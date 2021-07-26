 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman horrified to discover partially eaten lizard in salad. Even worse, now she won't be able to save ten percent on her car insurance   (kiro7.com) divider line
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Evergreens again.  One thing after another with them.  In late 2019, there was an e Coli outbreak at several of their stores in King County.  They depend a lot on downtown workers to buy their executive salads, and it was weeks before the lunchtime crowd returned.  Then COVID happened, and the downtown lunch crowd disappeared again, because everyone was working from home.  Now dead lizards are popping up in their salads, just as the downtown workers are returning.

Don't get me wrong, they make a decent $15 salad out of $2 worth of ingredients, and it is for the most part healthy and convenient, and they have funny slogans on their shirts ("Quinoa get a what what?"), but damn I wouldn't want to be their PIO right now.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We charge extra for that
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*15%

/not subby
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Old and busted:  leafy greens

New hotness:  scaly greens
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh good grief.  Now everyone is going to want a lizard in their salad.

///tastes like chicken
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who ate the rest?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's worse, she's a Vegan
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FNG: *15%

/not subby


It's 15% for a whole lizard
10% for a partial lizard.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's worse than finding a lizard in your salad?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
news flash: tons and tons of insects, small mammals, lizards, snakes, frogs, etc. get sucked up and murdered by farming equipment. and more in organic than in conventional fields. sometimes a hunk of one makes it into your salad. sometimes a live one makes it to your salad bag.

so unless vegans grow and hand harvest ALL their own foods, they kill LOTS of smaller animals to be able to eat salads.

jeez, it's like people have never even seen the secret of NIMH!
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SmithHiller: FNG: *15%

/not subby

It's 15% for a whole lizard
10% for a partial lizard.


lol
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pure protein!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hello. my tail is in your salad.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and you better believe i resent the hell out of that!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: What's worse than finding a lizard in your salad?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd rather eat her

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: What's worse than finding a lizard in your salad?


Tiny raw snails. Without a doubt. Those farkers contain a bevy of pathogens and parasites that will do worse than just kill you.
/I'll take my spinach fully cooked thank you
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Found her picture!
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seriously subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: I'd rather eat her

[Fark user image 212x237]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 669x355]
Found her picture!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Who ate the rest?


She did by accident.  Now she's going to have a lizard tree sprout in her stomach.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x419]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
