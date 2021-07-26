 Skip to content
 
70
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already do this. Like I accepted everyone was trying to kill me while driving in Doha, Qatar for over one year.
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's best to assume every gun is loaded.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With antivaxxers, it's best to assume that every conversion is loaded.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So those jackholes that shoot themselves trying to be cool are plague rats?

.

Old news.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
480 bucks for 4 massages? I normally pay 50 plus tip. Guess knowing massage therapists pays off.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume every gun is unvaccinated.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about loaded potatoes? Should we assume that every potato is loaded? I'm a little lost here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get vaccinated against Covid, there is no vaccine for bullets.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I am but that jackhole looks like he's packing Delta so I'm wearing a mask.  If I never see said jackhole again, I will assume he died of the C in the most grisly manner possible.  Melting slowly in to the  hospital bed, gasping for air, pleading for the Jebus to save him.  And as every fatal Covid case ends, it's just his head and lungs and heart and the lungs go 'pop' and he dies.   But cause he has Covid, he can't get in to Heaven.

And if I see jackhole again, I'll assume the greatest medical system in the world (top 100) cured him and I'll say "Hey, brother in law.    I just saw some kids eyeing your Trump flag.  No no.  Not the one on the house.  The one on the truck.   The garrison sized Trump flag.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That was a no-go for the Gottdenkers."

Why is that making me laugh so much?
 
farkdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the beginning, the way to stay safe has been to assume everyone (not in your immediate household) you come in contact with currently has COVID. Yes, your sister/best friend/neighbor too.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for cleaning Corona out of the throat too?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always assume that diapers are loaded, too.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always assume that I am loaded as well.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did not get a happy ending
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're ever close to a microphone, always assume it is on.

/ PR tip
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This the first time I heard that the massage therapist got a happy ending, but not the client.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ammo is expensive these days. The vax is free. Yet morans are still buying up all the ammo and not getting vaxed then dying of covid. Maybe that is irony. But I guess I'll be corrected.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm loaded right now
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiwille: It's best to assume every gun is loaded.


If only there were a Fark headline which explicitly states the same thing
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize that half of them are stupider than that."

Words to live by from George Carlin, and they apply very much to the world of the pandemic, too.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should be doing this regardless of vaccination rates until the problem is at a manageable point. Every time we get an edge, people act like the problem is solved and then act surprised when things get worse again.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: What about loaded potatoes? Should we assume that every potato is loaded? I'm a little lost here.

[Fark user image 850x565]


That's too much of a hasselback

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: What about loaded potatoes? Should we assume that every potato is loaded? I'm a little lost here.

[Fark user image 850x565]


You call that a loaded baked potato? THIS is a loaded baked potato:


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so damn tempted to get a custom tshirt that says "Don't blame me. I'm vaccinated."
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only on Fark can I walk into a thread about the unvaccinated, and walk out hungry for potatoes...
 
blacksharpiemarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being vaccinated doesn't prevent you from catching and/or spreading the virus, but arguably shouldhelp reduce risk of serious illness.

How is the therapist in any way putting her clients at risk if even being fully vaccinated she would still transmit the virus just as easily?

Why should a vaccinated individual have to worry at all of being around someone who isn't when the net benefit fo that particular individual being vaccinated is zero?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Wisconsin. I assume every gun and person is loaded.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I already do this. Like I accepted everyone was trying to kill me while driving in Doha, Qatar for over one year.


Same, and for the same reasons. Qatar was one of the safest places a person could deploy, once you removed all the traffic accidents from the equation.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumblefuss: I am so damn tempted to get a custom tshirt that says "Don't blame me. I'm vaccinated."


Trouble is; even vax people can get the Delta; and then spread it to others ( vax, no vax, leopards at the Zoo; don't make no never mind!)

Delta is whack Dawg!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except if you're vaccinated and they aren't, they pose very little risk to you, unlike a carelessly handled loaded gun.


Out of over 161 million people vaccinated in the US, just 4,073 have been hospitalized for COVID related symptoms, and just 849 have died because of COVID.

That means that your chance of dying from COVID if you've been vaccinated is around 1 in 189,635, and your risk of being hospitalized is 1in 39,528.

To put it in perspective, the odds of dying in any given year in a motor vehicle accident are 1 in 8,338.

Sources:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19​/​health-departments/breakthrough-cases.​html

https://webappa.cdc.gov/sasweb/ncipc/​m​ortrate.html

Stop trying make this seem worse than it actually is, panicmitter.  Don't you believe in the science?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm, guns and potatoes? Yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The number one thing from hunter safety classes, always treat the gun as if it is loaded.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great thing about being fully vaccinated is that you could be an asymptomatic carrier of Delta, Gamma, Epsilon, Lambra -- hell, the who frat house row.  You can infect other fully vaccinated people, in addition to the great "natural immunity" crowd.

Last week, locally, they found of new infections, 12% were"breakthrough" (fully vaccinated). Their data was current data, not that stuff that went stale from April.

