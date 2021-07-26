 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Tennessee's Tenova Healthcare has ceased operating a hospital or providing ANY form of patient services, so they can focus on their core business: suing patients for unpaid medical debts   (npr.org) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in the US.  The rest of the Americas have health care.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't want to get sued, America is not a good place to be.  And don't get sick here either, they'll suck the blood from your veins.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
America: The only place where the old stick-up phrase "your money or your life" is routinely uttered by the healthcare industry.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tennessee: stay healthy or get farked
(Though it doesnt appear to be limited to Tennessee, it is based there.)

"Community Health Systems, in all of our research of hospital pricing and billing practices, stands out as an aggressive institution that uniformly, across the country, engages in very aggressive predatory billing - suing patients in court to garnish their wages," says [Marty Makary, a surgeon at Johns Hopkins who wrote a book about health care billing called The Price We Pay.]
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I dont want some filthy socialist government employee deciding whether I live or die. That should be done by an insurance executive.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You want healthcare you gotta move to a shiathole country
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Pay up, or we'll send a collection agency to repo that kidney!"
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So....they are a non practicing entity now? Is it possible to use the NPE argument against patent trolls against them as well?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ahhh yes! Late stage capitalism!!

(In my best Russian accent) "America! What a country!"
 
animal color
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We all know that Community Health Systems would've done the right thing even if they hadn't been the subject of a scathing expose by NPR, right?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
Spain is a shiathole? (Insert a lot of other countries here)

Was just there... kinda' liked the hell out of it.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The same John's Hopkins that charges $50,000 a day for inpatient care?

And unless their waiver status has changed medicare pays 94%(?) Of billed with 20% patient share.
 
Esroc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How bad do things have to get in America before you can request refugee status abroad?

Asking for a friend.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they're suing people that actively and repeatedly refused vaccinating against COVID and then ran up a crazy hospital bill, is there a GoFundMe I can support that goes to the hospital billing staff to help them get food and coffee?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida has it's negatives, but ain't nobody here getting served for medical debt.

In Florida, the statute of limitations on medical debt is five years. Once you ride out that time, you are safe from creditors, though the debt can still be on your credit history until it falls off a few years later.

Also, the way the system is set up here it makes wage garnishment virtually impossible, making taking people to court to recover such debts "not worth the squeeze".
I came here 11 years ago with a bunch of old debt, now I have perfect credit. (I did pay off a ton of the debt, but also told a bunch of the bloodsuckers to go pound sand)
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

"At Community Health Systems, evil is our business, and business is good."
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need universal, single payer health care in this country, and we need it right f*cking now.

Also, the law that implements it should include a clause that dissolves all medical debt incurred prior to passage and makes it a felony to attempt to collect any debt related to medical treatment.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh hey, I'm currently getting shiat on by them because the Hospital didn't bill the VA correctly on some of my bills for a service-connected ER visit.  Tennova are not only assholes they're incompetent too.

I love going through bureaucracy because someone else farked my paperwork up.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've been a heavy smoker/drinker for 2 decades now, i just avoid medical bills by not seeing a doctor.  Why can't the rest of you do the same?

/While this statement is true, I don't think this is the way a civilized country should operate.
//I've just been lucky.
///So far...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's worth noting that a lot of debt gets sold on the "secondary market" for literally pennies on the dollar, so you can often counter offer with a debt collector for a nickle on the dollar and they'll take it because it a quick profit.   Also, for the cost of a couple spaceflights, someone like Jeff Bezos could buy up the majority of the $140 billion in outstanding medical debt even at $0.10/dollar   He could then  push it into a big pile and burn it and become a national hero forever.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My son recently went to the ER for stomach pain. My son is 32 years old and has Down syndrome. His communication ability is very limited.

They started the abdominal protocol on him. IV started and focused tests for abdominal related issues including a CT.

We were there three and a half hours. He's fine, I'm glad they did the tests. The doctors and staff were great.

The total cost of the visit $9300.00

With his insurance we owe about $700.00

It's your kid. You'd pay any price, I understand that.

But limited insurance coverage for one ER visit could financially ruin a lot of families where I live.
 
