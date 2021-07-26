 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman narrowly avoids death when metal pole spears her car. Raving Finns, Country Estonians and Techno Vikings on notice   (kiro7.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Truck, Pickup truck, Mandy Poff's windshield, pickup truck, Last week, difficult time, metal pole, Phoenix, Arizona  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was she supposed to be staying in a friend's condo in Florida last month, and cancelled at the last minute?
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, when my car gets impaled and I nearly die, I call that "lucky."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Require dash cameras on vehicles.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week, a pickup truck hauling a trailer hit a bump and caused the pole to fly through the air...


It must have gone pretty high to just now be coming down.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😮
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do Reavers clean their speara?

By running it through the Wash.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Require dash cameras on vehicles.


Who owns the data?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: It must have gone pretty high to just now be coming down.


(imagining a video game style glitch where something runs into something else just the right way and is launched into the stratosphere--wheeeeeeee!)
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ug, ruined ny a typo.

Buy a lottery ticket before the final destination thing happens.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seriously don't understand autocorrect.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why the insurance would give her grief. So long as she has comprehensive damage coverage, they need to just pay the repair bill whether or not they ever find the responsible party.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate it when that happens.
 
comrade
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I don't go outside much. I grew up hearing stories of a family member driving on the north shore of Lake Superior when a rockfall dislodged a pipe that fell as he drove into it, piercing his chest where he died. And another relative who had his head flicked off his body by a snapped landing cable on an aircraft carrier.  Better to just stay inside.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nytmare: I don't know why the insurance would give her grief. So long as she has comprehensive damage coverage, they need to just pay the repair bill whether or not they ever find the responsible party.


Because they're insurance companies.

They're speculators.  Their entire fkkg business model is simply 1) collect money, 2) find excuses not to pay out.

/two insurance triggers in one lunch hour
//i feel a rantrum coming on
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nytmare: I don't know why the insurance would give her grief. So long as she has comprehensive damage coverage, they need to just pay the repair bill whether or not they ever find the responsible party.


Because many insurance companies, prefer to take your premiums while avoiding or delaying payout at all costs. Some, not all.

Side note, you're apparently supposed to pursue drivers who flee after losing their load to get the plate number according to her insurance company.

/She should name and shame
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Metal is pretty big in Poland, and so is gangsta rap.   Onyx goes on tour there every year, just about, when they are working together.

csb: I was driving in Kansas City on a sunny day after a winter ice storm.   A huge sheet of ice came off the semi-trailer ahead of me - 8 feet wide, 1/2 in thick, probably 10-12 feet long.   I slammed on the brakes and it went right into my grill and sliced my radiator in two.   That was a lucky day.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Serenity (6/10) Movie CLIP - A Leaf on the Wind (2006) HD
Youtube BnnCQlp2msk



how do reavers clean their spears?  they take them to the wash.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.