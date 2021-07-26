 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Warming rivers are killing hundreds of thousands of fish, imperiling industry and possibly leading to the total loss of fisheries. On the other hand, hey, auto-poached salmon   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
18 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could we maybe vacuum seal the rivers and have sous-vide salmon?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not it's not

/We should fire the scientists saying this because then it ceases to be a problem
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like we are a lot closer to climate change causing famine than we realize.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Exxon told me that climate change is a hoax.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient Chinese seekrit hoax.
 
chubby muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Approves
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby. fark off with the capitalism side of this, and realize that the far more scary thing is the ecosystem destruction part
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: I feel like we are a lot closer to climate change causing famine than we realize.


Great, I ate way too much this weekend.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Better learn sous vide.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Point of no return: 2017. This is 2021, where we desperately try to create artificial habitats in which we hope to save some of the species before they die out.
 
xander450
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder sometimes - do the idiots I had to debate this with a decade ago still feel the same now that the west is on fire, or are they holding out for the complete collapse of civilization before they reconsider?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: I feel like we are a lot closer to climate change causing famine than we realize.


+1 smart from me. Between this story, the disappearing insects, and increasingly unpredictable, hostile weather, I feel like I'm not going to be enjoying a comfortable retirement. And I'm 55.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is the news just being alarmist or are we really slow-walking into a future hellscape? Except for people waiting (hell, anticipating) our societal collapse, most of us are just shrugging this shiat off. Like the world is very vast and there are almost 8 billion of us here, somebody will think of something. Only when local Piggly-Wiggly runs out of fish sticks and cans of tuna will there be a flicker of concern among the masses.
 
adamatari
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Is the news just being alarmist or are we really slow-walking into a future hellscape? Except for people waiting (hell, anticipating) our societal collapse, most of us are just shrugging this shiat off. Like the world is very vast and there are almost 8 billion of us here, somebody will think of something. Only when local Piggly-Wiggly runs out of fish sticks and cans of tuna will there be a flicker of concern among the masses.


We wereslow walking it but the pace is picking up.

Thing is, Al Gore tried to warn you and you ignored him. The greens told you to buy a Prius and you got a F150. The hippies and environmentalists have been rubbing your face in continued environmental damage for decades (literally since the 1960s), but since the air and water got a little better you pretended all was well.

People had a lot of choices but it seems to me any attempt gets roundly scorned. Organic food is seen as a luxury rather than what it is, a small but vital step to quit killing everything. Mass transit is widely scorned in the US. Bicyclists are absolutely hated. I could go on.

If you've been shrugging and hoping it would just get fixed, well, nice time to wake up. There are no adults in the room to fix it, or rather the adults don't have the power - the industries using the environment as a dump or exploiting it for profit have the power and money.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're all in significant danger. Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. Who gives a shiat if this will hurt the fishing INDUSTRY. We are not an economy. We are a society. And warming rivers killing off all the fish is a much, MUCH bigger problem than one industry.

Unless that industry is coal and you have a man's chin and then it's the only thing that matters.

I'm so tired of everyone. And *gesticulates broadly* all of this.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Is the news just being alarmist or are we really slow-walking into a future hellscape? Except for people waiting (hell, anticipating) our societal collapse, most of us are just shrugging this shiat off. Like the world is very vast and there are almost 8 billion of us here, somebody will think of something. Only when local Piggly-Wiggly runs out of fish sticks and cans of tuna will there be a flicker of concern among the masses.


About twice the current amount of atmospheric CO2 is going to be released from melting permafrost in the next several years. Antarctic ice shelves are melting faster than scientists had expected. Lytton, BC is a smoldering pile of ashes.

People heard scientists say they were alarmed over a warming of 2 degrees C over the last few decades and didn't understand that that's an average over the world, over a long time. What that warming means is chaos in many places, both surprising cold temperatures and blistering heat waves. The Gulf Stream has slowed down to the point where it's likely to see rapid shifts. Migratory species are shifting the dates they start and stop, and the latitudes they start and stop from.

The Guatemalan refugees at our southern border? It's climate change:
https://www.theguardian.com/global-de​v​elopment/2019/jul/29/guatemala-climate​-crisis-migration-drought-famine

So what I'm saying is that it's bad, very bad.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think the western US is slowly becoming uninhabitable.
 
calufrax
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pollyprepper: Is the news just being alarmist or are we really slow-walking into a future hellscape? Except for people waiting (hell, anticipating) our societal collapse, most of us are just shrugging this shiat off. Like the world is very vast and there are almost 8 billion of us here, somebody will think of something. Only when local Piggly-Wiggly runs out of fish sticks and cans of tuna will there be a flicker of concern among the masses.


Plus most people can't get their heads around the fact that this warming is an effect of what was done 20 years ago... and we've only increased emissions since then.

This week's projected heat dome over the mid-west US might make a few people sit up and think, but who knows for how long.

And then some of us can see the hellscape is coming, and have gone past the panic point into calm acceptance. Read "This Other Eden" by Ben Elton if you have a chance - by the start of the book, the environmentalists had long since stopped talking about the environment because they knew that there was
nothing left to say about it...
 
