(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1775, the U.S. Postal System was established, creating a reliable system for the exchange of messages as well as employment for disgruntled firearms enthusiasts across the country   (history.com) divider line
33
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinks to modern improvements, we had friends receiving our Christmas cards in April and May.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife worked for the Post Office for 5 years. She would not recommend it to anyone, even someone she hates doesn't deserve that. It's really that bad in some places.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never met a person that was gruntled.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and this coont wants to dismantle it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes. A lot of people forget that Benjamin Franklin was actually America's Boobiesmaster general.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I have never met a person that was gruntled.


It might be illegal in your state. I'm told it's pretty nice if you can talk someone in to it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And voting by mail was implemented the same year:

A dispute arose respecting some votes which were brought in writing of persons gone into the army, which being put to vote they were allowed as if the men were present themselves.  - Colony of New Hampshire, special meeting, Dec 12th 1775

Americans voting by mail is literally older than our country is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Ah, yes. A lot of people forget that Benjamin Franklin was actually America's Boobiesmaster general.


I feel you did that one on purpose :)
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I have never met a person that was gruntled.


I think everyone has their gruntle zone in life...mine is with my head nestled betwixt a nice pair of boobies.  Find your gruntle zone.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vintage Joke, given the tag:

Q:  What does it mean when the flag is at half-staff at the Post Office?
A:  They're hiring.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not fair.  Most of them are fully gruntled.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hai Guyz!  Whatz goin on?
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never been sure if the constant criticism and poor-mouthing of the USPS is well founded or just more shenanigans to make people not care about a group that will be de-funded or underfunded and then torn down because of 'reasons' so then the nation can contract with UPS or Fed Ex to deliver our mail. A lot of people hate the USPS and outside of corny jokes about timeliness of Xmas cards and employees, I can't think of any real reason why I should hate the poor thing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: And voting by mail was implemented the same year:

A dispute arose respecting some votes which were brought in writing of persons gone into the army, which being put to vote they were allowed as if the men were present themselves.  - Colony of New Hampshire, special meeting, Dec 12th 1775

Americans voting by mail is literally older than our country is.


Non-citizens voting by mail
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Martian_Astronomer: Ah, yes. A lot of people forget that Benjamin Franklin was actually America's Boobiesmaster general.

I feel you did that one on purpose :)


What, you think I just scroll down the main page, looking at topic after topicoontil I find an opportunity to exhibiatcheekiness by screwing with the filters?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Vintage Joke, given the tag:

Q:  What does it mean when the flag is at half-staff at the Post Office?
A:  They're hiring.


Fark user imageView Full Size


\i'm old
 
jimjays
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rudemix: I have never been sure if the constant criticism and poor-mouthing of the USPS is well founded or just more shenanigans to make people not care about a group that will be de-funded or underfunded and then torn down because of 'reasons' so then the nation can contract with UPS or Fed Ex to deliver our mail. A lot of people hate the USPS and outside of corny jokes about timeliness of Xmas cards and employees, I can't think of any real reason why I should hate the poor thing.


They take a piece of mail, sort it; truck it to an airport; fly it across the country; truck it to a neighborhood; hand deliver it to a specific address, for a couple pieces of pocket change. They bring me stuff (sometimes packages) to the house most every weekday. We do a lot of griping about what goes wrong in the world, how terrible people are, too frequently are right, but most of the time most things are going pretty damn good at a pretty damn good price.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But..but..but... how will I get my Reader's Digest and TV Guide!?!?
 
semiotix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The subsequent expense of allocating £10,000,000,000,000 to pre-fund their pensions through the year 2371 was one of the major causes of the Revolutionary War.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Martian_Astronomer: Ah, yes. A lot of people forget that Benjamin Franklin was actually America's Boobiesmaster general.

I feel you did that one on purpose :)


In 1995, I was a contractor upgrading mail sorting machines (including all the hardware to allowing it to OCR the address over the internet).  They were also still using the original Ben Franklin designed mail pigeonhole boxes.  One small upgrade: if they couldn't figure out which box to put the mail in, they could simply read out the zipcode and a computer would analyze the speech and light up an LED in the right box.

I'm guessing that the real reason they were using those boxes was to make work for unfireable employees (like my late uncle).  But since they really aren't allowed to restrict mail to things that will fit in the sorting machines, they have to have them.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Gubbo: Martian_Astronomer: Ah, yes. A lot of people forget that Benjamin Franklin was actually America's Boobiesmaster general.

I feel you did that one on purpose :)

In 1995, I was a contractor upgrading mail sorting machines (including all the hardware to allowing it to OCR the address over the internet).  They were also still using the original Ben Franklin designed mail pigeonhole boxes.  One small upgrade: if they couldn't figure out which box to put the mail in, they could simply read out the zipcode and a computer would analyze the speech and light up an LED in the right box.

I'm guessing that the real reason they were using those boxes was to make work for unfireable employees (like my late uncle).  But since they really aren't allowed to restrict mail to things that will fit in the sorting machines, they have to have them.


One time I sat down, pre-Internet access data, and decoded the bar code they use for the zip codes.  It's a 2 of 5 code.

I also found out there are sometimes 3 extra numbers on the end beside the Zip+4 numbers.  Turns out it's a delivery point based upon the address, plus a checksum, but I didn't know that back then.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jimjays:

They take a piece of mail, sort it; truck it to an airport; fly it across the country; truck it to a neighborhood; hand deliver it to a specific address, for a couple pieces of pocket change.

And 90% of it goes immediately in the trash.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

browntimmy: jimjays:

They take a piece of mail, sort it; truck it to an airport; fly it across the country; truck it to a neighborhood; hand deliver it to a specific address, for a couple pieces of pocket change.

And 90% of it goes immediately in the trash.


That's not really USPS's fault.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rudemix: I have never been sure if the constant criticism and poor-mouthing of the USPS is well founded


Its right wing propaganda.

They absolutely hate it when any government program is shown to work well because its contrary to their ridiculous mantra "Government dont work".
Which is actually true when they are in power.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Yeah, and this coont wants to dismantle it.

[Fark user image 800x532]


omf is that photoshopped?  last time i saw a face like that i was brutally murdered.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

browntimmy: jimjays:

They take a piece of mail, sort it; truck it to an airport; fly it across the country; truck it to a neighborhood; hand deliver it to a specific address, for a couple pieces of pocket change.

And 90% of it goes immediately in the trash.


Quit going through my trash
 
docilej
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because the mail never stops. It just keeps coming and coming and coming. There's never a letup, it's relentless. Every day it piles up more and more, and you gotta get it out, but the more you get out, the more keeps coming in! And then the bar code reader breaks! And then it's Publisher's Clearinghouse Day........
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now that we are delivering mail-in ballots to every address during the age of covid, the US Post Office is more needed than ever in our democracy.
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't think Ben ever thought about Going Postal.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
reminder that "going postal" was a media fabrication

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/panel-go​i​ng-postal-a-myth/
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the GOP, who HATE the actual Founding Fathers, and esp. Ben Franklin, Boobiesmaster General, are trying to destroy it with deJoy.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Ah, yes. A lot of people forget that Benjamin Franklin was actually America's Boobiesmaster general.


filterpwned and yet still a historically accurate statement
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

