(Vail Daily)   High speed chase ends without incident   (vaildaily.com) divider line
8
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
https://netposse.com/tag.asp?id=4366
In related news, Porter a missing gelding has been loose in the forest for 7 weeks on the east side of Vail pass.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume Vail Daily pays by the word. That was a Russian novel.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: I assume Vail Daily pays by the word. That was a Russian novel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Funniest Car Chase...2 gorillas and 1 zebra....The Pink Panther Movie - 1963
Youtube 88Bos08wAMM
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for the audio book. Nobody has time to read that teen-romance crap.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read high speed chase leads to no internet.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Real-estate horse lady sure is full of righteous indignation at people who do not know how to properly deal with highway horses.
 
chewd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When asked if he'd like to comment, the perpetrator said "Nay"
 
