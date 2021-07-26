 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Shockingly, it seems that people who used an app called Getaround, to effectively rent out their personal car by leaving the keys in it and letting app users see where it was, were highly vulnerable to auto theft, and having their cars damaged   (npr.org) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Automobile, company Getaround, Getaround Inc., Attorney General, Getaround vehicle, safety of its services, digital car-sharing platform, Getaround users  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 26 Jul 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone drive off with the Dumbass tag?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard for me to not see people who signed up to provide their cars for this service as utter morons who really deserve what they get. But it's also hard for me to see the people who designed this "business" in the first place as being tech bros of the worst variety, irresponsible and self-absorbed people who didn't even once pause to consider the very obvious potential for negative fallout from their stupid scheme. Maybe they just all deserve one another.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling this is by design...

The more we shine a light on the internet, the more convinced I am that most tech "innovations" of the last 20 years are all just fronts for organized crime.

/*Side-eyes cryptocurrency*
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turo unavailable for comment.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GeTAround

:O
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean we already let strangers sleep in our homes, this was the next logical stupidity. What's next a borrow someone's credit card app?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am shocked.

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bruh. I'm uncomfortable with the idea of giving rides to strangers as an Uber driver. I can't imagine being cool with handing them the keys.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Drive it like you stole it
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Once upon a time in a former life I used to rent professional equipment out to professional peers.
I learned to not rent things to people unless your business is specifically renting things to people.
 
Markus5
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The bad guys know us and they leave us alone.
I get around.
Wah wahhoo
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: I mean we already let strangers sleep in our homes, this was the next logical stupidity. What's next a borrow someone's credit card app?


A toothbrush sharing app.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought it was a dating app, no wonder I didn't get any hits.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dirty Mike and the Boys show up at all?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before you judge, let me tell you something that happened to me.

I returned from a vacation to find my home ransacked. The police blamed the victim (me!) by stating maybe I shouldn't have publicly posted my itinerary and numerous pics/vids on my Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, Snap, and Insta. But how else would I ensure everyone could share in my life experiences?

Really, I blame my neighbors for not watching my house more carefully. I mean, they should have known I was away if they paid any attention to me.
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This story is too silly to bother with the article. Don't  do this, people. I understand the car ticks you off and that you don't want it anymore; most of us have been there. But just call a junkyard. They'll send someone out to take it away for you. Might even give you some walking around money, bus money, whatever you want to do with it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spanarkelspinner: I mean we already let strangers sleep in our homes, this was the next logical stupidity. What's next a borrow someone's credit card app?


Kinda...

https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/blogs​/​business-blog/2020/03/croa-case-shows-​why-piggybacking-isnt-answer-consumers​
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
if you have a beater car worth 500 bucks just sitting around collecting dust...I can see lending that out.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But does the insurance company pay for your stupidity?  Asking for a friend with a 2018 Sonata with full coverage and Gap insurance.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cant say enough good things about turo. We rented a rocket sled, whoops,dodge challenger to get around socal for 3 days. Immaculate car, great service, personal checkout and made sure i was who i said i was, license check, delivered the car, and stayed in touch, cleaning was included.   i will absolutely use turo again.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 800x450]


Was that taken before or after someone took a shiat on their windshield?  Can't tell from that angle..
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Turo unavailable for comment.


I loved reading the Nextdoor thread by the jackass that signed up for it.

"Hey everybody, I have a car that cost four craploads and I decided to rent it out.  Somebody kept it, put on new plates, and tried to register it in their name with false paperwork!"

Maybe if you feel you need more income you should have bought a car that cost fewer craploads and this have smaller expenses.
 
mr0x
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's hard for me to not see people who signed up to provide their cars for this service as utter morons who really deserve what they get. But it's also hard for me to see the people who designed this "business" in the first place as being tech bros of the worst variety, irresponsible and self-absorbed people who didn't even once pause to consider the very obvious potential for negative fallout from their stupid scheme. Maybe they just all deserve one another.


eBay - you'll trust people will ship what they said they would. Impossible.
uber - you'll get into strangers cars and give ride to strangers. Impossible.
airbnb - you'll let strangers sleep in your house. Impossible.

carshare - you'll let strangers take your car. Impossible.