It was refreshing, at another time, to knock the "rule of thumb" old timers off their asses who could predict anything, unchallenged, by just announcing their opinion.  That was shot down over the decades after the arrival of the PC which could capture data, and the ability to create software to map reality.

Since COVID, the same SOBs are back at it.  A brand new variant, and they have it figured out, even the cure -- the cure is alway blackstrap molasses with sulphur.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: You call that a loaded baked potato? THIS is a loaded baked potato:


[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x566]


That would look a lot more appetizing without the yellow barf on it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Ammo is expensive these days. The vax is free. Yet morans are still buying up all the ammo and not getting vaxed then dying of covid. Maybe that is irony. But I guess I'll be corrected.


between ammo and toilet paper it's going to be a great year for yard sales.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumblefuss: I am so damn tempted to get a custom tshirt that says "Don't blame me. I'm vaccinated."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Being vaccinated doesn't prevent you from catching and/or spreading the virus, but arguably shouldhelp reduce risk of serious illness.

How is the therapist in any way putting her clients at risk if even being fully vaccinated she would still transmit the virus just as easily?


Wrong. There is a statistically significant difference.

Why should a vaccinated individual have to worry at all of being around someone who isn't when the net benefit fo that particular individual being vaccinated is zero?

Wrong. It is still possible to get infected... just not as severely.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Except if you're vaccinated and they aren't, they pose very little risk to you, unlike a carelessly handled loaded gun.


Out of over 161 million people vaccinated in the US, just 4,073 have been hospitalized for COVID related symptoms, and just 849 have died because of COVID.

That means that your chance of dying from COVID if you've been vaccinated is around 1 in 189,635, and your risk of being hospitalized is 1in 39,528.

To put it in perspective, the odds of dying in any given year in a motor vehicle accident are 1 in 8,338.

Sources:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/​health-departments/breakthrough-cases.​html

https://webappa.cdc.gov/sasweb/ncipc/m​ortrate.html

Stop trying make this seem worse than it actually is, panicmitter.  Don't you believe in the science?


Just for sake of argument, at what odds do you, personally, say no?

Imagine a game of Russian Roulette and a magic revolver with a replaceable cylinder. You can have a cylinder with a single chamber, all the way up to a cylinder with 1,000,000 chambers. Tell us, on wise one, which is the "no go" for you? 10 chambers (10%)? 100 chambers (1%)? 1000? 10,000? 100,000?....
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harlee: blacksharpiemarker: Being vaccinated doesn't prevent you from catching and/or spreading the virus, but arguably shouldhelp reduce risk of serious illness.

How is the therapist in any way putting her clients at risk if even being fully vaccinated she would still transmit the virus just as easily?

Wrong. There is a statistically significant difference.

Why should a vaccinated individual have to worry at all of being around someone who isn't when the net benefit fo that particular individual being vaccinated is zero?

Wrong. It is still possible to get infected... just not as severely.


Yep, but as this has been stressed over & over again to folks, you're most likely screaming at deaf ears. I commend you for trying, but I'm farking done.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: What about loaded potatoes? Should we assume that every potato is loaded? I'm a little lost here.

[Fark user image 850x565]


Top Secret: Potato Farm
Youtube YA3LJialjmo
 
BBH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So "Spray and Pray"?
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: You can have a cylinder with a single chamber, all the way up to a cylinder with 1,000,000 chambers.


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: So those jackholes that shoot themselves trying to be cool are plague rats?

.

Old news.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


As an aside, eventually one of these mooks eventually did shoot his nadgers off doing this stunt, and the all round consensus from similar mooks is that he absolutely deserved love, compassion and understanding for his idiocy....just like the antivaxxers getting sick and killing off their family members.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

/two sides of the square as antivaxers may be closer to reality
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Harlee: Just for sake of argument, at what odds do you, personally, say no?

Imagine a game of Russian Roulette and a magic revolver with a replaceable cylinder. You can have a cylinder with a single chamber, all the way up to a cylinder with 1,000,000 chambers. Tell us, on wise one, which is the "no go" for you? 10 chambers (10%)? 100 chambers (1%)? 1000? 10,000? 100,000?....


Protip: Don't take statistical or risk assessment advice from someone who keeps guns around "for protection".
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Mr. Fuzzypaws: So those jackholes that shoot themselves trying to be cool are plague rats?

.

Old news.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]

As an aside, eventually one of these mooks eventually did shoot his nadgers off doing this stunt, and the all round consensus from similar mooks is that he absolutely deserved love, compassion and understanding for his idiocy....just like the antivaxxers getting sick and killing off their family members.


WTF is the "stunt" here? Just looking at the photo is making me uncomfortable.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm honestly not sure how much longer I can withstand this dumbassery, man.

I wish that giant farking meteor had won the 2016 election.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like to think of every public outing as playing a real-world version of Among Us.

Given the vaccination rate is about 50%, yet 95% of people in the store are not masked, despite masks being required for the unvaccinated. That means there almost definitely people here who are trying to kill me and everyone else in the store.  Who could it be?

The guy in the MAGA cap, sure, but who else?

The guy who keeps coughing everywhere definitely seems sus.
 
