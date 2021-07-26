 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Scuba diver missing near Deception Pass. Or at least, that's what they say   (king5.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.  What was he thinking?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.  What was he thinking?


The window for diving there is narrow on the slack tide but it's one of the prettiest places to dive in the sound. But you have to hit your dive window and you have to be willing to call it if conditions are unfavorable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holy crap. That doesn't seem like a wise place to dive. What was he working up to Saltstraumen?

whidbey: Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.


Username checks out
 
comrade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Diving by yourself? No bueno.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Near any of those forest fires?  A helicopter might have scooped him up and dropped him in the fire.

/old internet story
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dammit, Megatron, does your evil know no bounds?!

Oh, wait...
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

comrade: Diving by yourself? No bueno.


Was he diving by himself? The article was a bit light on facts. Maybe the wife did him in and just reported him missing.
 
headslacker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah you don't wanna be anywhere near there when the tide changes like a food processor if you never seen it take the trip it's incredible like the whole ocean is draining.
Well at least he had 67 good years not like some of the young dumb boaters I've seen out there.
Because you really don't want to be out there in a small boat either.
 
Elzar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As a kayaker who has kayaked near/around (but never through) Deception Pass, I'd say that would be a completely bonkers place to dive.

From the Wikipedia article about current at the Pass:
"During ebb and flood tide current speed reaches about 8 knots (9.2 mph), flowing in opposite directions between ebb and flood.[7] This swift current can lead to standing waves, large whirlpools, and roiling eddies. This swift current phenomenon can be viewed from the twin bridges' pedestrian walkways or from the trail leading below the larger south bridge from the parking lot on the Whidbey Island side. Boats can be seen waiting on either side of the pass for the current to stop or change direction before going through. Thrill-seeking kayakers go there during large tide changes to surf the standing waves and brave the class 2 and 3 rapid conditions. "
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

comrade: Diving by yourself? No bueno.


CSS:

I went to Catalina to complete my scuba certification years ago. On the last day police boats came out and made everyone get out of the water. About a half an hour later they pulled out a body. It was a guy in our group (I didn't know him at all) who apparently had a few beers the night before and decided to go night diving by himself. It didn't end well.
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.  What was he thinking?


JFC, this! Whidbey knows.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: comrade: Diving by yourself? No bueno.

CSS:

I went to Catalina to complete my scuba certification years ago. On the last day police boats came out and made everyone get out of the water. About a half an hour later they pulled out a body. It was a guy in our group (I didn't know him at all) who apparently had a few beers the night before and decided to go night diving by himself. It didn't end well.


If you follow the rules and training, and stick with local knowledge, keep relatively fit and in practice, and don't farking dive drunk, then diving is quite safe. Even at night.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.  What was he thinking?


I dunno anything about diving, but I've gone swimming there my entire life and it's sketchy as all get out. I'd imagine diving would be... problematic.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.  What was he thinking?


"The Orcas around here are really helpful. They'll watch out for me."
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

puffy999: Holy crap. That doesn't seem like a wise place to dive. What was he working up to Saltstraumen?

whidbey: Probably one of the dumbest places to do scuba diving period.

Username checks out


As does mine.

I saw the headline and thought, "Well that was is no surprise."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I got certified, I went online to see how dangerous diving is, statistically. It isn't super-risky but it looks like lots of drowning incidents involve cardiac events. That's one of the reasons it is not good to dive alone. I wouldn't be surprised if it turns out that this guy had a heart attack. Or the orcas are getting really hungry.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

