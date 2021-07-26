 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Outside Online)   Old and busted: Roads gridlocked with commuters. New hotness: Trails gridlocked with hikers   (outsideonline.com) divider line
43
    More: Asinine, Hiking, Backpacking, Trail, entire 3.5-mile Ice Lakes Trail, Forest Service recreation manager, Long-distance trail, much use, sheer amount of use  
•       •       •

1008 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well no shiat. Saw this last year and it's happening again. What else are you going to do in a lock down? The AT lots were all permanently overflowing with assholes parking on the street. All that coming and going made it much more difficult to break into their parked cars.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need more humans. Come on people, get busy. We're not going to crack 20 billion fast enough.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what the trails are for? Better to have people on those trails than wandering around in back country.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't hit gridlock if you go off-trail...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is to live somewhere incredibly humid so you never want to be outside.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first photo at the beginning of the article looks like the summit of most fourteeners.  At that point, people are farking exhausted and will chill for 30-60 minutes to drink, eat, and catch their breath.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although it is wonderful to see folks utilizing backcountry and frontcountry facilities, it may be time to consider strict limits on user numbers in popular areas.
There are lots of places to recreate, so I do not think it is unfair to distribute reservations for popular hikes and campgrounds through a lottery system.  Preferably non-transferrable reservations to discourage scalping.

When things like this (Mess at backcountry campground in Banff raises safety concerns) are beginning to happen in the backcountry it is a serious problem.
/who the fark hikes in a cooler!?!?!
//picturing two douchebros with roller suitcases toting a cooler between them
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The media and government called Americans fat and lazy so everybody hit the trails for exercise.  Now you're saying everybody is crowding the trails.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
/we can never win
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get out there and enjoy nature, but please stop trashing the place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.


Wait 6 months. you'll be able to get kayaks and any other high-end outdoor gear you want for a song when morons lose interest and start selling it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind extra people on the trails, I just hate the ones that have a bluetooth speaker on top of their packs.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm doing my part to reduce congestion by sitting on my couch at home. And farting. No crowds.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lot's-o-noobs.
Littering, urinating, making fire rings etc... thinking they're "out in the middle of nowhere" so it doesn't matter.
Hope there is some additional funding for state and national parks to clean up and fix what some of these idiots break.
Sorry, I see it in UT parks and BLM areas all over the state. Every year some places look even more beaten down. It's getting worse. Glad I took the kids out when they were younger and no one seemed to be around at all. Even on some weekends.
Maybe it's time to pack up and see some other places before they get worn out.
 
Homer J Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm forest/mountain adjacent and finding this year's crowds are a little smaller and less prone to jackassery. Last year was like a nuclear bomb of dumb went off in the forest all around us. Trash, poop, bonfires right next to dead (highly combustable) trees. We were lucky there wasn't a massive fire or a cholera outbreak.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.


Usually, that doesn't make much difference to me because I'm an early riser.  For years and years I've been getting to my go-to quick morning trail right around the time that the sun comes and there have always been just a few cars in the otherwise empty parking lot that holds about 60.  I've always been able to hike all the way to the end of an out and back and only see 2 or 3 people.  Then I start running into the crowd about half way back.

Last Saturday, I showed up at 4:50 am and the parking lot was completely full and folks were starting to park along the side of the road.  It's just crazy right now and I'm hoping things go back to normal at some point.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a huge problem here in BC as well.

So what did BC Parks do to address this issue?  That's right, they added a day pass system of such limited quantities that they're all reserved the moment they become available at 7:00am. By 7:01am, they're already gone.

This forces people into lesser known areas that sees fewer trail maintenance, which makes the inevitable SAR rescues more complicated.

Also if anyone thought the day pass system would do anything to address overflow parking problems, haha, nope, overflow parking is still a huge problem with cars illegally parking by the side of roads.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last summer, we logged about 100 miles of weekend hiking in YNP and national forest and didn't encounter many people because we stay away from the more developed areas.  Most of the NPs in the west still have spots like that since the selfie influencers mostly dwell near roads, lodges and noteworthy sites like Old Faithful, Angel's Landing, Logan Pass, Delicate Arch, etc.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: CordycepsInYourBrain: Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.

Wait 6 months. you'll be able to get kayaks and any other high-end outdoor gear you want for a song when morons lose interest and start selling it.


Waiting for the Rv's, camper vans and such to come rolling in... May be another year, but I'll wait.
Oh? Not using it anymore? Thrill is gone? Kids not into it now that they are a few years older? Hate making payments and paying for storage? Yeah, you have to fix stuff sometimes on that house on wheels that bounces down the road.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.


How else do you get there?  Dropped in by helicopter?

I don't mind new hikers, in general the more the merrier. Just don't be a slob and use headphones if you want to listen to music.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to hike naked and I always bury my feces.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.

How else do you get there?  Dropped in by helicopter?

I don't mind new hikers, in general the more the merrier. Just don't be a slob and use headphones if you want to listen to music.


Sorry but I sing when I hike. Always have, always will. Scares the bears away.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TheGreatGazoo: Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.

How else do you get there?  Dropped in by helicopter?

I don't mind new hikers, in general the more the merrier. Just don't be a slob and use headphones if you want to listen to music.

