 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Headline: "The Taliban explained" Short version: "They're assholes"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Afghanistan, Taliban, Osama bin Laden, Soviet war in Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda, Pakistan, US-Taliban agreement, armed group  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As are all religious fundamentalists.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who are we to judge other cultures?  These people have a long and rich tradition not so different from our own and in the spirit of understanding we should just respect their rights to autonomy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Primitive tribal cultures can persist for a surprisingly long time.  Look at the GOP, for example.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Primitive tribal cultures can persist for a surprisingly long time.  Look at the GOP, for example.


Headline: "The GOP explained"
Short version: "They're assholes"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


Shall I post a graph of Halliburton stock after 2002 or...?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Better thank Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Reagan for the talibans. They created them.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


It got Dubya a second term and has let the Greedy Old Pedos screech and ook "Sport th troopz!" for decades.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Marcus Aurelius: Primitive tribal cultures can persist for a surprisingly long time.  Look at the GOP, for example.

Headline: "The GOP explained"
Short version: "They're assholes"


Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually ...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


"If we keep killing them, they're sure to love us sooner or later."

Alternatively: "It would dishonor the ones who already died, to just go away and stop killing people more."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?

Shall I post a graph of Halliburton stock after 2002 or...?


Raytheon. There's a rea$$$on the GOP would never let Obama leave and why a Raytheon lobbyist became Trump's longest lasting SecDef.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's brown, and surrounded by asshole?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


Weapons and combat readiness testing.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


We've had four presidents in charge of this war, and not one of them ever made any real effort to to put the country in a state that could sustain itself. Yes, I know how difficult that would be. But none of them even made a plan toward that end. It was never a goal that anyone took seriously.

The mindset of the military always infuriated me when I was there. For each deployment, from day 1 there was always the assumption that another unit was going to take over after we left. No one ever said "let's get this done so no one else has to come replace us." The strategy was always to keep it from falling apart until the next unit came in.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


Read up on the sunk cost fallacy. Just because you have already wasted a bunch of lives doesn't mean it's a good idea to keep wasting lives there.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This is going to be a test now, of the will and leadership of the Afghan people, the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan," Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon.

My money is on the Taliban. If we did this in any similar to the way we "administered" Iraq, the Afghan government is likely just an embezzling operation and all of their senior military posts are patronage positions that have no bearing on martial skill.
 
zbtop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?


A massive income transfer from the US taxpayer to select US contractors and a tiny number of well connected Afghans, but mostly just because nobody wanted to acknowledge the sunk cost fallacy at any prior point in time.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You cant eradicate the talibans without eradicating pakistan and the thousands of madrassas brainwashing young pakistanis and afghans into religious nutjobs.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Haven't seen one of those motherf*ckers who doesn't look like they smell like feet.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stop firing, Assholes
-Lord Helmet
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: Gubbo: If the Taliban can  retake the country in mere weeks after 20 years of American occupation, just what exactly was the point of all those American lives thrown away over there?

We've had four presidents in charge of this war, and not one of them ever made any real effort to to put the country in a state that could sustain itself. Yes, I know how difficult that would be. But none of them even made a plan toward that end. It was never a goal that anyone took seriously.

The mindset of the military always infuriated me when I was there. For each deployment, from day 1 there was always the assumption that another unit was going to take over after we left. No one ever said "let's get this done so no one else has to come replace us." The strategy was always to keep it from falling apart until the next unit came in.


First of all, Pres. Chemlight, what would that even look like?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: You cant eradicate the talibans without eradicating pakistan and the thousands of madrassas brainwashing young pakistanis and afghans into religious nutjobs.


The GQP is doing the same thing in America.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: You cant eradicate the talibans without eradicating pakistan and the thousands of madrassas brainwashing young pakistanis and afghans into religious nutjobs.


Not to mention having to eradicate a thriving drug trade/producer. The Taliban is one of the biggest drug cartels in the world. It's almost as if some rich white Americans make and/or launder a lot of money off them too...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.