99% will do the right thing. The other 1% will cause 99% of the headaches. If you can manage that 1%, you have a billion dollar business.
 
rfenster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Beach Boys - I Get Around
Youtube KnPL5OXSBNE
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WOW! There's a great idea. I don't think I would want my car back after that. You'll be driving it home, get pulled over and they'll be a body in your trunk. At least that would be my luck.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Drive it like you stole it


On reflection, wouldn't it make more sense to meticulously obey traffic laws while driving a stolen car?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Before you judge, let me tell you something that happened to me.

I returned from a vacation to find my home ransacked. The police blamed the victim (me!) by stating maybe I shouldn't have publicly posted my itinerary and numerous pics/vids on my Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, Snap, and Insta. But how else would I ensure everyone could share in my life experiences?

Really, I blame my neighbors for not watching my house more carefully. I mean, they should have known I was away if they paid any attention to me.


Years ago I was Facebook friends with a "gotta catch-em-all" Facebooker - ie someone who Friended every last person they met so that they could have the most friends.  Anyway, the last three posts I saw before I realized I was contributing to the problem:

1 - "Look at all of this expensive gear I just received, I am so excited to start using it" With pictures
2 - "Heading out to a party at <redacteds> place, party until 2am!!"
3 - "I'm hoping someone can help me track down all of my stolen equipment, apparently they came and stole it while I was at a party!!"
 
pdieten
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mr0x: Pocket Ninja: It's hard for me to not see people who signed up to provide their cars for this service as utter morons who really deserve what they get. But it's also hard for me to see the people who designed this "business" in the first place as being tech bros of the worst variety, irresponsible and self-absorbed people who didn't even once pause to consider the very obvious potential for negative fallout from their stupid scheme. Maybe they just all deserve one another.

eBay - you'll trust people will ship what they said they would. Impossible.
uber - you'll get into strangers cars and give ride to strangers. Impossible.
airbnb - you'll let strangers sleep in your house. Impossible.

carshare - you'll let strangers take your car. Impossible.

99% will do the right thing. The other 1% will cause 99% of the headaches. If you can manage that 1%, you have a billion dollar business.


Well, tbf, the concepts of mail order shopping, taxis, and hotels had existed for a long time before the internet. And it also took a very long time before, for example, eBay would reliably do something about people mailing boxes of bricks to people or renters trashing houses.

It's not that a car share absolutely cannot work; it's that the governance of customers really ought to be enough of a solved problem that nobody should experience this in 2021 anymore. Says more about the company than the concept.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jimjays: This story is too silly to bother with the article. Don't  do this, people. I understand the car ticks you off and that you don't want it anymore; most of us have been there. But just call a junkyard. They'll send someone out to take it away for you. Might even give you some walking around money, bus money, whatever you want to do with it.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

somedude210: Why do I get the feeling this is by design...

The more we shine a light on the internet, the more convinced I am that most tech "innovations" of the last 20 years are all just fronts for organized crime.

/*Side-eyes cryptocurrency*


Well, sorta - but you're putting the cart before the horse.  It's rather that anything that is invented, someone will use it to crime with if remotely possible.  If it happens to be REALLY useful to crime with, then they'll jump in with both feet and use the hell out of it.  Just like the rest of us, they'll happily latch on to anything that makes their job/life easier, and the internet has done that in spades.  Hell it's made entirely new crimes possible that didn't even used to exist.  Of course they were all over it, just like everything else crime has it's cutting edge people - and if those people make money?  Then everyone else is all over it too.  Crime's sorta just business in the raw - business is the "Ok we gotta have rules here or we all end up dead and with jack shiat." version of the gig.  Same goals though - money and power
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.