Sorry but I sing when I hike. Always have, always will. Scares the bears away.


That's making music. Depending on your skill, it may be more or less annoying than someone with a bluetooth speaker.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go walk a dirt road in an extremely rural area.  It's better maintained, you can drive right to where someone is hurt if you need to get them out of there, and you'll actually see some deer or something, which is why you went out in nature in the first place.

If you have a few friends going, leave one car at the end so you don't have to double back.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.


I give it until next spring.  There is going to be a lot of gently used, high quality, outdoor gear for sale on the cheap.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: CordycepsInYourBrain: Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.

Wait 6 months. you'll be able to get kayaks and any other high-end outdoor gear you want for a song when morons lose interest and start selling it.


Shakes tiny fist!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: CordycepsInYourBrain: Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.

I give it until next spring.  There is going to be a lot of gently used, high quality, outdoor gear for sale on the cheap.


You can test this hypothesis by checking the ratio of cuben fiber vs cuban fiber posts on craigslist and facebook.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most days I'm on the AT, somewhere around Blood MTN and it's quiet, not many folks at all.
 
dosver30
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JesseL: I don't mind extra people on the trails, I just hate the ones that have a bluetooth speaker on top of their packs.


I do not get that at all. The trail isn't your backyard, and nobody came out here to listen to some stranger's 2021 Jock Jams remix. But hey, make sure to crank it up to max volume because the other people in your group that are never more than 15ft away from you won't be able to enjoy those rockin' tunes unless people 100ft away can hear them, too!
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like we need more public lands so all these new people can spread out.

And a permitting system for the most sensitive areas that requires submitting a DNA sample so your unburied shiat piles / littered TP can be traced back to you and incur a hefty fine, but that sounds a little more complicated.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TheGreatGazoo: Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.

How else do you get there?  Dropped in by helicopter?

I don't mind new hikers, in general the more the merrier. Just don't be a slob and use headphones if you want to listen to music.

Sorry but I sing when I hike. Always have, always will. Scares the bears away.


Reminds me of the old joke (ish):

How to tell if there are Black Bears in area - The experienced hikers are wearing bells on their shoes
How to tell if there are Brown Bears in the area - The experienced hikers are carrying pepper spray
How to tell if there are Grizzly bears in the area - Lots of bear scat that smells like pepper spray and has bells in it....
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.


I never noticed it was a problem after a mile or so.  But that first mile might as well be a landfill.

Only use trails with plenty of parking lots if you depend on a steady water supply (running and the like).
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this is why i don't hike or backpack in July and August, not enough rain..  i have the trails to myself in September in the pouring rain.  it's awesome.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Drove through RMNP last weekend. Didn't realize I'd need a reservation to do so. Fortunately, was able to get one the night before. Found the experience to be very pleasant as it kept away most of the backlogs. Parking lots always had an open spot or two.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: TheGreatGazoo: Tr0mBoNe: Going to trails that have a parking lot? Well, there's your problem.

How else do you get there?  Dropped in by helicopter?

I don't mind new hikers, in general the more the merrier. Just don't be a slob and use headphones if you want to listen to music.

Sorry but I sing when I hike. Always have, always will. Scares the bears away.


I suppose it depends on what you are singing.

But if you are bad at singing, perhaps the bears will eat you to make you stop.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This isn't that new for popular locations. As long as you start early and can get around 5 miles away from the trailhead, you you won't run into many people.
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Get out there and enjoy nature, but please stop trashing the place.

[Fark user image 425x424]


Ugh... this. WTF is wrong with people? I pick up trash every now and then when I visit nature preserves in my area. People just chuck their garbage wherever. It's a farking nature preserve, goddamnit. How the hell can someone think nothing of tossing their garbage there?

A couple of the preserves, places with small dirt/gravel parking lots out in rural areas, have even had problems with prostitution. There are people who decide to pay a woman for sex and are too cheap to even get a super shiatty motel room. They go park in a dirt lot at a nature preserve. You'd think that would be limited to horny teenagers, but no...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thehellisthis:
You can test this hypothesis by checking the ratio of cuben fiber vs cuban fiber posts on craigslist and facebook.

people still use cuban fiber?  that's so 2009.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When we were younger we had very little money, so camping and hiking was a great vacation for us. Now that the Yuppies have discovered it, things are changing and not for the better. They do not understand the rules. Be quiet around the wild animals, take your trash with you, don't feed the wildlife and 10:00is quiet time in the campground. The ruin it for those of us that want to appreciate nature. I do crack up when they can't get a signal In a national park.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KitchenBacon: CordycepsInYourBrain: Not just trails. The local kayak store is completely out of new kayaks and they have been for a year. Supply is part of the problem but there is also very high demand.

I give it until next spring.  There is going to be a lot of gently used, high quality, outdoor gear for sale on the cheap.


Hope you're right. The wife and I went to a bicycle shop yesterday, but it turns out bicycles were not something they had much of. Between supply chain issues and high demand, they can't get them. The shop owner said it's been like that throughout the pandemic. If you're looking to spend several thousand dollars or more on a bike, they can get those easily, but something more in the price range most recreational riders want? Good luck with that.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.