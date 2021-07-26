 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LocalSYR)   Man 'accidentally' killed by crossbow while hunting skunk, according to police, who will only add that something about the story stinks   (localsyr.com) divider line
37
    More: Strange, New York, Syracuse, New York, Cortland County, New York, CORTLAND COUNTY, James R. Parker Jr, preliminary investigation, New York State Route 41, State Police  
•       •       •

439 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 1:05 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You make mistakes, and hope none of them kill anybody, some folks could be more careful though.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The skunk was packing a crossbow?

/Around here they just carry knives
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Im guessing a Big Gulp full of Sprite & Southern Comfort was involved.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He should have assumed it was loaded.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have failed this city.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One can only imagine the conversation the two of them had while waiting for the EMT's.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No word on the skunk's condition eh?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Wanted for questioning

[Fark user image image 214x236]


Was debating between this and and cat he's always chasing.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why I never hunt skunks with Dick Cheney
 
JRoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't f**k with the skunk.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lannisters alway pay their debts
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The people I know who have had to shoot a skunk always used a .22 rifle with a scope and aimed for the head. Still didn't mean the thing wasn't gonna let go of it's stench. I can't imaging trying it with a bow & arrow.

/ one dude was trying to live trap raccoons that were eating his chickens
// caught a skunk and had no other option than to kill it as attempting a release was.... inadvisable
 
docilej
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somebody confirmed on their critical miss.
/ Never roll a 1/
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The people I know who have had to shoot a skunk always used a .22 rifle with a scope and aimed for the head. Still didn't mean the thing wasn't gonna let go of it's stench. I can't imaging trying it with a bow & arrow.

/ one dude was trying to live trap raccoons that were eating his chickens
// caught a skunk and had no other option than to kill it as attempting a release was.... inadvisable


Just try to teach it how to swim.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why I don't quarrel with wildlife.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The people I know who have had to shoot a skunk always used a .22 rifle with a scope and aimed for the head. Still didn't mean the thing wasn't gonna let go of it's stench. I can't imaging trying it with a bow & arrow.

/ one dude was trying to live trap raccoons that were eating his chickens
// caught a skunk and had no other option than to kill it as attempting a release was.... inadvisable


A skunk has a nasty bite. We're talking Frightened Ripley.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pepe le Pew Pew Pew.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Should have used the varmint rifle.
 
lurkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I used to hunt skunk with my nose and a coupla hunnies, but now it comes by bike courier.
Crossbows belong in the magic sword closet.
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The poor emergency responders. They answer enough horrible calls without facing the retaliation of a skunk. And to save people that did it to themselves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jimjays: The poor emergency responders. They answer enough horrible calls without facing the retaliation of a skunk. And to save people that did it to themselves.


Something tells me the skunk got away. The poor EMT's...looking up in Google  "should we remove the bow when someone is impaled with it?"
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This will be an episode of The Pew Detectives.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: jimjays: The poor emergency responders. They answer enough horrible calls without facing the retaliation of a skunk. And to save people that did it to themselves.

Something tells me the skunk got away. The poor EMT's...looking up in Google  "should we remove the bow when someone is impaled with it?"


I don't care if the skunk left. I don't want to be within fifty yards of an area where one has defended himself.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Crossbows fire bolts, not arrows.

I'm guessing/hoping the bolt ricocheted off something. Nasty way to go.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: Nick Nostril: The people I know who have had to shoot a skunk always used a .22 rifle with a scope and aimed for the head. Still didn't mean the thing wasn't gonna let go of it's stench. I can't imaging trying it with a bow & arrow.

/ one dude was trying to live trap raccoons that were eating his chickens
// caught a skunk and had no other option than to kill it as attempting a release was.... inadvisable

A skunk has a nasty bite. We're talking Frightened Ripley.


Mynd you, skünk bites Kan be pretti nasti.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Wanted for questioning

[Fark user image image 214x236]


YOIKS, AND AWAAAY
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too bad it isn't Ted Nugent.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: jimjays: The poor emergency responders. They answer enough horrible calls without facing the retaliation of a skunk. And to save people that did it to themselves.

Something tells me the skunk got away. The poor EMT's...looking up in Google  "should we remove the bow when someone is impaled with it?"


IMPALED WITH A BOW?!?

Wow, that would hurt worse than an arrow.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Crossbowed Skunk is the name of my Baby Shambles cover band.

*featuring Pete Doherty
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peki: Crossbows fire bolts, not arrows.


Look, let's not quarrel about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: IMPALED WITH A BOW?!?

Wow, that would hurt worse than an arrow.


Fark user image

Yup....I wrote bow instead of arrow...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The skunk was packing a crossbow?

/Around here they just carry knives


One time running outside of Fredneck, MD I crossed the road to avoid a "dangerous" animal.  A skunk.

Should I have simply turned around and run the other way?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sometimes Darwin enlists a little help.

As somebody mentioned up-thread a .22 to the head is proper skunk medicine. In the long-ago skunks were a regular by-catch in traps set for coon, fox and bobcat, pelts were rarely worth skinning unless it had almost no white.

I always wondered how many women were running around in their "mink" coats with a couple of dyed skunk hides in there.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, boy.  When they find that guy with the bow, he's going to be in serious trouble.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.