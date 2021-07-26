 Skip to content
 
Florida man to meet his match, Staten Island man
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just in time for property values to crash in S. Florida.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who the fark sees all the news about climate change and Florida flooding and moves to Floriduh?
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
More than 33,500 New York residents made the move to the Sunshine State and sales of white jeans and Dan Marino jerseys have skyrocketed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Who the fark sees all the news about climate change and Florida flooding and moves to Floriduh?


Morons?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The most popular counties for New Yorkers in 2019, 2020 and the first part of this year were Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade,

New Yorkers moving to  south Florida.  Isn't this a repeat from just about every year for the last 50 years?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
🎵 Florida Man, Florida Man...Florida Man hates Brooklyn Man...they have a fight, the Covid wins, Florida Man...🎵
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FL is probably half former New Yorkers or their kids..  Seems that way at least.  This is not new but maybe has picked up a lot.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always assumed that Florida Man is usually originally from Staten Island or New Jersey.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

radbaron: FL is probably half former New Yorkers or their kids..  Seems that way at least.  This is not new but maybe has picked up a lot.


Grew up in Queens, living in North Florida, getting a kick out of this thread.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Among the excuses around colonialism was the notion that the natives weren't yet capable of self-governance.  Hopefully our Northern settlers can help sway their guide politics.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Among the excuses around colonialism was the notion that the natives weren't yet capable of self-governance.  Hopefully our Northern settlers can help sway their guide politics.


Voila.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everyone in NY and NJ moves down to Florida....
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know what site I'm on, but NYers moving down to FL is the opposite of news.
 
