrats) are vaccinated. Turn Florida Blue by letting Red Floridians turn blue in the face!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Theres still 91% isopropyl at CVS dont panic yet..


FOOL! You need Clorox not isopropyl alcohol! And you also need to swallow an arc light to burn any remaining infected cells inside your body.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: They don't get vaccinated, then RUN to the closest ER for help when they get Covid and can't breathe anymore.

Pussies.  Have the courage of your convictions and die at home.


I have a BIL that caught it. He got very sick, was hospitalized, but recovered. He tells people it was fake.

Not kidding.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The solution is simple, they don't get the farking leave now. Texass and Missourrrraaaaahhhh either.

They're the reason it was so back last winter, they're the reason it's so bad right now.

So this is one of those 'they're kinda right' but barely things about Monarchies and Fascist states like China. They'll weld your farking apartment doors shut to keep your dumbass self farking quarantined. So no sneaking out for pina coladas. No MAH FREEDUMBS as you walk around Disney land or the ammo-sexual section of town with all it's gun shops...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Heaven's waiting room indeed.


Heaven?

Bwaaahaaahaaahaaa
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Given the rise in breakthrough infections in the vaccinated, I think this calls for some special arrangements.

The unvaccinated need to be protected from those sick vaccinated people who wind up in the hospital shedding 5G magnetic mRNA.

The only good solution seems to be to convert all of those cruise ships into mobile hospitals for the unvaccinated who come down with the covid.  I hear that they often need some extra oxygen so we can pipe in extra oxygen ship wide, maybe pump it in at 100% down in the engine room.
 
Fliegan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

daffy: We are not all idiots in Florida. Many of us got our shots. The article did say that if you got the short there is less then 1% chance of catching it. The way things are going there could be a lot less idiots living here soon.


My fully vaccinated brother living in Pasco County caught COVID-19 two weeks ago. He hasn't been hospitalized, but he is sicker than he's ever been before. His doctor prescribed an inhaler to help with the shortness of breath. He has no underlying medical conditions, isn't overweight, and is in his mid-40's. It is scary that his case is considered "mild". Be careful down there in Florida, even if you are vaccinated.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Godscrack: [Fark user image image 575x349]

As abhorrent as Scott was...I often wonder if he might have handled a medical emergency like this just a little better.

But then again, Red Tide Rick, so highly doubtful.

He did always do well during hurricane emergencies, which gave him grrat sound bites to run when he campaigned for Senate.


Yeah, but he didn't have anyone telling half his state that the hurricane was a hoax.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Steve Zodiac: Marcos P: Theres still 91% isopropyl at CVS dont panic yet..

FOOL! You need Clorox not isopropyl alcohol! And you also need to swallow an arc light to burn any remaining infected cells inside your body.


Everyone knows the lightbulb goes up the ass!

(You know where to put the plug)
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

daffy: We are not all idiots in Florida. Many of us got our shots. The article did say that if you got the short there is less then 1% chance of catching it. The way things are going there could be a lot less idiots living here soon.


1% means (statistically) for every hundred unvaccinated you encounter, you'll get covid once.
 
